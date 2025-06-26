I couldn't believe the price of these kitchen storage buys in the IKEA Summer Sale - they'll double the space in your kitchen for under £5

You can't go wrong when the prices are this good

IKEA stainless steel rail
(Image credit: IKEA)
Holly Cockburn's avatar
By
published

IKEA is one of our favourite places to shop for affordable kitchenware - whether it's genius storage solutions or essential utensils, you just can't beat the prices. Except, of course, when the IKEA Summer Sale starts.

With up to 60% off until the 6th July, it's safe to say there are some serious bargains to be had. With the summer months now in full swing, budget is understandably being allocated to garden furniture and outdoor dining essentials, which is why bagging some kitchen storage solutions for less than £5 is pretty much a no-brainer.

Whether you have a small kitchen that needs clever storage techniques to make the most of every inch of space or a large open-plan kitchen where chaos needs controlling, these IKEA Summer Sale buys under £5 will make a world of difference.

IKEA kitchen with stainless steel pole

(Image credit: IKEA)

Sometimes all you need to change how your kitchen looks and feels is an affordable storage upgrade. When your storage isn't functioning well for your daily life, it creates chaos and disorder that is difficult to cook and dine around.

One of our favourite buys from the IKEA Summer Sale is the stainless steel rail for just £1, which is the perfect way to display your essential utensils while keeping them close by.

Open hanging storage became a big kitchen trend in 2025 and it's an achievable way of creating storage that isn't too tidy, instead working with everyday clutter that is unavoidable. If you don't want to drill into your walls though, or perhaps you have tiles, these suction cup storage solutions will be a gamechanger. Plus, the sage green shade is so stylish right now.

IKEA stainless steel rail
KUNGSFORS Rail

Popping a stainless steel rail on your wall close to your hob will make it so easy to grab utensils when cooking.

IKEA stainless steel hooks
KUNGSFORS Hook

If you're adding the rail to your basket, make sure you grab these hooks too. In a set of three, you can hang your go-to utensils or even pots and pans, if you have the space.

IKEA white hanging basket
PÅLYCKE Clip-on basket for cabinet door

Internal cupboard storage is vital, particularly in a small kitchen. I'm all about creating extra storage where it doesn't already exist and this white over the cupboard basket is perfect. I'm using mine under the sink to store cleaning cloths and sponges.

IKEA green wall shelf
ÖBONÄS Wall shelf with suction cup

I'm envisioning this green suction cup around a sink area, either in the kitchen or bathroom. It's the perfect spot to store a sponge without it sitting damp in a sink. The suction is also ideal for renters or those who don't want to ruin tiles by drilling.

IKEA green suction cup
ÖBONÄS Triple hook with suction cup

This suction hook will be super handy in a utility room for hanging dusters and other cleaning products. Attach to the wall or the inside of a long cupboard door for subtle, clutter-free storage.

IKEA green storage cup
ÖBONÄS Container with suction cup

Complete your storage set-up with this green suction cup container. It's a bit more discreet than the other styles so you can hide anything unsightly in it or use for taller items like a cleaning brush or cutlery.

I don't even need to hold back on adding these to my basket - they're so affordable, there's simply no excuse. Which takes your fancy the most?

Holly Cockburn
Holly Cockburn
Content Editor

After starting out her journey at Future as a Features Editor on Top Ten Reviews, Holly is now a Content Editor at Ideal Home, writing about the very best kitchen and bathroom designs and buys. At Top Ten Reviews, she focussed on TikTok viral cleaning hacks as well as how to take care of investment purchases such as lawn mowers, washing machines and vacuum cleaners. Prior to this, Holly was apart of the editorial team at Howdens which sparked her interest in interior design, and more specifically, kitchens (Shaker is her favourite!).

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.