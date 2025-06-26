I couldn't believe the price of these kitchen storage buys in the IKEA Summer Sale - they'll double the space in your kitchen for under £5

IKEA is one of our favourite places to shop for affordable kitchenware - whether it's genius storage solutions or essential utensils, you just can't beat the prices. Except, of course, when the IKEA Summer Sale starts.

With up to 60% off until the 6th July, it's safe to say there are some serious bargains to be had. With the summer months now in full swing, budget is understandably being allocated to garden furniture and outdoor dining essentials, which is why bagging some kitchen storage solutions for less than £5 is pretty much a no-brainer.

Whether you have a small kitchen that needs clever storage techniques to make the most of every inch of space or a large open-plan kitchen where chaos needs controlling, these IKEA Summer Sale buys under £5 will make a world of difference.

(Image credit: IKEA)

Sometimes all you need to change how your kitchen looks and feels is an affordable storage upgrade. When your storage isn't functioning well for your daily life, it creates chaos and disorder that is difficult to cook and dine around.

One of our favourite buys from the IKEA Summer Sale is the stainless steel rail for just £1, which is the perfect way to display your essential utensils while keeping them close by.

Open hanging storage became a big kitchen trend in 2025 and it's an achievable way of creating storage that isn't too tidy, instead working with everyday clutter that is unavoidable. If you don't want to drill into your walls though, or perhaps you have tiles, these suction cup storage solutions will be a gamechanger. Plus, the sage green shade is so stylish right now.

I don't even need to hold back on adding these to my basket - they're so affordable, there's simply no excuse. Which takes your fancy the most?