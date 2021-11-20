This Wiltshire home has a surprise Bridgerton connection

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

This beautiful Wiltshire house not only has stunning interiors, but it has a surprise Bridgerton connection to The Duke of Hastings.

Set in the historical market town of Wilton (from where Wiltshire took its name), the house may not be as large as some of the grandiose properties seen in the series, but it’s set near to the Earl of Pembroke’s home, Wilton House, which was featured on Bridgerton and also The Crown.

Recently renovated from what was a derelict building, The Stable is a contemporary cottage-style home in a secluded gated development. You’ll find a smattering of period features blending seamlessly with up-to-date fittings.

The Stable exterior

More charming than imposing, The Stable has a paved pathway that leads through the part-walled, communal courtyard garden to reach the front door. You can just see the edge of a timber pergola creeping into the picture, which offers a sheltered spot to sit, relax and engage in a spot of afternoon tea.

Kitchen-diner

The dining room and kitchen are part of the same space, in a room with dark-painted walls, bare brick and elegant wood flooring. There’s a complete mix of styles here, from the more industrial metal wire pendant light to the traditional-look chairs and dresser, and more modern artworks.

We particularly like the wood-clad ceiling, which gives the space a more laidback, cosy feel.

On the other side of the room, you’ll find good kitchen decor ideas, with dark blue cabinetry topped with wooden work surfaces and a large Belfast sink. There’s plenty of storage, whether you want to tuck crockery out of sight, or store ingredients on the open shelving.

Living room

Waltz through to the living room and you’ll find an elegant space that overlooks the courtyard garden, with more wood flooring. Note the recess beside the stairs, which has been used as a spot for a home office, too.

We don’t know about you but that armchair looks regal enough of a throne even for Queen Charlotte!

Bathroom

On the first floor, you’ll find two bedrooms with vaulted ceilings and a family bathroom, with this striking copper bathtub and a separate shower unit.

The Stable is with Strutt & Parker and priced at £285,000.

Are you a big enough Bridgerton fan to consider relocating?