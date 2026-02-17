I've finally got my book addiction under control – how I became a more intentional book curator, and saved money and space in the process
How I went from book addict to intentional book buyer
Amanda Jones is one of Ideal Home's new Open House contributors, sharing her thoughts on sustainable living and decorating a home in way that is good for the environment. See the rest of her articles here.
I absolutely love books, love reading. You could say I’m a bit of a book addict. I’m never happier than when I’m curled up with a good book, it’s my way of relaxing. I love all bookshops, but I particularly love second-hand bookshops, what’s not to love about the smell of old books, right?
As much as I love books, I also want to be intentional with my home library, essential if like me, you have limited space, or budget for books. It’s taken some time, but I finally feel like I’ve got my book addiction under control but still indulge in my passion for reading. Here are some of the things I’ve put in place, to become a more intentional book curator.
The first thing I did was set my limits. This could be a physical space you set aside for books, or the budget you allocate for them. I have only a small space in which to house my book collection, so every book I own, needs to earn its place, and work hard to stay on my shelves. I’m ruthless, I do have some sentimental books, but having a limited space means I must be very selective.
It might only be a small area, but my goal for 2025 was to make it as cosy and comfy as possible. A place I wanted to be. I call it my book nook, there’s my second-hand bookcase, an armchair, lamp and small table for a beverage.
It’s my space, and because its special and intentional, it really doesn’t have to large, or full of books. What I have is ENOUGH.
I’ve learnt over the last few years that I can let go of books. My rule is, if it’s a novel I’ve loved, but I realistically won’t read it again (be honest with this one), then it goes, even if it’s a 5* book.
Non-fiction books, if I find value in them, can stay, but only if I pick them up regularly throughout the year. I edit my bookshelves a few times each year, just to keep on top of things.
I use the public library, a lot, I go to my local one as its smaller, and less overwhelming. It does mean that I have to order books, so there is a small charge, but the service is great, and my local librarians are so helpful.
A few years ago, I decided to prioritise only buy second-hand books. After frequenting so many second-hand book shops, I could see how many books were out there, just waiting to be rehoused.
Buying only second-hand naturally slowed down my book purchases, it’s an excellent way to manage a book addiction. I only buy new books to support an author I follow on social media, or to support independent book shops.
When I’m letting go of a book, I always check with family/friends first if they want any of the titles. I might put a box outside my front door with a label “free books” always very successful in good weather.
Most supermarkets have a book donation table which supports a local charity. Freecycle, or other Buy Nothing sites are great too. I donate to my local National Trust bookshop, and finally to charity shops, but to be honest, I rarely get to this stage now. I
I’m very satisfied now with how I manage my book purchases and the level of books I have. I save myself money and use my limited space intentionally.
If I was suddenly given a large library, beautifully lined with green bespoke bookcases, a brass library ladder, a chintz armchair, and of course an unlimited book budget, (yes, I have those fantasies), would I do things differently? Honest answer, no.
I’d carry on as I am. If, however, I could have some bespoke shelving build into my little book nook, I most definitely would, because then I could cram another hundred books in there! I did say I was a recovering book addict…
Amanda Jones is the passionate slow interiors advocate behind the successful Instagram account Small Sustainable Steps. With over 30,000 followers, it's here she documents her way to live and decorate your home that is all about sustainability at its core.
'Slow interiors means stepping off the trend treadmill, it’s about slowing things down, and pressing the pause button,' she says. 'Finding out who you really are, what you and your family really need. You’ll waste less time, less money, and ultimately reduce what you send to landfill.'