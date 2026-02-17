Amanda Jones is one of Ideal Home's new Open House contributors, sharing her thoughts on sustainable living and decorating a home in way that is good for the environment. See the rest of her articles here.

I absolutely love books, love reading. You could say I’m a bit of a book addict. I’m never happier than when I’m curled up with a good book, it’s my way of relaxing. I love all bookshops, but I particularly love second-hand bookshops, what’s not to love about the smell of old books, right?

As much as I love books, I also want to be intentional with my home library, essential if like me, you have limited space, or budget for books. It’s taken some time, but I finally feel like I’ve got my book addiction under control but still indulge in my passion for reading. Here are some of the things I’ve put in place, to become a more intentional book curator.

(Image credit: Amanda Jones)

The first thing I did was set my limits. This could be a physical space you set aside for books, or the budget you allocate for them. I have only a small space in which to house my book collection, so every book I own, needs to earn its place, and work hard to stay on my shelves. I’m ruthless, I do have some sentimental books, but having a limited space means I must be very selective.

It might only be a small area, but my goal for 2025 was to make it as cosy and comfy as possible. A place I wanted to be. I call it my book nook, there’s my second-hand bookcase, an armchair, lamp and small table for a beverage.

It’s my space, and because its special and intentional, it really doesn’t have to large, or full of books. What I have is ENOUGH.

(Image credit: Amanda Jones)

I’ve learnt over the last few years that I can let go of books. My rule is, if it’s a novel I’ve loved, but I realistically won’t read it again (be honest with this one), then it goes, even if it’s a 5* book.

Non-fiction books, if I find value in them, can stay, but only if I pick them up regularly throughout the year. I edit my bookshelves a few times each year, just to keep on top of things.

I use the public library, a lot, I go to my local one as its smaller, and less overwhelming. It does mean that I have to order books, so there is a small charge, but the service is great, and my local librarians are so helpful.

A few years ago, I decided to prioritise only buy second-hand books. After frequenting so many second-hand book shops, I could see how many books were out there, just waiting to be rehoused.

Buying only second-hand naturally slowed down my book purchases, it’s an excellent way to manage a book addiction. I only buy new books to support an author I follow on social media, or to support independent book shops.

(Image credit: Amanda Jones)

When I’m letting go of a book, I always check with family/friends first if they want any of the titles. I might put a box outside my front door with a label “free books” always very successful in good weather.

Most supermarkets have a book donation table which supports a local charity. Freecycle, or other Buy Nothing sites are great too. I donate to my local National Trust bookshop, and finally to charity shops, but to be honest, I rarely get to this stage now. I

I’m very satisfied now with how I manage my book purchases and the level of books I have. I save myself money and use my limited space intentionally.

If I was suddenly given a large library, beautifully lined with green bespoke bookcases, a brass library ladder, a chintz armchair, and of course an unlimited book budget, (yes, I have those fantasies), would I do things differently? Honest answer, no.

I’d carry on as I am. If, however, I could have some bespoke shelving build into my little book nook, I most definitely would, because then I could cram another hundred books in there! I did say I was a recovering book addict…