Why I always add a shelf, ledge or mantel wherever humanly possible in my home – it's the secret to chic interiors

There is nothing I love more than a faff.

Shopping your home - giving it a move around with things you already own, is the easiest way to inject new life into a room. But what’s one of my biggest secrets to refreshing your home time and time again? The faithful ledge, my friends.

I'll add a shelf, ledge, mantel (basically any flat surface) wherever humanly possible. Did I redesign both my main bathroom and downstairs loo just to accommodate a 'faffing station' (read: ledge) solely for displaying items I love? Why, yes, I did. And here is exactly why you might want to, too.

It’s all well and good spending a small fortune on paint and furniture, but a room can fall flat if it doesn't show your personality. Yes, artwork definitely helps, and beautiful cushions can add texture, but what about those family photos, or the little trinkets you’ve collected on your travels? Where do you actually put those beautiful coffee table books you keep buying when your coffee table is already overflowing? Where does that beautiful candlestick holder live? Items like these are crying out for a surface to call their own. Where might you add one, I hear you ask? Well, let’s see...

Stylish Shelves

One of the best design decisions we ever made in our inherited kitchen was replacing the wall-hung cupboards with floating shelves. Now, they hold practical everyday items like glasses, mugs, and bowls, but also propped-up prints or postcards, vintage bud vases with fresh flowers, hand-drawn artwork from my nieces and nephews, and little plants in cute glass jars that I’m propagating. It all helps to turn a potentially sterile, traditional room into something deeply personal.

Mantel of Dreams

We'd all love a gorgeous marble fireplace to decorate until our hearts are content, but what if you aren’t fortunate enough to have one in your home? Add a mantel! Our living room had an empty void where the original fireplace would have been, so I added a simple wooden mantel. Paired with a large, oversized mirror above it, the room suddenly gained a focal point. Add a narrow vase of fresh blooms and an ever-changing display of treasures, and suddenly the room has a soul.

The same goes for our dining room. I actually found a cheap MDF fireplace surround on our street (such a great find, albeit an uncomfortable walk home). A quick paint job later, and now I have another faffing station that enables me to change the feeling of the room whenever the mood strikes.

Bathroom Ledges

I urge you: please, please consider adding a ledge when planning out your bathroom. We actually made our small bathroom even smaller by installing a concealed toilet cistern, for the sole purpose of creating a space to put the 'pretty stuff' (yes, we also added a large storage cupboard for the 'ugly stuff' too). A lacquered tray of curated items i.e. room spray, bath oils, candles, a pretty toilet brush holder, and the occasional vintage vase of flowers (mostly when I’m showing off for guests!) and suddenly the little space looks pretty and lived-in rather than cold and clinical.

How to style the perfect ledge

There is no styling formula. One person's junk is another's treasure. But here are some go-to items that always work for me, if it’s helpful:

A Vintage Fabric-Covered Book: Stand a few proud (perhaps with a cute bookend) or lay one flat to rest something personal on.

A Candlestick: A tapered candle (there are some lovely companies that hand-paint them) in a gorgeous candlestick holder will always add an essential element: height and texture. Ceramic or brass are my favourites, and they can be thrifted very reasonably.

A Photo or Picture Frame: It doesn't have to be a traditional, 'smile at the camera' photo. Add a captured moment that makes you smile. I often pop in a postcard that was sent as a thank-you note. It's free and instantly add a personal touch.

A Tray: Glossy lacquer, brass, painted wood - whatever tickles your fancy. Watch how grouping a few items on a tray suddenly elevates your clutter into a proud, curated display.

Objets d'Art: This always sounds so fancy, but it just means any object you've picked up along the way. A pebble your kids found on a trip, a set of vintage Russian dolls your Gran used to own, a trinket dish, a box of matches (bonus points for a fancy holder)... anything that is personal to you.

A Candle: Pretty and practical. Additions like this flood the room with scent and can be lit at a moment's notice when you suddenly need to be guest-ready.

Small Art: Prop up a small oil painting or sketch, and the space instantly becomes charming and full of personality.

The great thing about the trusty faffing ledge is that it can be rearranged constantly with minimal effort. It keeps a space feeling fresh without resorting to changing up an entire room! And on that note, have I just acquired another narrow console table to sit behind our sofa, simply to gain one more ledge? Hmmm, maybe...