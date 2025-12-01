I'm a candle obsessive, and have them burning all the time – these are my favourite budget-friendly ones I love to have in my home

Screen printer Hannah Carvell is one of Ideal Home's new Open House contributors, sharing her thoughts on colourful home design for a creative family to live in. See the rest of her articles here.

After a long and very hot summer and a pretty mild autumn it feels as if a switch has been flipped and we’re suddenly fully entrenched in winter. Having longed for rain for my very parched garden, it’s now arriving thick and fast – and with it, cosy mode has been instantly activated. Out come the knits (I have a slight addiction to jumpers and cardigans; even during heatwaves you’ll find me scrolling Vinted for chunky sweaters) and my attention shifts from the garden back indoors.

Already I’ve emptied the pantry to repaint and reorganise it, and the kitchen I started painting last winter – then abandoned due to running out of paint, losing interest, or being distracted by a new project – is suddenly calling me back. And honestly, is there anything nicer than lighting a fire, dotting candles everywhere and curling up under a blanket (and a dog or two) when it’s cold and soggy outside?

(Image credit: Hannah Carvell)

Turning the lights down low and introducing candlelight gives off all the cosy vibes. Candles are my ultimate temptation; there are colourful, fun options everywhere. Homesense is always irresistible, with its perfectly colour-coordinated shelves of deliciously scented jars that somehow fall into my basket. But even on a weekly food shop there are gems – my local Asda has a brilliant candle aisle. Their large four-wick candle is a fantastic Jo Malone dupe, and at £18 instead of £370, it’s a perfect “get the look” moment for a fraction of the price.

I like to light multiple candles when I’m leaning into hygge, and using one of these big ones at the back with a cluster of my favourite scented choices in front creates the perfect layered glow.

I’ll admit I mix things up. Price plays a part – I don’t have the budget to burn Diptyques daily – so I’ll scatter in a few £1 Ikea candles in accent colours to suit my décor (green in the living room, pink or orange in the snug) alongside the big Asda four-wicks. Then, for fragrance, I’ll treat myself to the ones I truly love. Jenny Aves Apothecary candles are especially good. The Cornwall-based brand uses old-fashioned brown glass jars with elegantly simple labels, and the scents are glorious. Fig & Olive and Lavender & Rosemary are current favourites. At £16, they’re beautifully made, reasonably priced, and support a small independent British maker.

(Image credit: Hannah Carvell)

I’m also fortunate enough to have my own candle range – a collaboration with a female-run independent business called The Inappropriate Candle Company. Made using ethically sourced UK materials, vegan soy wax and high-quality fragrances, they smell incredible even unlit. I often have the samples on my studio desk and they scent the whole space. If you need a fun, affordable gift that looks great and brings a smile, they fit the bill perfectly.

At home, I love having candles everywhere. They’re as decorative as they are useful. In the kitchen, earthenware-potted candles look lovely and are ideal for disguising cooking smells – I’m currently burning a green ceramic pumpkin-spiced candle from Asda, an absolute steal at £5. For a more indulgent option, Anthropologie always has beautifully designed jars that earn a permanent place on my kitchen windowsill. A chic coloured candle and pretty matches in the downstairs loo are a must. And one day I hope to be the sort of person who can soak in the bath by candlelight with a book… though attempts usually end with pets or children asking where I’ve gone. In the living room, I cluster candles on the hearth around the log burner and along windowsills for maximum ambience.

For me, candles are tiny pieces of affordable luxury that bring huge impact. When you have as many pets as I do, there’s always the worry your home might smell of dog – or, currently, chicken poo, as my daughter is hand-rearing a chick. In summer the doors and windows are flung open, but as the season shifts, closing things up and filling the house with scents that spark happiness is such a comfort. Whether it’s lavender that recalls long summer days or pine to nudge you into festive mood, candlelight brings warmth, softness and that unmistakably flattering glow. It’s the perfect way to reset and unwind as we head into the colder months.