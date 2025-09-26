There's a lot to love about tarmac driveways – but my mum has one, and there are a couple of reasons she’s rethinking her driveway design

If your driveway is in dire need of an upgrade, you'll need to carefully research your options.

There are a range of driveway materials available, all with their pros and cons. But while online fact-finding is always helpful, it's also useful to talk to your friends and family about the material they have to get their honest opinions on what it's like to live with. And that's exactly what I did.

I'm thinking about resurfacing my driveway, and wondered about tarmac. Fortunately my mum has a tarmac driveway so I asked her for her candid feedback on what it's like to live with this material, which she has for around 30 years.

Reasons to love a tarmac driveway

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Chatting with my mum, there are some definite pros to having a tarmac driveway:

Durable. Tarmac can handle daily wear and tear with ease, so it's a solid choice for driveways that see a lot of coming and going on a daily basis. Any repairs needed are usually relatively easy and inexpensive. Despite having it for more than 30 years, my mum's tarmac driveway has never needed any significant repairs.

Tarmac can handle daily wear and tear with ease, so it's a solid choice for driveways that see a lot of coming and going on a daily basis. Any repairs needed are usually relatively easy and inexpensive. Despite having it for more than 30 years, my mum's tarmac driveway has never needed any significant repairs. Low maintenance. Weeds aren't an issue for my mum's tarmac driveway, and a quick sweep is usually enough to tidy it up. She'll also give it a pressure wash once or twice a year.

Weeds aren't an issue for my mum's tarmac driveway, and a quick sweep is usually enough to tidy it up. She'll also give it a pressure wash once or twice a year. Quick and inexpensive to install. While the tarmac driveway was already laid when my mum bought her house, the budget friendly installation of tarmac holds wide appeal.

While the tarmac driveway was already laid when my mum bought her house, the budget friendly installation of tarmac holds wide appeal. Largely weatherproof. Tarmac can usually withstand cold temperatures with ease, and my mum hasn't found any issues even after cold winters that saw a lot of snow and ice. However, it's worth remembering that extreme heatwaves can prove challenging for this material.

‘Tarmac is an extremely cost-effective material and typically more affordable than concrete driveways, making it popular for homeowners on a budget,' adds building and landscaping expert Mark Irving, from Build & Plumb. 'The installation process isn’t as time-consuming as other materials, lowering installation costs.'

When it comes to most suitable driveway applications for tarmac, ‘tarmac is ideal for long driveways, shared access roads, or properties where function and durability are more important than decorative design,' explains Thomas Oldham, co-founder of UK Construction Blog.

'It works well where vehicles are parked regularly, as it is strong enough to handle repeated use without sinking, and it is a sensible choice for sloped driveways because it forms a continuous surface without individual slabs that could shift.’

When it comes to installing a tarmac driveway, it's a job best left to the pros. 'The correct installation and effective drainage is crucial when installing a tarmac or it can affect the lifespan of your driveway,' explains Mark. 'Professional installation is advised to avoid issues such as cracking, water pooling and frequent repairs.'

Reasons to avoid a tarmac driveway

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While its cost and maintenance requirements are big ticks in the plus column, there are a few drawbacks that you should consider before opting for a tarmac driveway.

Not as attractive as other materials. Even if you opt for a brick edge, tarmac is definitely more function than style, which may not be to everyone's taste.

Even if you opt for a brick edge, tarmac is definitely more function than style, which may not be to everyone's taste. Moss growth in shaded areas. My mum's biggest gripe with her drive is that she regularly sees moss growth on the tarmac, especially where the driveway is in the shade of her house or the neighbouring property.

My mum's biggest gripe with her drive is that she regularly sees moss growth on the tarmac, especially where the driveway is in the shade of her house or the neighbouring property. Dulls over time. Despite lasting well over the 30 years my mum has lived in her home, the tarmac driveway definitely isn't looking fresh anymore.

'Tarmac may not be the best choice for homeowners who want a highly decorative or patterned finish, since its appearance is harder to customise,' cautions Thomas. 'In areas with poor drainage, water can sit on the surface and reduce its lifespan if the base is not prepared properly.'

'While it works on moderate slopes, very steep driveways can be an issue if water is allowed to run straight down the surface without proper edging or drainage. In those cases, block paving or resin with integrated drainage channels may be better.'

Why my mum is rethinking her driveway

With the tarmac looking dull and tired, my mum is keen to resurface the driveway and get it looking its best again. Plus as autumn sets in, she starts to see moss develop, which can be managed with a bit of effort, but can become slippery in the height of winter.

In an ideal world, she loves the attractive nature of block paving or resin, but as her driveway comes off a shared tarmac drive, resurfacing with the same material may be the more sensical option.

If you're thinking of changing up your parking spot, then make sure you know the best time of year to get your driveway done to ensure the ideal result.