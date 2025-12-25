Fans of BBC One’s Interior Design Masters will recognise Briony Ace from the most recent series, where she made it to the quarter finals with her love of neutrals and vintage finds. This Christmas, we were lucky enough to look around the interior designer's home, all dressed up for the festive season and discover the inspiration behind her Christmas decorating ideas and a few styling tips along the way.

The interior designer lives in the three-bedroom semi-detached barn conversion on the Kent/Surrey border with her partner Joe Chandler and their sons. Briony is not only an interior designer (@brionyaceinteriors), but she also designs and imports homeware, working alongside Joe. So her home is a treasure trove of vintage and new finds.

(Image credit: Future PLC / Mark Scott)

Below, Briony reveals how she transformed her stunning home for Christmas, from her hack for creating oversized bows to adding bountiful greenery in every room.

'Rich red reinvents my colour palette'

BUY THE KEY PIECES Alberta Pine pre-lit tree, 7ft, £295; Moss satin bows, £18.50 for 12; Cream supersized bows, £22 for four, all Cox & Cox. Baubles, from a selection at Cox & Cox and Nkuku (Image credit: Future PLC / Mark Scott)

‘For my tree, which stands in our open-plan living-dining space, I’ve layered up my go-to neutrals of green, nude and cream, nestling in some beautiful claret red glass baubles to echo the fabric bows I’ve used everywhere! Oversized cream satin bows provide more glam,' says Briony.

Style tip: Supersize your tree with large bows and baubles. Hang all over, rather than just on the lower branches, to make the most of the impact their larger size provides.

'My Christmas table is always really special'

‘When it comes to Christmas, I’m all about the layering, especially for my dining table. To me, Christmas is about the gathering of friends and family – the chaos, the mess, and the joy. Our table came from an antiques fair,' she adds.

'I think everything looks better when it’s lived a little, and this table felt like it had a wealth of history about it. Not wanting to cover up that beautiful wood, I use a gathered linen tablecloth as a runner.’

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

‘When I spotted six green vintage bowls at a charity shop, I knew they would be the “jumping off point” (as I call it) for my Christmas table. Paired with off-white plates, textured mats and vintage cutlery, they are simply gorgeous,' she adds.

'I can definitely get on board with bows'

(Image credit: Future PLC / Mark Scott)

'While I’m not one to follow a home decor trend, the beauty of a bow at Christmas is something I love. This year, I found old shirts and bed sheets in the same rich red as my baubles and napkins in my local charity shop, which I cut into bow-ready strips. I’ve popped these everywhere – from my vintage wall lights to a wooden board on my coffee table (made from an old pallet).’

Style tip: Bows can be added all around your Christmas home for instant impact, but take extra care when tying them around candles – you’ll need to make sure the candles don’t burn too low

'I collect vintage all year round'

(Image credit: Future PLC / Mark Scott)

‘I have a cabinet of “vintage wonder”, which sits next to the dining table, where I stash pieces I’ve collected – either to add to a project I’m working on or to save for the right moment at home,' she explains. 'Inside, you will find an insane amount of brass candlesticks, in addition to the ones on show. They are a great way of adding height and warmth to any corner of your home. Candlelight is a must for me at Christmastime.’

'I love to prep the kitchen'

(Image credit: Future PLC / Mark Scott)

‘The kitchen is the hub of Christmas – and it doesn’t escape without its own decorations, with bows added to vintage chopping boards,' Briony adds.

'I use an old chest as my workstation – it holds all of my most needed items. The beautiful captain’s chair is where friends or family can sit and chat while the prep work happens.’

'Our hallway gets a warm welcome'

BUY THE KEY PIECES Lerwick carpet in Black/Cream stripe, £27.99sq m, Tapi. For a similar garland, try Gisela Graham (Image credit: Future PLC / Mark Scott)

‘We added panelling to our hallway, which makes the space feel more inviting. We also replaced door handles and hinges with black ones – small touches that matter to me. The striped stair carpet looks super smart, with the pre-lit garland dressed with more red “bed-sheet bows” and vintage brass bells,' she explains.

Style tip: Follow Briony’s lead and use plenty of greenery – from fresh pine to faux garlands and foliage. Try a few oversized stems of fake eucalyptus, which can be bent to shape, in rustic vases.

'Kids’ bedrooms are where you can definitely have festive fun'

'My boys’ bedroom is like a wonderland,' says Briony.

(Image credit: Future PLC / Mark Scott)

'Chace and Colby’s desk area becomes a little grotto with garlands, candy canes and stockings. I drew the house directly on the wall with charcoal – and, of course, we ate more popcorn than made the actual garland.’

'Add warmth with bold pops of colour'

‘Framing a mirror with a few garlands makes an easy and beautiful addition to our bedroom at this time of year. The green of the pine foliage picks up on our olive-green bed and ottoman.’

Style tip: Even a small piece of vintage artwork gets its own bow for Christmas, with a flouncy length of cream linen ribbon tied in to a casual bow and stuck to the top of the frame

'I love having a tree in our bedroom'

(Image credit: Future PLC / Mark Scott)

‘Our converted barn bedrooms have incredibly high ceilings, so can easily take an 8ft tree, bedecked in warm lights. I dress it simply with an oversized bow made from a length of remnant fabric,' says Briony.

Style tip: Make a tree bow from a long length of fabric, like Briony has, nestling it in among the tree’s branches to hold it in shape. Use fabric in a contrasting texture as a tree skirt.

'Styling up the spare bedroom for guests is a must for me'

BUY THE KEY PIECES Moussine wallpaper in Charcoal, £120 a roll, The Pure Edit. Twill cotton linen curtains in Off-white, from £229 a pair, Secret Linen Store (Image credit: Future PLC / Mark Scott)

‘Aside from layering the bed with throws and cushions, I also like to layer up the side table and vintage washstand in our spare room with mini clay trees, foliage, vintage frames and – of course – table lamps. Another one of my favourite things to collect!’

Which is your favourite room?