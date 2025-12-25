This one houseplant can help get rid of dust in your home – it's one of the most low-maintenance and hardest plants to kill

I’d heard rumours about the one houseplant that experts say gets rid of dust, of course; everyone has. Still, I’d never really believed them – or, to be completely honest, I’d never really believed they’d be true for me, based on my past carelessness as a plant parent.

My big confession: I may have a green thumb in the garden, but I’ve only ever been able to handle the truly unkillable houseplants around. For whatever reason, my indoor plants tend to suffer more than any outdoor ones, as I forget to water them, sometimes let leaves collect dust, and, on occasion, prune a little too enthusiastically. (It’s the opposite of ‘out of sight, out of mind’, apparently).

There are a few specimens that have survived all my best efforts to kill them, though, and as luck would have it, one of them, a snake plant, has been touted as one of the best houseplants for reducing dust. It is so easy to care for a snake plant; mine stands tall, unbothered, silently thriving in the corner of my dining room.

(Image credit: Future PLC)

Can a snake plant really get rid of dust?

According to NASA’s Clean Air Study , snake plants are great at removing toxins such as formaldehyde, benzene, and xylene from indoor air. They also naturally trap dust with their upright, sword-like leaves, which is a win for anyone who hates dusting with a passion.

Now, I can’t personally prove my dining room is dust-free: crumbs, dog hair, and the odd glitter from my toddler’s more chaotic craft projects still find their way onto the floor. That being said, I love that this unpretentious and decidedly unfussy plant has been scientifically proven to improve the air around me. It gives me a rare sense of domestic accomplishment, especially as my dining room is easily one of the least dusty corners of my home.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Colin Poole)

Other benefits

While my beloved snake plant (you can buy a similar breed of mother-in-law's tongue from Amazon) is widely touted as the one houseplant that experts say gets rid of dust, the benefits extend beyond dust control.

Snake plants are famously easy to care for; these striking specimens are slow-growing, hardy, and long-lived. Unlike more temperamental houseplants that wilt at the slightest sign of neglect, my snake plant doesn’t complain if I forget to dust its leaves for a month, or if my curious one-year-old occasionally nudges it off balance.

I’ve even moved it around the house, testing different spots near the dining table, beside the sofa, and on top of a tall bookshelf, and each time, it shrugged off the relocation and carried on growing. For anyone who has killed a string of fussy ferns or delicate orchids, this kind of reliability is bliss.

(Image credit: Future PLC)

While many indoor plants require daily care or careful humidity monitoring, the snake plant thrives with the equivalent of a gentle nod in its direction. And plenty of experts note that its ability to trap dust and purify the air isn’t just a happy side effect: it’s one of the reasons this plant has become a favourite in offices, homes, and apartments where indoor air quality is a concern.

For me, the snake plant has also transformed how I view plant ownership. It has shown me that a successful plant relationship doesn’t require perfection. My “sins” as a plant parent (neglect, overwatering, occasional rough handling) haven’t betrayed me. Instead, this forgiving, stalwart plant continues to thrive, making the dining room fresher, greener, and somehow calmer.

Its presence is a quiet daily triumph, proof that sometimes, low-maintenance care can have surprisingly big rewards.

Leaf Wipes for Plants - Leaf Cleaning Tongs £3.93 at Amazon UK While a snake plant really doesn't require much care, they do benefit from a light leaf dust every once in a while. These dusting tong will make quick work of it. Ymapinc Microfiber Gloves for Plant Dusting £4.99 at Amazon UK Alternatively, try these dusting clothes that you can slip on and go around and dust all your houseplant in one go.

FAQs

What indoor plants help with dust? There are several indoor plants that help with dust and purifying the air. Most famously, though, experts tend to herald spider plants, snake plants, and English ivy for their ability to create a fresher, easier-to-breathe environment. Peace lilies, English ivy, and rubber plants, too, have been held up as indoor plants that help with dust.

What plant removes 78% of airborne mold? If you're wondering which plant removes 78% of airborne mould, it's the not-so-humble English ivy. According to NASA, this beautiful evergreen happily absorbs airborne mould spores and controls humidity, with studies showing a significant reduction (around 78%) in a 12-hour period. Which is exactly why I keep this virtually unkillable houseplant in my bathroom at all times.

So if you’re juggling a busy life, a family, or simply possess a lack of patience for finicky greenery (amen!), then you absolutely can embrace the one houseplant that experts say gets rid of dust. I’ve done the research, and the snake plant is worth a spot in your home.

Place it in a lacklustre corner, near a sofa, or beside a bedside table for instant va-va-voom. Let it grow without fuss, and wait for it to quietly purify the air, trap dust, and reward you with effortless greenery.