A Christmas tablescape is the star of the show. The dining table is where everyone lingers over the course of the Christmas period, soaking up endless hours of chatter and food - so you want it to look good. Luckily, Jamie Oliver's team has the answer to an easy (but still beautiful) Christmas tablescape.

What's even better is that this festive tablescape idea doesn't involve you frantically heading to the shops to procure a fancy centrepiece or extravagant candleabra - all you need is a cake stand, and this can easily be found in one of your kitchen cupboards.

Christmas is all about having family and friends together under one roof, and while we want our homes to look beautiful, using something we already own or will get lots of use out of is the way forward. Here's how you can recreate the look.

In an Instagram video posted by Jamie Oliver HQ, Rachel from Jamie's food team runs through some creative and inexpensive ways to zhuzh up a tablescape for Christmas.

There's often immense pressure to have seasonal crockery that comes out for Christmas. However, this requires the kitchen storage ideas to house all of this crockery, which many of us don't have. Using everyday pieces can feel just as special, and all it takes is a few tweaks for it to feel brand new again.

A cake stand is something I never thought of using as a centrepiece, but it makes so much sense. It's naturally raised, which adds height to a tablescape - key for making sure there's still plenty of room for food and drinks.

A cake stand is also something you're likely to already have stashed in a cupboard, and it can later be utilised for your Christmas pudding or yule log.

I own Jamie Oliver's Big Love cake stand, available at Amazon, which is made from beautiful ceramic and looks much more expensive than it is. In the video, the cake stand has been decked out with festive fruit, which serves as both decoration and a handy way to encourage children (and adults) to eat some easy-peelers.

You can use any festive snacks you have to hand for this centrepiece - nuts and clementines will look sophisticated, while some baubles delicately placed on the cake stand will add a glitzy touch.

This is a trick I'll definitely be trying out this Christmas - it's the perfect way to use what you have while still adding wow-factor to your table.