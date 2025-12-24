This is the 1 thing you need to upgrade your Christmas tablescape, according to Jamie Oliver HQ – and you probably already own it
It's decorative but also practical
A Christmas tablescape is the star of the show. The dining table is where everyone lingers over the course of the Christmas period, soaking up endless hours of chatter and food - so you want it to look good. Luckily, Jamie Oliver's team has the answer to an easy (but still beautiful) Christmas tablescape.
What's even better is that this festive tablescape idea doesn't involve you frantically heading to the shops to procure a fancy centrepiece or extravagant candleabra - all you need is a cake stand, and this can easily be found in one of your kitchen cupboards.
Christmas is all about having family and friends together under one roof, and while we want our homes to look beautiful, using something we already own or will get lots of use out of is the way forward. Here's how you can recreate the look.
A post shared by Jamie Oliver (@jamieoliver)
A photo posted by on
In an Instagram video posted by Jamie Oliver HQ, Rachel from Jamie's food team runs through some creative and inexpensive ways to zhuzh up a tablescape for Christmas.
There's often immense pressure to have seasonal crockery that comes out for Christmas. However, this requires the kitchen storage ideas to house all of this crockery, which many of us don't have. Using everyday pieces can feel just as special, and all it takes is a few tweaks for it to feel brand new again.
A cake stand is something I never thought of using as a centrepiece, but it makes so much sense. It's naturally raised, which adds height to a tablescape - key for making sure there's still plenty of room for food and drinks.
A cake stand is also something you're likely to already have stashed in a cupboard, and it can later be utilised for your Christmas pudding or yule log.
Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how
I own Jamie Oliver's Big Love cake stand, available at Amazon, which is made from beautiful ceramic and looks much more expensive than it is. In the video, the cake stand has been decked out with festive fruit, which serves as both decoration and a handy way to encourage children (and adults) to eat some easy-peelers.
You can use any festive snacks you have to hand for this centrepiece - nuts and clementines will look sophisticated, while some baubles delicately placed on the cake stand will add a glitzy touch.
Shop the look
This is a trick I'll definitely be trying out this Christmas - it's the perfect way to use what you have while still adding wow-factor to your table.
After starting out her journey at Future as a Features Editor on Top Ten Reviews, Holly is now a Content Editor at Ideal Home, writing about the best interior ideas and news. At Top Ten Reviews, she focussed on TikTok viral cleaning hacks as well as how to take care of investment purchases such as lawn mowers, washing machines and vacuum cleaners. Prior to this, Holly was apart of the editorial team at Howdens which sparked her interest in interior design, and more specifically, kitchens (Shaker is her favourite!).