Are woodburning stoves going to be banned in the UK? This is what the experts told me about the rumours

The rumour mill has been buzzing with talk that woodburning stoves are going to be banned in the UK. But is there any truth to the gossip?

Woodburning stoves are hugely popular with those who enjoy the unmatched cosy atmosphere they create. But when you consider the sizeable cost of installing a woodburning stove, whispers of an imminent ban are enough to make anyone pause for thought.

To clear things up, I spoke to the experts to find out if a ban was coming, where the rumours came from, and what you should do if you are planning on getting a woodburning stove, or if there is anything you should do differently if you already have one.

Are woodburning stoves going to be banned in the UK?

The good news is rumours of a woodburning stove ban in the UK are not true.

'There are no plans to ban wood burners in the UK – just a continued shift to cleaner burning, where responsible stove owners are part of the solution as domestic combustion emissions continue to fall and targets are tightened,' explains Barry Cope , CEO of HETAS. 'The government is focused on improving air quality and will consult this year on ways to cut emissions, recognising that some households rely on log burners.'

Barry Cope Social Links Navigation CEO HETAS Barry is CEO of HETAS (Heating Equipment Testing and Approval Scheme), which is the UK's specialist body for solid fuel and biomass heating. HETAS approves appliances, fuels, and registers competent installers, retailers, and chimney sweeps, ensuring installations meet safety and environmental standards.

So if it's not true, where have these rumours come from? 'Headlines following Labour’s revised Environmental Improvement Plan 2025 have caused some rumours, where tougher targets for air quality have been confused with a ban on wood burners,' explains Barry.

'In reality, no bans have been announced. The government will be holding a consultation with industry professionals this year to plan how emissions can be further reduced as a first step. Other areas, such as transport and industrial emissions, are also highlighted in the new Plan, and officials from Defra have ruled out geographical bans or the removal of existing log burners in homes.'

What should a homeowner know if they are planning on installing a woodburning stove in 2026?

If you are planning on installing a woodburning stove this year, then beyond determining what size log burner you need, you need to choose the right type of appliance too. 'Looking for a Cleaner Choice-certified stove is an important first step,' says Barry. 'These stoves already emit at least 50% less particulate emissions than UK smoke control area limits, so you'll minimise emissions* and choose an appliance that’s future proofed.'

You'll also need to understand the log burner building regulations you'll need to meet. These cover crucial safety and ventilation requirements.

'Finding a professional, such as a HETAS Registered Installer, to fit your appliance is the next vital step,' explains Barry, 'they will make sure it is safely installed and that all building regulations are followed.'

'If you are in a smoke controlled area, you must use a DEFRA approved stove,' adds Joanna Humphreys, Fire and Stove Specialist at Direct Stoves. 'These are stoves that have been tested to ensure they produce minimal levels of smoke. You also need to ensure that your firewood is dry and seasoned. You must not burn any household waste, such as old furniture, pallets or fencing, as these are likely to be treated with chemicals that can release toxins when burnt. The firewood you use should also have a moisture content of 20% or less to prevent excessive smoke.'

Make sure you also read our guide to the types of wood you should never burn in a log burner.

Joanna Humphries Social Links Navigation Fire and stove expert for Direct Stoves Joanna Humphreys is a fire and stove expert at Direct Stoves, an online stove retailer selling an array of wood burning, multi fuel, gas, and electric stoves.

Should someone who has a woodburning stove be doing anything differently?

(Image credit: Future/Siobhan Doran)

If you already have a woodburning stove, then the advice is to continue to use the right fuels and keep up with regular maintenance. 'Burning safely is simple: use Ready to Burn fuels, follow the manufacturer’s instructions, and book regular sweeping and servicing are just a few easy ways to keep your stove’s heat high and your emissions minimised,' says Barry.

However, if you've had your burner for more than a decade, and upgrade may be needed to ensure it remains compliant with the current regulations and guidance.

'f you have a wood burning stove which is more than 10 years old, it’s worth upgrading it to a model which is Ecodesign Ready as your old model doesn’t have the new, innovative technology installed to help lower emissions,' explains Jon Butterworth, Director at Arada Stoves. 'Replacing old models can reduce emissions by nearly 45%. From January 2022, all new models need to meet this criteria as its aim is to reduce the impact home heating appliances have on the environment with stricter guidelines concerning efficiency levels and emissions in order to improve air quality.'

Jon Butterworth Director of Arada Stoves Jon Butterworth is director of Arada Stoves, one of the UK's leading suppliers of log burning stoves and has a wealth of experience in supplying and installing them.

While you're researching the wood burner ideas that would best suit your home and budget, heed this advice from someone who has one as to what they wish they knew before they installed their log burner.