Does a conservatory need building regulations approval? Not always, as these experts explain

Conservatories have come a far way from the perspex boxes tacked onto the backs of houses that were either too hot in the summer or too cold in the winter. Modern conservatory design makes them a practical living space for year-round use, as well as a spot for socialising, relaxing or dining with a view of the garden.

But while you may not need planning permission for your conservatory, you may need to comply with the building regulations. This guide offers straightforward advice and answers to the common questions around conservatory building regs, including which regulations apply and how it may affect the overall cost of your conservatory.

What are the building regulations for a conservatory?

Conservatories can be exempt from building regulations as they are often classed as a temporary structure. However, this is only the case as long as certain limitations are met.

Alex Hewitt, Ultraframe marketing director explains: ‘Conservatories are exempt from building regulation control providing they comply with the following:

The internal floor area must not exceed 30m

The conservatory is separated from the house by either external quality walls, doors or windows

It must be built at ground level

There is an independent heating system, separated from the house system

The glazing must comply with the safety requirements of Building Regulations part N

75% of the roof must be transparent or translucent

'However, even if you are able to tick off every one of the points on this checklist, double-check with your conservatory installer/builder whether building regulations will apply in your case," adds Phil Spencer, property expert and founder of the property advice website Move iQ 'They will also be able to advise on whether you need to arrange a building control inspection with your local authority.'

‘If you decide you don’t want an external door between the conservatory and your home, a full Building Regulation application is needed – the total building needs to comply.’ This could lead to demands for the rest of the house to be upgraded in terms of insulation.

If you need it, who is responsible for securing building regs approval?

While you can commission the build company or project manager to take building regulation applications for any project, ultimately the responsibility comes down to you as the homeowner.

If you undertake the process yourself, you must appoint either a local or private approved inspector and provide them with your application, which can either be a Building Notice, if your plans are simply to erect the conservatory, or Full Plans, which is require for more complex work.

The cost associated with building regulations will depend on the scale of works and often the total floor area. The inspector will need to witness the complicity with regulations, or receive proof before signing off the application at the end of the project. You will then be provided with a certificate.

'How long it takes your local authority to send out a building control inspector and confirm that the work meets the relevant regulations can vary depending on where you live," explains Phil Spencer. 'But given the relatively short time it takes to build a conservatory, including snagging and finishing touches, it’s worth contacting your local council before work begins to set wheels in motion early and ensure there are no delays.'

Do you need building regulations approval to modify a conservatory?

Modification and alterations to conservatories needing to comply with building regulations will hugely depend on the task and style of the conservatory. If you’re replacing a window (or something similar) of a conservatory divided from the main house by an external grade door, window or wall then no, you will not need building regulations approval.

However, if you are choosing to replace the perspex roof with something more substantial, remove the door between the house and conservatory or something along these lines you will need building regulations approval and, in some cases, planning permission.

FAQs

Is it illegal to have a radiator in a conservatory?

No, it isn’t illegal to install a radiator within a conservatory and it makes complete sense to do so if you are hoping to enjoy the room in the winter. However, there are stipulations to this.

‘The heating system in the conservatory should work independently from the main house’s heating system – using standalone electric heaters or radiators with their own controls,’ comments Alex Hewitt.

What other permissions might you need to build or modify a conservatory?

Some conservatories will need planning permission approval before they are built. Although many can be constructed under Permitted Development rights if they meet certain conditions, if the house is in a conservation area or is a listed building these rights might not apply.

Before constructing any conservatory it is always best to contact your local planning authority to check what permission is required. Alternatively, most reputable conservatory suppliers will have experts who can advise you on when you may need to submit a planning application.

