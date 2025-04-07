Is your conservatory letting your house down? Here's how to modernise it for an instant upgrade

You usually don't have to search too hard to find a house being let down by an old-fashioned, leaky glazed add-on, but if you happen to be the owner of one, what can you do to modernise an old conservatory?

Far from being out-of-date, these glass structures are actually on the up, with more and more homeowners keen to find modern conservatory ideas that will help them create a greater connection to their outdoor spaces.

If you are wondering whether your existing conservatory can be brought back to life, we have lots of advice on transforming it into a bright, breezy space in which to enjoy a sense of being outside without having to brave the elements.

What can you do to modernise an old conservatory?

(Image credit: Future PLC/ James French)

There are actually plenty of ways to update old conservatories.

'There are tonnes of imaginative, unique and quirky ideas when it comes to refurbishing an old conservatory,' agrees Richard Vaughan, sales and surveyor executive at BJH Windows.

Whether you are dealing with a room that is too hot in summer and too cold in winter, one that lets in water when it rains or a conservatory with rotting frames, the following ideas have got you covered.

Richard Vaughan Social Links Navigation Sales and surveyor executive at BJH Windows Richard made the decision to join BJH Windows in 2007. His job is extremely varied; dealing with enquiries right through to design, surveying, ordering and installation.

1. Conservatory roof replacement

One of the first things to fail on old conservatories tends to be the roof, whether it lets in water or draughts or is the main reason your space overheats in summer – no conservatory ideas need this.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

'Conservatory roof replacement will definitely be the most cost-effective solution in the long run and will add a huge amount of value to your home,' says Richard Vaughan.

'Replacing your conservatory roof is an excellent way to boost performance and transform your conservatory into a year-round living space,' agrees Claire Long, founder of Sherbourne Windows. 'It’s also a far more cost-effective option than a brand-new conservatory.'

Image 1 of 2 Before this conservatory had discoloured windows and roof (Image credit: BJH Windows) The smart new solid roof features large roof windows on either side (Image credit: BJH Windows)

In many cases, homeowners upgrading their conservatories swap a glazed roof for a solid roof. This is because they offer great thermal efficiency and, very often, more design flexibility.

'A tiled conservatory roof gives a more permanent and ‘extension-like’ feel to your conservatory,' points out Claire Long. 'They retain so much heat internally that they can attain incredibly low U-values of just 0.17 W/m2k, so your conservatory will never feel an uncomfortable temperature again and condensation will be a thing of the past.

'If you have a glass or polycarbonate roof, no doubt you will have noticed audible sounds being made when the wind and rain come into contact with them,' adds Claire. 'The beauty of tiled conservatory roofs is that they eradicate weather noise too.'

Cost: The cheapest option will be a polycarbonate conservatory roof, starting from £2,500 for a simple lean-to design. Checkatrade put average roof refurbishment costs at between £3,000 - £5,000. A new solid roof is the most expensive option, with average costs of around £6,000.

Claire Long Social Links Navigation Founder of Sherbourne Windows Claire Long started Sherborne Windows with her husband Chris in the early 90s, opening their first showroom in Farnborough, Hampshire. A second showroom in Windlesham followed dedicated to glazed extensions. Then another two!

2. Upgrade the insulation

(Image credit: Vale Garden Houses)

Many old conservatories have little to no insulation, meaning they are too hot in the summer and too cold in the winter – which kind of defeats the object of them entirely.

'Insulating the walls of your conservatory will help keep it warmer in the winter,' explains Richard Vaughan. 'What’s more, it is very cost-effective. The process is fairly simple, done by drilling small holes into the wall and injecting it with insulation (non-flammable foam).

'If you don’t have ‘dwarf’ walls underneath the windows, then there are still options to warm your home such as insulating the roof,' continues Richard. 'This is a bit more expensive and usually involves replacing the conservatory roof.'

Cost: Internal roof insulation to the existing structure can be expected to cost between £895 - £1,850 according to Checkatrade.

3. Rethink the heating method

(Image credit: Vale Garden Houses)

In the past, not a great deal of thought went into heating conservatories, meaning that they can feel pretty chilly for most of the year.

While electric heaters are an easy option, if you are upgrading your conservatory it pays to think of other methods that could, in the long run, save you money.

You could extend your plumbing into your conservatory and add it to your central heating system. Bear in mind that, if you're adding new electrical systems, plumbing, or underfloor heating, conservatory building regulations approval is likely to be required.

'Underfloor heating eliminates the need for radiators, giving your conservatory a seamless, cosy feel that blends with the rest of your home,' adds Paula Higgins, Chief Executive of HomeOwners Association.

Finally, do give some consideration to a log burning stove. They make wonderfully cosy focal points and kick out a considerable amount of heat.

Cost: Electric heaters are the cheapest option initially, but if you fancy underfloor heating you will be looking at more. Electric systems are cheaper than wet, starting from around £1,000.

Paula Higgins Social Links Navigation Chief Executive of HomeOwners Alliance After spending 15 years reforming housing policy in government, enough was enough. Homeowners needed a voice and HomeOwners Alliance was born.

4. Change the type of glazing

(Image credit: Future PLC/ James Merrell)

Given that conservatories feature an awful lot of glass, swapping the existing glazing for something more energy efficient could be the answer.

'If you have an older conservatory, then changing the glass will give it a new, clean look,' says Richard Vaughan. 'Glazing technology has also advanced a lot in the past few years.

'Changing your windows will not only make the conservatory look brand new, but it will also have many other advantages such as saving you money on energy bills and keeping you warm in the winter and cool in the summer.'

If you have a conservatory with single glazing, upgrading to double will make a huge difference. Depending on the orientation of the structure and the area you live in, it could also be worth looking into double vs triple glazing to see whether the extra investment will be worth it. In either case, do check that your existing frames will take the additional weight.

Cost: This very much depends on the size of the windows and type of glazing. According to GreenMatch, window replacement cost ranges from £160 - £2,700.

5. Open it up to the rest of your home

(Image credit: Chaunceys Timber Flooring)

While conservatories make fantastic additional spaces, they can feel rather cut off from the rest of the house – so why not consider opening the rest of your home up to yours? This is a fantastic way to create a conservatory kitchen that is full of light and has a strong connection to the garden.

'To avoid planning permissions and building regulations a conservatory needs to sit outside the main thermal envelope of your property,' begins Richard Vaughan. 'However, nothing is stopping you from removing the internal doors or walls that connect an existing room.

'This will create an open space and is a great solution if you’re wondering what to do with an old conservatory,' continues Richard. 'Over the past 10 years, open plan solutions have become popular amongst homeowners because they can increase the size of the space you have to work with and create a brighter, more airy living space. It's a wonderful option for modernising a conservatory.'

Cost: This depends on who is removing the internal walls. If you are taking out a load-bearing wall in order to open the space up to the rest of the house, it is best to use a professional. Costs for this are likely to come in at between £1,250-£2,500 + VAT. You will also need to factor in structural engineer fees as well as redecoration and, in all likelihood, new flooring to join the two together.

6. Introduce new patio doors

(Image credit: Sherbourne Windows)

Depending on the age of your conservatory, the chances are you have French doors, the style of choice for so many in years gone by. Not that there is anything wrong with them, in many cases, a set of delicately detailed timber doors are the perfect choice for conservatories adjoining a period property. That said, there is now such a wide choice of alternatives that it is a good idea to see whether they could work better for your needs.

'By adding sliding or bifold doors, you can create a seamless indoor-outdoor connection,' explains Pauls Higgins. 'Modern door systems can really maximise the opening to your garden.'

Both sliding and bi-folding doors are great options. Sliding tend to have slimmer sightlines so can really make the most of views, while bi-folding doors allow you to open up entire walls to outside.

'Bi-folding doors are hugely popular because you can create large open spaces with uninterrupted views,' agrees Richard Vaughan. 'They are easy to clean, are smooth gliding and are very cost-effective.'

Cost: New bifold doors are likely to set you back from £1,500, up to £5,000. Sliding doors tend to be a little more expensive.

7. Add new window frames

(Image credit: Future PLC)

This is probably one of the biggest upgrades you can carry out, alongside replacing the roof. If you need to upgrade your glazing though, it makes sense to go the whole hog with replacement windows.

'uPVC frames are long-lasting but after about 10 years they can start to look dirty and worn if they are not properly cared for,' picks up Richard Vaughan. 'You can always try and give the frames a good scrub with a soft sponge and warm soapy water, but if they have been damaged over the years then you might want to opt for new frames altogether.

'Modern uPVC is much more durable than it used to be and offers improved thermal efficiency,' continues Richard. 'Or how about switching the material? Aluminium frames will give your conservatory a modern feel, whilst hardwood frames will keep it looking traditional.'

Cost: For a standard-sized, double-glazed uPVC replacement casement window, expect costs of from £160. The same sized widow, in hardwood or aluminium, could be expected to cost from around £250.

Is it a good idea to modernise an old conservatory?

In some cases, having weighed up an extension vs conservatory, a total conservatory replacement might make more sense than modernisation work. It is worth noting though that, providing the structure is structurally stable, repair and upgrades will usually be cheaper, particularly if you are considering converting your conservatory into an extension.

'Converting an old conservatory to an extension is possible, but this isn’t as easy as it sounds,' advises Richard Vaughan. 'This will require a larger budget than most conservatory refurbishment ideas and will also need building regulations approval. The conservatory itself may need a whole new structure to be in line with regulations.'

FAQs

Do you need planning permission to modernise an old conservatory?

In most cases, planning permission is not required to make changes to a conservatory, but there will always be exceptions.

Paula Higgins explains further.

You might need planning permission if:

You're converting the conservatory into a permanent extension (with solid roof and walls).

You're in a conservation area or listed building and altering the exterior.

You're expanding beyond permitted development limits.

Paula goes on to point out that building regulations approval is more likely to be required.

'Building regulations approval will be required if:

You're installing a solid roof (this changes the structure's classification).

You're removing an external door or wall, creating open access between the conservatory and house.

You're adding new electrical systems, plumbing, or underfloor heating.

What is the lifespan of a conservatory?

All conservatories are different and the amount of maintenance and care that is taken to look after them will obviously impact how long they last.

'A well-built conservatory made from high-quality materials such as uPVC or aluminium can last for several decades, with regular maintenance and repairs,' explains Richard Vaughan. 'However, poor installation or lack of maintenance can significantly reduce the lifespan. Extreme weather conditions and exposure to natural light can also affect the longevity of a conservatory.'

It is very worthwhile looking into conservatory cleaning tips to ensure your own addition remains in the best possible condition.

Will modernising an old conservatory add value to your home?

If you are carrying out upgrades to your conservatory because you are thinking of selling in the near future, looking at how to add value to your home is likely to be on your mind – but is this a good way to go about it?

'Modernising your conservatory can add considerable value to your home whilst improving its security and energy efficiency,' says Claire Long. 'By upgrading your old, glazed extension you can breathe new life in and expand your living space.'

Certainly modernising it will have a more positive effect on your home's value than removing it altogether will, in most cases.

'Removing your conservatory could devalue your home,' warns Richard Vaughan. 'This is why we would recommend refurbishing with new windows and doors, or even a conservatory roof replacement to add value to your home.'

Once the exterior of your conservatory is safe, sound and stylish, turn your attention to some conservatory interior ideas to ensure the space is one you can't wait to spend time in.