Do I need planning permission for VELUX windows? We asked both a rooflight expert and a planning policy pro to find out

Finding out whether or not you need planning permission for VELUX windows will be an important part of your research process. You'll also find that although the term VELUX window is often used as a synonym for rooflights, it technically refers to those manufactured by the company. But regardless of the manufacturer, the planning rules around rooflights will be the same.

Roof windows are a brilliant solution for anyone struggling to find ways of getting lots of natural light into a house where regular windows might not be an option, for example if they may cause overlooking or not be permitted by your local planning office.

We reached out to the experts to find out when and why you will might to apply for planning permission to fit a VELUX window – and the instances where it won't be required.

Do I need planning permission for VELUX windows?

(Image credit: Future PLC)

What is a VELUX window? At a basic level, a VELUX window is a glazed unit that can be fitted into a pitched or flat roof and can be opening or fixed. The term is often used as a synonym for rooflight, but it's actually a brand name. In general, rooflights come in a range of designs and materials and are really popular with those after loft conversion ideas.

The good news here is that, in many cases, you won't need to apply for planning permission in order to fit VELUX windows or rooflights – but this won't always be the case, say if you are building an extension in a designated area.

'An important step in any home conversion, renovation or extension is investigating what planning permission and building regulation standards would apply to your plans,' says Barbara Entwistle, project development manager at VELUX. 'Different rules apply for listed properties or if you live in a Conservation Area – it’s always worth checking the limitations of your space.

'If you are unsure whether you need planning permission to install your roof window, your local planning office or a planning consultant should be able to advise you,' continues Barbara. 'If in doubt, speak to the Local Authority, they are there to help you and make sure that, if you do need planning permission, your property is checked and looked after from inception to completion."

Barbara Entwistle Social Links Navigation Project development manager at VELUX Barbara is project development manager at VELUX with a strong knowledge of roof windows. VELUX was founded in 1941 and today manufacture a range of roof windows, including sun tunnels, roof balconies and terraces.

Do VELUX windows fall under Permitted Development then?

(Image credit: Future PLC/ Mel Yates)

Permitted Development allows homeowners to make improvements and add some extensions without applying for planning permission, although a set of conditions will need to be met.

'Skylights can typically be installed under Permitted Development (PD) rights, provided they do not protrude more than 150mm from the roof plane and are not in a protected area or part of a designated heritage property,' explains Simon Rix, director and senior planning permission consultant at Planix.uk. 'Of course, if it’s a listed building, then listed building consent would definitely be needed.'

You may be pleasantly surprised to learn that it isn't just rooflights that sit flat to the roof that can be installed under Permitted Development rights either.

'Roof lights that feature two opening sections that create a temporary balcony when extended, with side rails for safety, such as the VELUX Cabrio balcony, can potentially be installed using PD too, when they protrude no more than 150mm, because they function similarly to top-hung Velux windows,' says Simon Rix. 'In August 2015, an appeal inspector ruled that the installation of one of these units was permitted development for that project.'

Simon Rix Social Links Navigation Planning permission consultant Simon Rix is a professional planning consultant, who began his career working in local government in the 1990s. He was a council officer and later an elected councillor, so he knows how the planning system works from both sides. He went on to set up Planix.UK Planning Consultants Ltd; a consultancy company that advises self builders, home extenders and those taking on small to medium-sized building projects on planning permission

When will planning permission be needed for VELUX windows?

(Image credit: VELUX)

As we mentioned, there will be cases where Permitted Development won't apply, in which case planning permission will be needed.

'Remember, if you are in a Conservation Area, your right to install a skylight without a planning application may have been partially or completely removed, in which case a planning application will be needed,' explains Simon Rix. 'I always say, check with a planning consultant before you act.

'VELUX have a new range of Heritage windows with slim black profiles that look really good but also fit well into older properties,' adds. Barbara Entwistle.

Do building regulations also apply to VELUX windows?

(Image credit: VELUX)

Just because you may have found out that you can fit your roof windows without applying for planning permission, do not assume that building regulations approval won't be required.

'Even if you do not require planning permission, you will likely need to comply with building regulations to ensure the work meets a minimum standard,' explains Barbara Entwistle. 'Additionally, if you share a wall with a neighbour you may need to give them two month's notice prior to commencing work. Even if you don’t, it is definitely worth having friendly chat with your neighbours to talk through your plans and help the renovation process go smoothly. Communication is key, especially if you live within close proximity to another property.

'Building work is intrusive and does cause some disruption, so manage expectations, inform your neighbours and keep things cordial,' adds Barbara.

FAQs

In some cases, balcony roof windows, such as this one from VELUX, will be allowed under Permitted Development (Image credit: VELUX)

Can you put a VELUX window on any roof?

Providing you have successfully gained planning permission approval then you can install a VELUX window. However, you need to ensure the window you have selected is the best option.

There was a time when those with very low roof pitches might have struggled to find a roof window to suit, but this is no longer the case.

'Low pitch roof windows are specifically designed for roofs with pitches as low as 10°, ensuring optimal performance even in low-slope applications,' explains Barbara Entwistle. 'This kind of window works well where you are limited by the pitch of roof.'

Roof windows work well in all kinds of applications but can be particularly useful when it comes to side extensions where overlooking can be an issue.