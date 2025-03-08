8 strategic ways to get your planning application approved first-time around

While there are plenty of home improvements you can make without needing to submit a planning application first, larger projects, or improvements undertaken in a particular area of the country will require you to apply for consent. And as it can feel like an arduous process, it helps to know how to maximise your chances of securing permission first time round.

You'll need to apply to your local authority for planning permission if your proposed project doesn't fall under Permitted Development. And if you're a first timer, this can be incredibly daunting.

While every project is different, and there can be many variables involved in the planning process, we've broken down some top tips to help you improve your chances of application success first time round.

1. Get advice before you start

(Image credit: Future/Darren Chung)

The world of planning consent can be a minefield, so if you're navigating it for the first time, then it helps to get as much help as you can. Most local planning authorities offer a pre-application advice service where you can speak to a planning officer about your proposed project before you submit a formal application.

While taking advantage of this service doesn't come with an automatic guarantee of approval, it can be a good way to understand any issues that might become sticking points and addressing them before you enter the formal process.

Jason Corbett, owner of Rowallan Buying Agents, says: 'Check the local authority’s guidelines to understand what’s typically approved or rejected within your specific area.'

He adds: 'One of the main reasons planning applications are rejected is because they negatively affect the neighbours so think about whether your project will block their sunlight, overlook their outdoor spaces and create privacy issues, or whether it’s right for the space. Discuss any plans with your neighbours to assess how supportive they are and understand their concerns.'

2. Know whether you actually need planning permission or not

(Image credit: Future PLC/ Colin Poole)

'Some home improvements don't need planning permission because they fall under 'permitted development rights.' These rights allow homeowners to make certain changes without requiring formal approval, provided they meet specific guidelines,' explains Robert Quinton, home improvement expert and owner of Construction Megastore. 'For example, minor alterations like small extensions, replacing windows, or adding garden outbuildings are usually allowed, as long as they don't significantly alter the size, height, or external appearance of the property.

'However, larger projects, such as extending your home beyond a certain size, increasing the height of the building, or altering the exterior in a way that changes its character, will typically require planning permission.

'Additionally, if you live in a listed building, conservation area, or an area of natural beauty, stricter rules apply, and even smaller changes may need approval. It's always a good idea to consult your local authority before starting any work to make sure your plans comply with local regulations and avoids potential issues down the line.'

3. Use a planning consultant

If you are taking on a particularly ambitious project, or just feel completely confounded by local planning policy, then you can hire a planning consultant to help you through the process.

Planning consultants will be experts on national planning policy, but make sure you choose one that is familiar with the local planning policy for your area too, as this can vary depending on where you live.

Haaris Ahmed, Founder and Managing Director of property investment specialists UOWN, says: 'Having the right professionals on board, be that an architect or planning consultant with local expertise and existing relationships with the council, can also make all the difference.'

Expect to pay in the region of £200 an hour for their advice.

4. Choose designers who are familiar with local planning policy

(Image credit: Future/Rachael Smith)

If you are working with an architect to bring a large two-storey extension project to life, then make sure you choose one who has done lots of similar projects in your area.

They'll be familiar with local planning policy, and can help guide you through the application process with a suitable design.

5. Look around your local area

Doing your own research and speaking to neighbours who may have already completed a similar project is also invaluable. Have a look around your area and keep your eyes peeled for residential work that is going on or has been recently completed.

Not only can this be useful when you are trying to find a good builder, but you could also ask the homeowner about their planning experience to glean some useful nuggets of information for your own project.

6. Submit the right kind of application

You'll also need to make sure you submit the right type of application when the time comes.

If you are looking to secure planning permission to help you add value to house as you come to sell, then Outline Planning Permission may be all you need. But a Full Plans application may be better if you are looking to get approval on your specific project in its entirety so you can get cracking on improving, or building, your home.

7. Don't rush

It's definitely an exciting time when you get the ball rolling on a home improvement you've wanted for a long time, and so the time frame associated with securing planning consent can feel endless.

Jason Corbett stresses: 'Supplying inadequate or incomplete information is a frequent problem so check, check and check again that the information being submitted is exactly what’s required and is correct because any slip-ups may delay the process and cost more. Achieving planning can be expensive, so it’s worth getting it right first time.'

Even if you want to hurry things along, you should also avoid knee-jerk responses to any questions or conditions that might come your way. Rushing means you might make a hasty-call that you later regret, so think through each stage carefully with your designer or planning consultant if you are using them.

8. Be prepared to have some flexibility

(Image credit: Future/Douglas Gibb)

You might find that there are certain aspects of your proposed scheme that the local planning authority isn't too thrilled with. This could be a certain material you plan on using or the size or orientation of a window.

But taking the time to work with the local planners and your designer to agree a suitable alternative can be a lot less time consuming than going down the route of trying to appeal against the planner's decision.

'Be prepared to adapt,' says Haaris. 'A flexible approach and, for larger projects, a pre-application can help align your plans with council expectations early on.'

Whether or not your project needs approval from the local planners, you will still need to meet the requirements of the Building Regulations and may need a Party Wall Agreement in place.