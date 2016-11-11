Luxe laundry – 10 decorating ideas

If you have to do chores, you may as well do them in style! That’s our motto, anyway.
Your utility room might not seem like the most luxurious room in your home, but there’s no reason the space you use for washing, cleaning and storage can’t be just as stylish and fun as the other more glamorous rooms in your home.
Take a look at our 10 suggestions for taking the drab design out of your laundry room – they may even make you want to spend time in the room – stranger things have happened…
Laundry storage shelves
Don’t hide your laundry away – customise a dresser by lining the shelves with striped fabric and showcase your fresh laundry in bundles tied with pretty ribbon.
RibbonVV Rouleaux
Dresser, linens
Brissi
Powder pink utility room
Cheer up laundry-day blues with popping pink walls and a monochrome tiled floor like this vintage-style decorating idea.
Similar drying rack
Cast in Style
Modern laundry room with patterned washing machine
Who knew washing machines could be so exciting! Introducing funky florals into your laundry room is definitely one way to make wash day less of a washout.
Washing machine
Designers Guild
Linens
The Conran Shop
Basket
Summerill & Bishop
Rustic French-style utility room
This rustic-style decorating idea relies on wooden crates and glassware to create a homely look with a French accent.
Glass
The French House
Bowl
Divertimenti
Jug
Summerill & Bishop
Similar crates
Baileys Home & Garden
Wood-panelled utility room with cupboard storage
Muted greens and taupes create a serene scheme in this laundry room decorating idea. Add a dedicated cupboard to keep the ironing board tucked away for when the domestic goddess in you is taking a break...
Similar cupboard
Mark Maynard
Monochrome laundry room with ironing board
Laundry accessories needn't be dull. Here, an ironing board gets a sophisticated look with a monochrome cover with floral design, and a wirework basket makes an elegant laundry store.
Ironing board cover
Lisa Stickley
Basket
The Conran Shop
Pretty pink wash room
This pastel vintage-style decorating idea scores top marks in the pretty stakes. A butler sink and a washboard add to the authentic 1950s feel of scheme.
Modern laundry room with black washing machine
This super-sleek laundry room decorating idea uses bold accessories to create an edgy scheme.
Storage
The Holding Company
Laundry basket and clothes airer
Lakeland
Washing machine
LG Electronics
Canvas print
Oliver Bonas
Powder blue laundry room
The weekly washing is made easier with a well-organised space. Wicker boxes boxes, and soft canvas storage work well with this pastel blue room.
Storage boxes
Lombok
Wall mounted clothes dryer
Garden Trading
Utility room peg bag
If we must hang washing out to dry then accessorising with a pretty peg bag is a must. Go for the cheeriest fabric you can find and display it on a door handle for a country look.
Bag
Elenbach
Loved this? See more room ideas in our dedicated decorating channel or take a look at our shopping pages for inspiration.