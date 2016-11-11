Luxe laundry – 10 decorating ideas

Ideal Home

If you have to do chores, you may as well do them in style! That’s our motto, anyway.

Your utility room might not seem like the most luxurious room in your home, but there’s no reason the space you use for washing, cleaning and storage can’t be just as stylish and fun as the other more glamorous rooms in your home.

Take a look at our 10 suggestions for taking the drab design out of your laundry room – they may even make you want to spend time in the room – stranger things have happened…

Laundry storage shelves
Don’t hide your laundry away – customise a dresser by lining the shelves with striped fabric and showcase your fresh laundry in bundles tied with pretty ribbon.

RibbonVV Rouleaux

Dresser, linens
Brissi

Laundry storage shelves | Luxe Laundry - 10 decorating ideas | Utility room | Housetohome.co.uk Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 1 of 10

Laundry storage shelves

Don't hide your laundry away - customise a dresser by lining the shelves with striped fabric and showcase your fresh laundry in bundles tied with pretty ribbon.

Ribbon

VV Rouleaux

Dresser, linens
Brissi Summerhill & Bishop

Powder pink utility room | Luxe Laundry - 10 decorating ideas | Utility room | Housetohome.co.uk Click or tap to zoom into this image
Image credit: Andrew Woods
This is an image 2 of 10

Powder pink utility room

Cheer up laundry-day blues with popping pink walls and a monochrome tiled floor like this vintage-style decorating idea.

Similar drying rack
Cast in Style

Wood-panelled utility room with cupboard storage | Luxe Laundry - 10 decorating ideas | Utility room | Housetohome.co.uk Click or tap to zoom into this image
Image credit: Jon Day
This is an image 5 of 10

Wood-panelled utility room with cupboard storage

Muted greens and taupes create a serene scheme in this laundry room decorating idea. Add a dedicated cupboard to keep the ironing board tucked away for when the domestic goddess in you is taking a break...

Similar cupboard
Mark Maynard

Monochrome laundry room with ironing board | Luxe Laundry - 10 decorating ideas | Utility room | Housetohome.co.uk Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 6 of 10

Monochrome laundry room with ironing board

Laundry accessories needn't be dull. Here, an ironing board gets a sophisticated look with a monochrome cover with floral design, and a wirework basket makes an elegant laundry store.

Ironing board cover
Lisa Stickley
Basket
The Conran Shop

Pretty pink wash room | Luxe Laundry - 10 decorating ideas | Utility room | Housetohome.co.uk Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 7 of 10

Pretty pink wash room

This pastel vintage-style decorating idea scores top marks in the pretty stakes. A butler sink and a washboard add to the authentic 1950s feel of scheme.

Table
Ikea
Washboard
Re

Powder blue laundry room | Luxe Laundry - 10 decorating ideas | Utility room | Housetohome.co.uk Click or tap to zoom into this image
Image credit: Mark Scott
This is an image 9 of 10

Powder blue laundry room

The weekly washing is made easier with a well-organised space. Wicker boxes boxes, and soft canvas storage work well with this pastel blue room.

Storage boxes
Lombok
Wall mounted clothes dryer
Garden Trading

Utility room peg bag | Luxe Laundry - 10 decorating ideas | Utility room | Housetohome.co.uk Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 10 of 10

Utility room peg bag

If we must hang washing out to dry then accessorising with a pretty peg bag is a must. Go for the cheeriest fabric you can find and display it on a door handle for a country look.

Bag
Elenbach

Loved this? See more room ideas in our dedicated decorating channel or take a look at our shopping pages for inspiration. For more news and trends why not follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

All the latest from Ideal Home