Duck egg bedroom ideas to see before you decorate

Whether you want a modern or traditional scheme, you'll find a look to suit your home with our great duck egg bedroom ideas

If you’re looking for bedroom colour schemes, look no further than our duck egg bedroom ideas. Duck egg blue is a popular choice for bedrooms for good reason. Not only is it romantic and pretty, but cool and calming too. This adaptable bedroom colour is available as a variation of either pale green or pale blue and is a step up from white, yet it remains subtle even when used liberally. Its name is taken quite literally from its resemblance to the tone produced on the egg shells of certain breeds of poultry and exotic birds.

A more chic term often used for the palest duck egg hues is eau de Nil, which translates as ‘water of the Nile’, so reflects the calming watery green hues of the majestic African river.

Duck egg is described in the dictionary as a pale blue-ish green and, when teamed with certain complementary or contrasting colours, you can bring out various shades of the versatile colour to create an array of moods in your bedroom.