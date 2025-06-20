Find it hard to get out of bed in the morning? Experts say this simple design trick could be the wake-up call you need

There’s no better feeling than finally getting into bed after a long day. And, for some, there’s no worse feeling than when the morning alarm rings and bursts your bubble of restful bliss.

Waking up early in the morning can be tricky, especially if your sleep the night before doesn’t leave you feeling particularly refreshed. This explains why so many of us just can’t resist the urge to press ‘snooze’ one too many times.

In fact, a recent study found that, based on a global sample, people snooze their alarms for around 11 minutes on average each morning before waking.

Does this sound like you? Don’t fret. Even if you’re a natural night owl, there is one simple bedroom design trick to become a morning person that experts recommend if you find yourself sleeping in too late each morning.

The expert-approved design trick

When it comes to bedroom ideas , we’re often told to pick colour palettes that soothe the mind and create a relaxing environment for when we unwind in the evening. While this advice still stands for the four walls, it can be beneficial to paint your ceiling – or fifth wall – in a brighter colour for a mood-boosting wake-up call.

Painting your ceiling a different colour from your walls is not a new design idea. In fact, it has quickly become a popular design feature popping up in rooms across the home, thanks to recent trends like colour drenching and dopamine decor . But, more than just an eye-catching design feature, this simple trick can also make it easier to get up each morning.

(Image credit: Future PLC)

‘The brightness of colour palettes and the associations we have with certain colours can significantly influence our sleep quality,’ says Dave Gibson, founder of The Sleep Site . ‘Technically, a ceiling that you regard as bright and energising can help wake you up, especially when it reflects the bright sunlight which we need to stimulate us in the morning,’ he adds.

‘Painting the ceiling is a clever design trick that’s gaining more and more attention,’ agrees Marianne Shillingford, creative director and colour expert at Dulux . ‘Using calming colours on the walls helps ease the transition into sleep, while a ceiling painted in a lighter, more energising tone can subtly stimulate the senses in the morning.’

This design trick makes sense – after all, the ceiling is, more often than not, the first thing we lay eyes on after stirring from sleep. ‘Most of us spend the majority of our time in the bedroom looking at the walls. We’re mostly only aware of our ceiling colours when lying in bed, looking up. So it’s useful for a stimulating morning wake-up while not disturbing sleep,’ says Sammy Margo, sleep expert at Dreams .

Which colours should I pick?

The key to nailing this trick and mastering the art of the early morning wake-up lies in choosing the right shade for your ceiling.

‘The colour you pick should be energising but not so bold they become visually overwhelming when you’re lying in bed,’ says Sammy. And, it should also complement your existing bedroom colour scheme for an effortless finish. Unsure where to start? We asked the experts which colours work best.

Pink

‘To boost energy levels in the morning, opt for soft but uplifting shades that emulate early morning light,’ suggests Marianne. ‘Pale corals or a warm blush can gently stimulate wakefulness without being overpowering.

This pink ceiling is in a hallway, but the same look can work in a bedroom (Image credit: Future PLC)

‘These colours bring a sense of warmth and optimism that eases you into the day with positivity and brightness,’ she adds. Try shades like Blush Pink from Dulux to get the look.

Green

According to colour psychology, green is a calming colour that also possesses rejuvenating properties, making it the perfect shade for your ceiling.

(Image credit: Future PLC)

What’s more – it works perfectly as a playful pop in a kids room, or can be included in a more luxe adult scheme. Either way, it’s a great shade to help you start the day.

Yellow

‘Brighter yellow, associated with sunlight, would be my favourite choice for stimulation, followed by tangerine orange,’ says Dave. These warm hues can mimic the feel of a sunrise and help us spring into action each morning.

(Image credit: Future PLC)

However, no matter which colour you pick, it’s important to consider the logistics of your room before committing. ‘Factors such as the amount of natural light and room size can also affect how colours appear and influence energy levels and mood,’ he adds.

Become a morning person

Don’t fancy taking a brush to your ceiling? The Ideal Home team swear by these products to make the morning feel a little easier.

What colour will you paint your bedroom ceiling?