17 images

A garden room is a great way to give your home a new lease of life. If you’re craving extra space at home and have the ability and budget to extend out into your garden, go for it! A stunning outdoor room can dramatically improve the look and feel of your home, providing a tranquil bolt hole from day-to-day life. It also has the potential to add value to your property.

Our guide on how to choose the ideal garden room or garden office showcases a variety of beautiful spaces that will inspire you and, with the help of a designer, you’ll be able to create your dream garden room, complete with a streamlined layout perfectly suited to your space and everyday living needs.

Do you dream of owning an ultra-modern glass box conservatory bathed in natural light with panoramic garden views? Or do you imagine an open-plan kitchen-diner orangery; a seamless extension that blends in with your home with doors that open out onto an elegant patio?

Whichever garden room you choose, make it a space you’ll love being in all year round by keeping it cool in the summer and warm in the winter with the best heating, ventilation and blinds you can afford, based on the room’s orientation.

Pinoleum roof blinds are a great choice for sunny south-facing garden rooms as they filter out 70% of sunlight. They’ll also complement a rustic decorating scheme as they’re made from tightly-woven pine reeds.

When it comes to furnishing your outdoor room, really consider the look you want to achieve. Rattan and wooden conservatory furniture, and floral-print textiles create an informal feel, which is perfectly suited to country-style garden rooms. In a contemporary glass box conservatory, minimal furniture such as a simple hi-gloss dining set is best, and lets the garden view beyond be the main focus.

Looking for more ways to transform your garden? Be inspired by these gorgeous garden summerhouses and garden buildings.