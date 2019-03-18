The best sheds to help keep gardens and outdoor spaces organised

Looking for the best shed to keep your garden shipshape this summer? Look no further because we’ve sourced the best sheds currently on the market.

So what should you be looking out for when it comes to buying a shed that suits your needs?

Sharethrough (Mobile)

Firstly plan the primary purpose of your shed will be; tools storage, summer house, workshop or bike shed. Then consider the following factors…

Our top tips to help find the best shed for you

Think about materials and fittings

Think about how your shed will be constructed. The way the timber boards are laid around the outside of the shed are important, but there are advantages to each:

Overlap – rough sawn boards that overlap each other which allow flexibility and movement.

Shiplap – interlocking tongue and groove boards. The tight fitting nature of this method of construction reduces penetration from bad weather.

Tongue and groove – thanks to interlocking boards, the structure is watertight, sturdy and offers even greater resistance to wind and cold weather.

Choose robust flooring

Shed floors receive their fair share of wear and tear, so make sure yours can withstand frequent use. Alternatively, consider the appearance if you’re creating a garden room.

Hard wearing sheet material is ideal if you’re on a budget and using the shed as a workshop or for gardening, storing tools and machinery. Look for pressure treated boarded floors.

Consider security measures

Plate hasp and staple latch are a fairly standard yet essential feature of all sheds, add a sturdy padlock of to ensure items inside are kept secure.

Another option is a Rimlock door latch which offers security and ease of use thanks to a stainless steel door knob and keyhole.

Choose from pressure or dip treated

Dip treated is a surface treatment providing around 10 years guaranteed protection against rot while pressure treated provides around 15-year anti-rot with no re-treatment required.

Choose a suitable roof

A pent roof is a single or sloping roof allowing water to run off to the rear and creates high head room at the front of the shed – ideal for placing against a wall or fence.

An apex roof is a popular, traditional choice with two sloping slides. It can be placed against a wall or fence but looks great in any open space.

Felt is traditionally the material of choice when it comes to sheds, green mineral felt is deceptively long lasting and easy to replace when worn.

Onduline is a unique corrugated material that is both attractive and lightweight.

Add the right windows





Polycarbonate glazing is unbreakable and won’t become yellow or brittle over time. Acrylic glazing is slightly thicker, more durable and offers the closest resemblance to glass.

Browse our curated pick of the best sheds around…

Best sheds to transform gardens

Best value shed – Wickes

For those that don’t want to blow the budget, you can pick up a quality shed for not-a-lot-of-money. This Rowlinson design is a fine example. It might be at the bottom end of the market in terms of cost but it’s up there with the best in terms of features. Made with a solid board roof and floor, mineral felt roofing this quality wooden shed delivers big on a small budget.

Size dimensions: H200 x W130 x D 94cm

Buy now: Rowlinson Overlap Wooden Shed, £100, Wickes

Best plastic shed – B&Q

Plastic fantastic. You wouldn’t necessarily know this design was plastic, thanks to it’s weathered wood-look texture. The structure is a weather-resistant double wall build with steel reinforcement, a heavy-duty floor and a robust ceiling.

To add a further touch of charm the design features Victorian-style windows, a skylight and practical double doors.

Size: H242cm x W229cm x D224cm

Buy now: Oakland Apex Roof Plastic Shed, £810, B&Q

Best metal shed – Homebase

Metal designs are the perfect opportunity to embrace colour. Rather than the galvanised steel stand out like a sore thumb, we’re in favour of a sophisticated shade of green to help it blend in seamlessly.

The metal design is windowless and features lockable handles – ideal if the contents are valuable, therefore security is a priority. The doors are on a sliding mechanism, to save space.

Size dimensions: H176 x W192 x D113cm

Buy now: Sapphire Metal Pent Shed, £219, Homebase

Best small shed – Dobbies

For small gardens a slim shed is the perfect storage solution. This statuesque wooden shed is less than a metre in width, making it ideal for even the smallest of outdoor spaces.

Due to its size, this design will not take up much space, but still offers plenty of room to store all your garden essentials. This shed is constructed using straight cut boards that overlap to give flexibility, allowing natural movement of the timber during the changing seasons.

The roof and floor are made from solid sheet material and the roof is finished with black sand felt.

Size dimensions: H199 x W99 x D156cm

Buy now: Forest Overlap Treated Apex Shed, £199, Dobbies

Best large shed – Wyevale Garden Centres

This heavy duty, sizeable shed gives you plenty of space to store away garden equipment, bicycles or other large items. As well as offering room for storage, there’s plenty of space for shelving and a workbench, making it an ideal workshop space.

The double doors make it easily accessible. Featuring a solid timber boarded floor – pressure treated for longevity – it’s strong enough to cope with heavy loads. The windows have an unbreakable polycarbonate glazing.

Manufactured in the UK using FSC certified timber from sustainable sources. All fixtures, fittings and felt are included, along with easy to follow instructions.

Size dimensions: H214 x W246 x D372cm

Buy now: Forest Dip Treated Shiplap Apex Double Door Shed, £949, Wyevale Garden Centres

Best luxury shed

When just any old shed won’t do, there’s the John Lewis of sheds. This luxury design by National Trust feels more like a shepherd hut than a garden shed. The traditional design, constructed from FSC certified Scandinavian redwood, features vertical sawn boards, corrugated roofing, log store and a quaint square window.

Although the design features a timber floor, it does require a base constructed of either paving slabs laid on mortar or a concrete base no less than 10cm thick.

Inspired by National Trust properties the stylish model’s available in a variety of attractive colours. From Painter’s Grey to Terrace Green, this shed is made to be seen.

Size dimensions: H242 x W229 x D224cm

Buy now: National Trust by Crane Blickling Garden Shed inDisraeli Green, £2,699, John Lewis

Best potting shed

This smart potting shed feels part greenhouse and part shed. The simple wooden structure features a window frontage – allowing light to flood the interior. This design aspect that makes it ideal for growing plants.

Size dimensions: H221 x W252 x D192cm

Buy now: Shire Iceni Potting Shed, £739.99, Garden Street

Best bike shed – Wayfair

Video Of The Week

This classic compact shed provides the ideal place to securely store bikes. Measuring 164cm by 182cm this wooden design offers ample height and width to accommodate adult bikes, as well as kid’s bikes and any odd gardening equipment. It features double doors for easy access and a solid board roof with tongue and grooved floor for added benefit.

Size dimensions: H164 x W182 x D82cm

Buy now: Burr D Shiplap Pent Wooden Bike Shed, £229.99, Wayfair

This garden essential is available in a huge variety of shapes, sizes and materials – it’s all about finding what suits your shed needs.