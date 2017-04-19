Explore this eco-friendly self-built house in Berkshire

11 images

When the owners outgrew their Victorian semi in Berkshire, it was difficult to find a new home large enough for themselves and their four young children. ‘We were beginning to feel a bit hemmed in,’ explain the couple, who had their heart set on a large space where everyone could be together and eat and relax. They also wanted each child to have their own bedroom, and ideally a spare one for guests.

‘We love the community spirit, schools and greenery here, but there weren’t any properties for sale that fitted the bill, which was very frustrating,’ reflect the owners. ‘The idea of building our own timber-frame, eco-friendly house appealed to us, so we started looking for land and development plots, but they all seemed a little overpriced.’

Finding a small 1930s house on a decent-sized site in the summer of 2013 was the turning point for the owners. ‘We could see that demolishing it and building a much bigger home would work well,’ they say. ‘It’s a lovely spot.’

This house tour originally appeared in 25 Beautiful Homes, April 2017