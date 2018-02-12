Attention pet owners! Aldi has a new range for our beloved pets

If you're a pet owner you'd be barking not to check out this range before it hits stores next week!

From stylish jackets to comfy beds, this weekend Aldi has all our pets’ needs covered. The Aldi Specialbuys pet range will be available to pre-order online from Sunday 18th February, and in stores from Thursday 22nd February.

Warning the following images do contain adorable animals, sadly they don’t come with the accessories – now those really would be special buys!!

Here’s a taster of the new collection for our four-legged friends…

Combat the famous movie scene of Beethoven shaking off the rain, with the help of a smart outdoor jacket. The jackets in the new range feature a water-resistant outer to keep pooches dry and a fleece lining to keep in the warmth. The selection of Waterproof Dog Coats are just £7.99, available in a range of sizes to suit all breeds.

Ensure your pup sleeps like a dream in it’s bed with the addition of a comfy plush blanket. One side of the Cosy Pet Blanket, £7.99, is super soft fleece for maximum cosiness, the added bonus – it’s machine washable, so it can always be kept in tip-top condition.

If the bed itself needs replacing check out Aldi’s Plastic Pet Bed for just £14.99, purrfect for pets of all sizes! The simple design is made from shock-proof plastic with a ventilated base, to keep smells at bay.

Avoid mucky pups making a mess of your beautiful home with the help of some luxuriously soft Towels, Mats and Gloves, all £4.99 each. No more sacrificing your own towels and linens!

The pet range will also feature Dirty Dogz Dog Sensitive Shampoo and Deodorising Spray, at £1.99 each, and a complete Pet Grooming Kit for £19.99.

Let your kitty use the litter tray in privacy with this Hooded Cat Litter Tray, £8.99. The hygienic and stylish design offers a practical solution for cat-owners, especially those living without a garden space or needing to keep their cat indoors. The plastic tray has a removable upper for easy cleaning, plus a swing door to provide privacy whilst keeping bad smells at bay.

This snuggly pet bed looks like it was designed by UGG! The super-cosy teddy bear lining is perfect for little pooches and cats alike to curl up in comfort. The Pet Bed is £16.99, available in brown, grey and black.

The smart faux-suede exterior looks equally as soft and inviting. It’s smart enough to have in the living room, rather than hidden away by the back door. If it gets a bit shabby, simply pop it in the washing machine to keep it looking fabulous.

A pet cage can be invaluable for dog owners, especially during the puppy training stages. With a carry handle for easy transportation, a plastic base insert for easy cleaning and a fold-away function for efficient storage, the Aldi Pet Cage at £19.99 is a great choice.

The cage comes in a variety of sizes, from small to XL, meaning there’s a style to accommodate all creatures great and small.

Make sure to set a reminder this weekend to go fetch – these pet-tastic accessories drop this Sunday 18th February. As with all Specialbuys, once they’re gone they’re gone so best be quick!