We’re getting closer and closer to Christmas and while we want to impress our loved ones, we also want to keep close watch of the purse strings.

So we at Ideal Home has compiled our favourite Christmas gifts for under £20.

You don’t have to pay an arm and a leg to get the best gifts for the people in your life. Whether its something for him, for her, to use throughout the house or to in the kitchen, there are some great deals floating about.

Many of the gifts below have been cut in price, so although you’re spending £20 or less, the value of some gifts are much higher. Take a peek at some of our best Christmas gifts for under £20.

Best Christmas gifts under £20 – quick links

Best gifts under £20 for her

This Works Sleep On It Tree Decoration Bodycare Gift Set: currently £13, John Lewis



It’s been a stressful year. One way for her to unwind is with this body care gift that cleanses the mind and prepares users for sleep. It contains a calming spray, deep sleep pillow spray and stress cheek roll on. In a beautiful box that can be hung on your tree, this is a must-buy for just over a tenner. View Deal Sass & Belle Celestial Trinket Dish: was £9.99, now £7.99, Very



This versatile trinket dish is perfect for your daughter, sister, mother, other half or even yourself! It’s white and gold with a gold-tone pattern and has “Stay wild moon child” slogan. It will look gorgeous on any dressing table. View Deal Marks & Spencer Ultimate Eau De Toilette Gift Set: was £30, now £15, Marks & Spencer



Never quite sure about which fragrance you need? This Wheel Of Fortune inspired box has eight 10ml scents, giving you the freedom to try a whole range of smells. It includes Midnight Blossom, a harmonious Water Jasmine a fruit Fresh Lychee and many more. A great gift to have fun with. View Deal Archive Mini Jewellery Box: currently £9, John Lewis



A mini jewellery box with a hard casing for keeping your precious gems and jewels safe. With beautiful gold foil butterfly icon, this box is perfect for when you just want to travel with your most treasured jewellery. View Deal

Gifts under £20 for him

Tile Mate (2020), Bluetooth Phone, Keys, Item Finder, 1 Pack: currently £19.99, John Lewis



Make sure he doesn’t lose anything with this handy Bluetooth tracker. You can attach it to keychains, slide into wallets and put in phone cases, so you can emit a loud noise from the trackers and find your device quickly and easily. You can also get a two-pack if you need double. View Deal

Kitsound Boom Cube Wireless Speaker: currently £19, ao.com



This stylish, compact and powerful wireless speaker wouldn’t sound out of place in his man cave, or outside in the garden during a BBQ. It has a six-hour battery life, Bluetooth connectivity and a built-in subwoofer for a booming bassline. View Deal

Three-bottle wooden wine box: currently £8.99, Selfridges



Not only can this be for him, but it can also be for any wine lover and is designed to make a wonderful centrepiece in your home. This wooden wine box from Selfridges Selection allows you to display your vintage and everyday favourites with pride. View Deal

Best gifts under £20 for the home



Give a Little Love Mug: currently £7, John Lewis



Part of the messaging behind this year’s John Lewis Christmas advert, this white and teal mug encourages us all to Give a Little Love’. Made of resilient bone china in the UK, this mug is microwave and dishwasher safe. And all profits go to charity. View Deal



Viridescent Indoor Herb Garden Kit: was £24.97, now £19.97, Amazon

Growing your indoor herb garden starts here and now with UK sourced herbs seeds! You can place it inside the home or outside on your windowsill. It comes with a planter box, 3 rustic pots and of course, the seeds! View Deal Orthex Eden Self-Watering Planter: currently £9.95, John Lewis



Sticking with the plant theme here. Created in partnership with professional gardeners, the Eden self-watering plant pot range is easy to use and its simple and stylish design means it suits any setting. View Deal Global Diamond Cushion: was £14, now £10.50, Argos



Give your home a modern makeover with this stylish monochrome contemporary cushion. It has a rich rough weave and its geometric black and white diamond design offset by a plain black underside will ensure it adds impact to your living space. View Deal

Gifts under £20 for the kitchen



