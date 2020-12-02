We’re getting closer and closer to Christmas and while we want to impress our loved ones, we also want to keep close watch of the purse strings.
So we at Ideal Home has compiled our favourite Christmas gifts for under £20.
You don’t have to pay an arm and a leg to get the best gifts for the people in your life. Whether its something for him, for her, to use throughout the house or to in the kitchen, there are some great deals floating about.
Many of the gifts below have been cut in price, so although you’re spending £20 or less, the value of some gifts are much higher. Take a peek at some of our best Christmas gifts for under £20.
Best gifts under £20 for her
This Works Sleep On It Tree Decoration Bodycare Gift Set: currently £13, John Lewis
It’s been a stressful year. One way for her to unwind is with this body care gift that cleanses the mind and prepares users for sleep. It contains a calming spray, deep sleep pillow spray and stress cheek roll on. In a beautiful box that can be hung on your tree, this is a must-buy for just over a tenner.
Sass & Belle Celestial Trinket Dish: was £9.99, now £7.99, Very
This versatile trinket dish is perfect for your daughter, sister, mother, other half or even yourself! It’s white and gold with a gold-tone pattern and has “Stay wild moon child” slogan. It will look gorgeous on any dressing table.
Marks & Spencer Ultimate Eau De Toilette Gift Set: was £30, now £15, Marks & Spencer
Never quite sure about which fragrance you need? This Wheel Of Fortune inspired box has eight 10ml scents, giving you the freedom to try a whole range of smells. It includes Midnight Blossom, a harmonious Water Jasmine a fruit Fresh Lychee and many more. A great gift to have fun with.
Archive Mini Jewellery Box: currently £9, John Lewis
A mini jewellery box with a hard casing for keeping your precious gems and jewels safe. With beautiful gold foil butterfly icon, this box is perfect for when you just want to travel with your most treasured jewellery.
Gifts under £20 for him
Tile Mate (2020), Bluetooth Phone, Keys, Item Finder, 1 Pack: currently £19.99, John Lewis
Make sure he doesn’t lose anything with this handy Bluetooth tracker. You can attach it to keychains, slide into wallets and put in phone cases, so you can emit a loud noise from the trackers and find your device quickly and easily. You can also get a two-pack if you need double.
Kitsound Boom Cube Wireless Speaker: currently £19, ao.com
This stylish, compact and powerful wireless speaker wouldn’t sound out of place in his man cave, or outside in the garden during a BBQ. It has a six-hour battery life, Bluetooth connectivity and a built-in subwoofer for a booming bassline.
Three-bottle wooden wine box: currently £8.99, Selfridges
Not only can this be for him, but it can also be for any wine lover and is designed to make a wonderful centrepiece in your home. This wooden wine box from Selfridges Selection allows you to display your vintage and everyday favourites with pride.
Best gifts under £20 for the home
Give a Little Love Mug: currently £7, John Lewis
Part of the messaging behind this year’s John Lewis Christmas advert, this white and teal mug encourages us all to Give a Little Love’. Made of resilient bone china in the UK, this mug is microwave and dishwasher safe. And all profits go to charity.
Viridescent Indoor Herb Garden Kit: was £24.97, now £19.97, Amazon
Growing your indoor herb garden starts here and now with UK sourced herbs seeds! You can place it inside the home or outside on your windowsill. It comes with a planter box, 3 rustic pots and of course, the seeds!
Orthex Eden Self-Watering Planter: currently £9.95, John Lewis
Sticking with the plant theme here. Created in partnership with professional gardeners, the Eden self-watering plant pot range is easy to use and its simple and stylish design means it suits any setting.
Global Diamond Cushion: was £14, now £10.50, Argos
Give your home a modern makeover with this stylish monochrome contemporary cushion. It has a rich rough weave and its geometric black and white diamond design offset by a plain black underside will ensure it adds impact to your living space.
Gifts under £20 for the kitchen
Morphy Richards Dune 220029 2 Slice Toaster: was £29, now £15, ao.com
You’ll rarely find a great toaster for under £20, let alone for just £15! This Morphy Richards appliance has been cut by nearly 50%. The two-slicer will toast, defrost and reheat your bread and comes with a removable crumb tray. A must-have for first-time homeowners.
Casa Cubista terracotta handmade jug: currently £20, Lusophile
This large jug is perfect for ice cold water on a hot day or cocktails for a girl’s night in. It comes with this green minimal spatter design. Prior to first use, the jug should be washed by hand in hot, soapy water, well rinsed and allowed to air dry. Dishwasher use is not recommended
Kirkton House Fondue Gift Set: currently £7.99, Aldi
These are selling fast on Aldi’s website – an online deal only. Ideal for cheese and chocolate lovers alike, the set comes with two fondue forks and a tea light. Simply add your food of choice to the fondue pot, light the tea light and enjoy hot melted delights. You’ll get free standard delivery if your order totals over £30, otherwise you can pick up for free in store.
