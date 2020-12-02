Trending:

Best Christmas gifts under £20 – Secret Santa presents and stocking fillers for home lovers

Become a Christmas champion with these great xmas gifts that cost under £20
Fraser Simpson
  • We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

    • We’re getting closer and closer to Christmas and while we want to impress our loved ones, we also want to keep close watch of the purse strings.

    So we at Ideal Home has compiled our favourite Christmas gifts for under £20.

    Related: Best Christmas gifts for men under £50 – from smart speakers to kitchen gadgets

    You don’t have to pay an arm and a leg to get the best gifts for the people in your life. Whether its something for him, for her, to use throughout the house or to in the kitchen, there are some great deals floating about.

    Many of the gifts below have been cut in price, so although you’re spending £20 or less, the value of some gifts are much higher. Take a peek at some of our best Christmas gifts for under £20.

    Best Christmas gifts under £20 – quick links

    hide christmas presents

    Image credit: Brent Darby

    Best gifts under £20 for her

    This Works Sleep On It Tree Decoration Bodycare Gift Set: currently £13, John Lewis

    It’s been a stressful year. One way for her to unwind is with this body care gift that cleanses the mind and prepares users for sleep. It contains a calming spray, deep sleep pillow spray and stress cheek roll on. In a beautiful box that can be hung on your tree, this is a must-buy for just over a tenner.

    View Deal

    Sass & Belle Celestial Trinket Dish: was £9.99, now £7.99, Very

    This versatile trinket dish is perfect for your daughter, sister, mother, other half or even yourself! It’s white and gold with a gold-tone pattern and has “Stay wild moon child” slogan. It will look gorgeous on any dressing table.

    View Deal

    Marks & Spencer Ultimate Eau De Toilette Gift Set: was £30, now £15, Marks & Spencer

    Never quite sure about which fragrance you need? This Wheel Of Fortune inspired box has eight 10ml scents, giving you the freedom to try a whole range of smells. It includes Midnight Blossom, a harmonious Water Jasmine a fruit Fresh Lychee and many more. A great gift to have fun with.

    View Deal

    Archive Mini Jewellery Box: currently £9, John Lewis

    A mini jewellery box with a hard casing for keeping your precious gems and jewels safe. With beautiful gold foil butterfly icon, this box is perfect for when you just want to travel with your most treasured jewellery.

    View Deal

    Gifts under £20 for him

    Tile Mate (2020), Bluetooth Phone, Keys, Item Finder, 1 Pack: currently £19.99, John Lewis

    Make sure he doesn’t lose anything with this handy Bluetooth tracker. You can attach it to keychains, slide into wallets and put in phone cases, so you can emit a loud noise from the trackers and find your device quickly and easily. You can also get a two-pack if you need double.

    View Deal

    Kitsound Boom Cube Wireless Speaker: currently £19, ao.com

    This stylish, compact and powerful wireless speaker wouldn’t sound out of place in his man cave, or outside in the garden during a BBQ. It has a six-hour battery life, Bluetooth connectivity and a built-in subwoofer for a booming bassline.

    View Deal

    Three-bottle wooden wine box: currently £8.99, Selfridges

    Not only can this be for him, but it can also be for any wine lover and is designed to make a wonderful centrepiece in your home. This wooden wine box from Selfridges Selection allows you to display your vintage and everyday favourites with pride.

    View Deal

    Best gifts under £20 for the home

    Give a Little Love Mug: currently £7, John Lewis

    Part of the messaging behind this year’s John Lewis Christmas advert, this white and teal mug encourages us all to Give a Little Love’. Made of resilient bone china in the UK, this mug is microwave and dishwasher safe. And all profits go to charity.

    View Deal


    Viridescent Indoor Herb Garden Kit: was £24.97, now £19.97, Amazon
    Growing your indoor herb garden starts here and now with UK sourced herbs seeds! You can place it inside the home or outside on your windowsill. It comes with a planter box, 3 rustic pots and of course, the seeds!

    View Deal

    Orthex Eden Self-Watering Planter: currently £9.95, John Lewis

    Sticking with the plant theme here. Created in partnership with professional gardeners, the Eden self-watering plant pot range is easy to use and its simple and stylish design means it suits any setting.

    View Deal

    Global Diamond Cushion: was £14, now £10.50, Argos

    Give your home a modern makeover with this stylish monochrome contemporary cushion. It has a rich rough weave and its geometric black and white diamond design offset by a plain black underside will ensure it adds impact to your living space.

    View Deal

    Gifts under £20 for the kitchen

    Morphy Richards Dune 220029 2 Slice Toaster: was £29, now £15, ao.com

    You’ll rarely find a great toaster for under £20, let alone for just £15! This Morphy Richards appliance has been cut by nearly 50%. The two-slicer will toast, defrost and reheat your bread and comes with a removable crumb tray. A must-have for first-time homeowners.

    View Deal

    Casa Cubista terracotta handmade jug: currently £20, Lusophile
    This large jug is perfect for ice cold water on a hot day or cocktails for a girl’s night in. It comes with this green minimal spatter design. Prior to first use, the jug should be washed by hand in hot, soapy water, well rinsed and allowed to air dry. Dishwasher use is not recommended

    View Deal

    Kirkton House Fondue Gift Set: currently £7.99, Aldi

    These are selling fast on Aldi’s website – an online deal only. Ideal for cheese and chocolate lovers alike, the set comes with two fondue forks and a tea light. Simply add your food of choice to the fondue pot, light the tea light and enjoy hot melted delights. You’ll get free standard delivery if your order totals over £30, otherwise you can pick up for free in store.

    View Deal

    Look out for more Christmas gift inspiration and unbeatable bargains on our website!

    All the latest from Ideal Home