All aboard! This lovingly restored barge is a wonderful piece of UK maritime history

Xylonite, a sailing barge that was used in the making of the new Hollywood blockbuster ‘Dunkirk’, has been put on the market for £425,000. Christopher Nolan chose to include the boat in his latest movie because of her pre-war exterior, which the owners have carefully restored.

Although the 91-year-old boat was not involved in the real Operation Dynamo in 1940, she has a long history as a cargo boat. The vessel worked the shores of the east coast of Britain for 51 years before coming out of the trade service in 1977.

She has been privately owed since then, and the current owners have spent time lovingly and painstakingly restoring her. The boat’s original features have been retained inside and out, with the addition of contemporary fixtures and fittings.

The 86ft boat has four bedrooms and a spacious living/dining area. There’s plenty of room for entertaining, or just hanging out with the family. It’s on the market with Riverhomes estate agents,

The décor has a traditional English pub vibe, with hardwood floors and panelled walls. A Chesterfield sofa and a dark wooden table and benches, complement this look wonderfully.

The kitchen has a wooden worktop and all the modern appliances needed to create a comfortable and liveable home.

The bathroom is suitably nautical, and the freestanding bath ups the level of luxury.

Those with sea legs will be pleased to hear that the boat can go out in open water using sail or motor. But if you’re less water-confident, you can at least enjoy the barge’s current mooring spot at Limehouse Basin Marina in London, between Canary Wharf and The City.

Image credits: Riverhomes