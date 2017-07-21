Dunkirk spirit – Thames houseboat used in Christopher Nolan’s Hollywood blockbuster is for sale for £425,000

By

All aboard! This lovingly restored barge is a wonderful piece of UK maritime history

Xylonite, a sailing barge that was used in the making of the new Hollywood blockbuster ‘Dunkirk’, has been put on the market for £425,000. Christopher Nolan chose to include the boat in his latest movie because of her pre-war exterior, which the owners have carefully restored.

Read more: Liam Gallagher’s former Hampstead home is up for sale

Dunkirk boat for sale

Although the 91-year-old boat was not involved in the real Operation Dynamo in 1940, she has a long history as a cargo boat. The vessel worked the shores of the east coast of Britain for 51 years before coming out of the trade service in 1977.

She has been privately owed since then, and the current owners have spent time lovingly and painstakingly restoring her. The boat’s original features have been retained inside and out, with the addition of contemporary fixtures and fittings.

houseboat for sale

The 86ft boat has four bedrooms and a spacious living/dining area. There’s plenty of room for entertaining, or just hanging out with the family. It’s on the market with Riverhomes estate agents,

Feeling nautical? Check out these Stunning canal boats you’ll want to set sail in

houseboat for sale houseboat for sale

The décor has a traditional English pub vibe, with hardwood floors and panelled walls. A Chesterfield sofa and a dark wooden table and benches, complement this look wonderfully.

houseboat for sale

The kitchen has a wooden worktop and all the modern appliances needed to create a comfortable and liveable home.

houseboat for sale

The bathroom is suitably nautical, and the freestanding bath ups the level of luxury.

houseboat for sale houseboat for sale

Read more: Nautical decorating ideas for every room in your home

Those with sea legs will be pleased to hear that the boat can go out in open water using sail or motor. But if you’re less water-confident, you can at least enjoy the barge’s current mooring spot at Limehouse Basin Marina in London, between Canary Wharf and The City.

Image credits: Riverhomes

Ideal Home loves...

1.jpg | Country Homes & Interiors | housetohome.co.uk
Conservatory

7 beautiful oak-framed extensions
Refresh your living room with spring colour
Living room ideas

Easy living room updates you can do in a weekend
Decking with outdoor shower and stool
Garden ideas

Urban garden ideas
Organised home office | Home office design ideas | PHOTO GALLERY | Country Homes and Interiors | Housetohome.co.uk
Home office ideas

Home office design solutions for corners and alcoves
Shabby Chic Bathrooms
Bathroom ideas

Shabby chic bathrooms to inspire you
Bright towels | Bathroom accessories | Bathroom | PHOTO GALLERY | Style at Home | Housetohome.co.uk
Bathroom ideas

Simple accessories that make bathrooms better