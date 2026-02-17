Habitat's new collection with Sanderson is the easiest way to give your kitchen a designer look – 6 pieces you don't want to miss

Habitat has dropped a stunning new Sanderson & National Trust tableware collection packed with designer patterns at highstreet price that will instantly transform any kitchen. These are the six pieces I predict will sell out first.

Teaming up with British heritage brand Sanderson, this latest range of homeware is inspired by the beautiful scenery at National Trust properties. So, expect to see natural colourways, detailed floral prints, and the occasional frill, all of which are big home decor trends this year.

If you haven't heard of Sanderson before, they are a designer fabric and wallpaper brand; their designs adorn some of the most stylish homes in the country. Sanderson has collaborated with John Lewis and Habitat over the last year. While both collections were beautiful, if you're after the Sanderson look on a budget, Habitat's was the best. This new collection slooks to be no different.

(Image credit: Habitat)

First to catch my eye was the Habitat x Sanderson & National Trust Table Cloth (£35) inspired by the beauty of Brockhampton Estate. Covered in wildflower and fern motifs, it has a fresh, natural look that will make a statement on a dining table.

I’m also a big fan of its large, green, frilly trim, which gives the cloth a dramatic finish. The entire collaboration is centred on merging maximalism with British heritage design, and this stylish tablecloth is a perfect example of how to do it right.

The cherry on the top is that 4% off all sales from the Habitat x Sanderson & The National Trust collaboration will go straight to the National Trust. These are my top six picks to give your kitchen an instant pick-me-up.

If you like what you see, then hesitate to check out, as I predict these buys will sell fast. Which piece is your favourite?

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors