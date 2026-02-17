Habitat's new collection with Sanderson is the easiest way to give your kitchen a designer look – 6 pieces you don't want to miss

From beautiful florals to bold stripes

Kezia Reynolds's avatar
By
published
Habitat x Sanderson &amp; National Trust
(Image credit: Habitat)

Habitat has dropped a stunning new Sanderson & National Trust tableware collection packed with designer patterns at highstreet price that will instantly transform any kitchen. These are the six pieces I predict will sell out first.

Teaming up with British heritage brand Sanderson, this latest range of homeware is inspired by the beautiful scenery at National Trust properties. So, expect to see natural colourways, detailed floral prints, and the occasional frill, all of which are big home decor trends this year.

habitat x sanderson &amp;amp; national trust tablecloth with apples, napkins and lemons on top.

(Image credit: Habitat)

First to catch my eye was the Habitat x Sanderson & National Trust Table Cloth (£35) inspired by the beauty of Brockhampton Estate. Covered in wildflower and fern motifs, it has a fresh, natural look that will make a statement on a dining table.

I’m also a big fan of its large, green, frilly trim, which gives the cloth a dramatic finish. The entire collaboration is centred on merging maximalism with British heritage design, and this stylish tablecloth is a perfect example of how to do it right.

The cherry on the top is that 4% off all sales from the Habitat x Sanderson & The National Trust collaboration will go straight to the National Trust. These are my top six picks to give your kitchen an instant pick-me-up.

If you like what you see, then hesitate to check out, as I predict these buys will sell fast. Which piece is your favourite?

TOPICS
Kezia Reynolds
Kezia Reynolds
News Writer

Kezia Reynolds joined the Ideal Home team as News Writer in September 2024. After graduating from City, University of London in 2022 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism, Kezia kicked off her career spending two years working on women’s weekly magazines. She is always on the lookout for the latest home news, finding you the best deals and trends - so you don’t miss a thing!