Muted boho is the vibe in this West Sussex late-Victorian terrace

Warm tones, weathered wood and a sense of calm permeate every room in the house that Jade Mclean shares with husband John and their three sons.

A late Victorian/early Edwardian terraced house in Worthing, West Sussex, it has a double-aspect sitting room, kitchen/dining room, utility room, principal bedroom, four further bedrooms and a family bathroom. But it was the beachfront location that really blew the family away when they first viewed the property.

'We didn’t really want a project, just somewhere we could put our stamp on,' Jade explains. 'And this house instantly felt warm, with a calm vibe. It was bright and just beautiful with lots of character and good bones.’

Decorating with character

Jade is the owner of antiques and clothing emporium Three Angels in Hove, and is an avid collector of antique glass chandeliers, ornately carved wooden armoires and furniture reupholstered in slubby antique linens.

Her style is natural to the core, with a gentle palette of neutrals that includes pink, grey, gold, caramel, cream and taupe tones. Wooden and stone floors are bare, walls have a plaster finish, and dried flowers, rush rugs and rustic wooden furniture add warmth and texture.

‘I like a space to feel calm,’ she says. ‘I need peace, and to me that comes in nature, woods, textures and a hint of greenery. I find colours overwhelming.’

Kitchen

Walls in Linen and Bone limewashes, Bauwerk Colour Lights and taps, deVOL. Table, antique chandelier and accessories, from a selection, Three Angels (Image credit: Future PLC/Rachel Whiting)

The kitchen had an awkward layout, so the room was opened up to offer more space and versatility. Organic textures and natural tones create atmosphere, including the limewash treatment on the walls that adds to the sense of calm.

A utility room leads off the kitchen where the same colours and materials are used to create a unifying effect.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Rachel Whiting)

In the kitchen, a combination of closed cupboard storage and open shelving delivers practicality, while an antique chandelier above the dining table – all sparkling glass droplets – adds lightness to the room scheme.

Sitting room

Mirror and furniture, Three Angels (Image credit: Future PLC/Rachel Whiting)

Reconditioned cast iron radiators add the perfect period finishing touch in this room, offset with the natural textures abound of the woven rush floor mat and the slubby linen lampshade. An antique bureau and chair transform an alcove into a handy desk area.

Organic-shaped sofas in soft velvety textures add luxe and comfort. Curvaceous mirrors, twinkly chandeliers and an enviable array of antique collectibles, too precious to sell in her shop, accessorise the room.

Entrance hall

(Image credit: Future PLC/Rachel Whiting)

This sets the tone for the house. The front door has been stripped and decorated with a panel of vintage lace, but the doormat fitted in the lobby area is practical and robust.

Bedroom

Rug, furniture and bed, all Three Angels. Curtains, Julie Adams Curtains (Image credit: Future PLC/Rachel Whiting)

The main bedroom benefits from a lovely amount of space and light, as well as views out over the seafront. Stripped pine doors have been used to create a bank of wardrobe storage, which is complemented with a stunning antique carved armoire.

The couple stripped all the floorboards throughout the house on moving in, to reveal the warmth and beauty of the natural wood.

Child's bedroom

Bed and furniture, from a selection, Three Angels (Image credit: Future PLC/Rachel Whiting)

A vintage wooden bed and collection of old wooden toys create a charming space for the couple's son.

Bathroom

(Image credit: Future PLC/Rachel Whiting)

An antique slipper bath takes pride of place in the bathroom. ‘It was meant to be,’ says Jade, as she explains how they had left it in their former home, but the new owner had it taken out and put it up for sale on Facebook Marketplace and it was only by chance that she spotted it. ‘I ended up having to buy it back, but it was definitely worth it!’ she laughs.