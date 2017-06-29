Check out this spectacular Beverly Hills residence which was once home to Elvis Presley

A Beverley Hills home once belonging to Elvis and Priscilla Presley is on the market, and could be yours for $30 million…

Set back from the road behind gates and rows of mature trees, a long driveway leads to the newly renovated pad that oozes swanky LA glamour.

We can’t help falling in love with this mid-century residence! Built in 1958 in French Regency style, the property was home to the Presleys from 1967-73. We can just imagine Elvis kicking off his blue suede shoes and lounging by the pool (swoon) under the glorious LA sun.

The interior is chic and spacious, with high ceilings and floor-to-ceiling windows that let in an abundance of natural light. The recent renovation has introduced some contemporary updates to the home including stainless steel kitchen appliances, a kitchen island and skylights, which work harmoniously alongside the original fireplaces and hardwood floors.

There are four bedrooms and five bathrooms, and the master suite is particularly luxurious, opening straight out to the pool area.

Outside there is ample lounging and entertaining space across the 1.18-acre plot, including a large patio with an outdoor fireplace, set against breathtaking panoramic views of mountains, the city and the ocean. We’d certainly be proud to invite guests round if we lived here!

The 5,400 sq ft home, with an attached guesthouse, is situated within the exclusive enclave of Trousdale Estates, which has been home to many famous faces over the years. As well as the Hound Dog singer, Frank Sinatra, President Richard Nixon, Jane Fonda and Jennifer Aniston have also called this A-list area home.

If you have a spare $30 million in your pocket, you can purchase the property through The Agency.

Check out that sunset over the rolling Beverley Hills. Now that’s what we call a view fit for a King…

Image credits: Berlyn Photography/The Agency