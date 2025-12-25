We all know that the true joy of Christmas isn't about how much money you spend on fancy gifts. In fact, some of the best festive moments have nothing to do with price tags.

However, if you're currently feeling that Santa perhaps wasn't *quite* as generous as you might have liked this year, then allow me to rub salt in that wound by sharing how the other half live.

Yep, some lucky souls will have received the world's most expensive sleep setup for Christmas. How much does that cost? As of writing, £1,032,990.

And that million-plus price tag is just for the mattress and the bed base... pillows and bedding are extra.

As Ideal Home's Sleep Editor, I regularly test the best mattresses on the market, and I've even tracked down the UK's most expensive mattress, which currently retails at £85,585 for a large emperor size.

However, the *world's* most expensive sleep setup is an even more eye-watering affair. That accolade goes to Swedish brand Hästens and its uber-pricey Grand Vividus.

This cult sleeping arrangement starts at £515,990 for the 'smallest' 193 x 203cm sleep surface and maxes out at £1,032,990 for the largest 305 x 305cm size bed. For reference, a super king bed measures 180 x 200cm, so these beds are *generous*.

Its extravagant size and price tag are jaw-dropping enough, but wait until you see what this mattress looks like. The Grand Vividus comes in four colour options: Natural Shale, Phantom Charcoal, Traditional Blue, and, in my opinion, the most striking, Black Shadow.

The latter is an entirely black mattress and bed base, which certainly commands attention compared to your average white mattress. And whilst the gingham bedding trend has been popular for a while now, I hadn't considered a gingham-check *mattress* might exist.

However, Hästens' sleep setup isn't all about flashy looks and billionaire-style prices. Yes, singer and rapper Drake has one in his $100 million mansion, but the Grand Vividus is the result of six generations of master craftsmanship, and it's designed to offer the ultimate night's sleep, not just to provoke envy in those of us who can't afford its premium price tag.

In fact, the brand started from humble beginnings. It was during the 1800s that the brand's founder, Pehr Adolf, became a saddle maker’s apprentice, crafting saddles, harnesses, and, significantly, horse-tail hair mattresses.

The Grand Vividus is the culmination of nearly 200 years of mattress-making expertise, and that results in a 27cm deep, seven-layer mattress that features cotton, wool, and premium-grade extra-long horse hair in its construction.

Now I haven't slept on this mattress, but those materials suggest this is going to be a mattress that prioritises breathability and temperature regulation – two fundamental ingredients in getting the best night's sleep. The Grand Vividus is also crowned with a 7cm deep mattress topper that no doubt provides sink-in comfort over the traditional sprung mattress base.

The mattress I sleep on every night certainly doesn't have this kind of price tag, but the Hypnos Pillow Top Select mattress is similarly designed with natural materials and a stitched-on pillow top comfort layer, and it's by far the most comfortable mattress I've slept on.

In fact, if you don't have a spare £1,000,000 lying around right now, I would say there are ways to recreate the Hästens experience on a more modest budget. These are my suggestions for a luxury sleep without the million-pound price tag.

Now, if you'll excuse me, I'm off to do some good deeds to see if I can make it onto Santa Claus's upgraded gifting list next year.