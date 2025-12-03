I'm a firm believer that more is more when it comes to decorating, especially in a kitchen where a lived-in look reigns supreme, and it appears that master of maximalism, Elton John, has the same idea.

Iconic singer-songwriter, Elton John, showcased his surprisingly normal kitchen in a recent TikTok, and what caught my eye was the full-length gallery wall. Kitchen wall decor ideas have the potential to transform your design, with a lot less commitment but double the impact.

Kitchen trends for 2025 and 2026 are centered around creating lived-in spaces that truly feel like the heart of your home, and artwork is one of the easiest ways to achieve this. Kitchen walls deserve love and attention too, and Elton John shows exactly how you can maximise this space to its full potential.

It's hard to know exactly what to look at first in Elton John's TikTok video of his kitchen. The mint green Shaker cabinets create a classic foundation, with the addition of glass-fronted doors to showcase more of his eclectic style through crockery. With painted white knobs adorning the cabinet doors, it's safe to say Elton's kitchen is a handcrafted hub that feels lived-in and down to earth.

The star of the show, however, is his gallery wall, which features framed artwork that travels all the way down to the floor. It seems a given that artwork is often situated at eye-level, to make it perfectly placed to admire, so subverting this certainly makes for an unusual feature.

You might not want to place your favourite piece of art closest to the floor if it's one you like looking at, but filling an entire wall (floor to ceiling) with prints, vintage frames or even plates, will create a personality-packed look.

Decorative plates that trail down a wall are a great alternative to art. (Image credit: Future PLC / Emma Lee)

'Incorporating items like art prints can inject personality and style into an interior whilst also providing an opportunity for personal expression, allowing individuals to curate spaces that feel both chic and intimately their own,' explains Tori Summers, B&Q's Showroom Director.

'Try experimenting with a gallery wall of art prints, mirrors, and decorative plates for a unique addition that’s sure to freshen up any kitchen aesthetic,' she adds.

Some of the most homely kitchens I've been in are the ones with the most artwork on the walls. It's a fast track to creating a space that reflects your family and your personal style. Elton has combined a row of antique gold frames with a row of decorative plates that also go to the floor, for a dynamic look that ensures you always have something to look at.

Shop kitchen art

Dunelm Set of 3 Bonjour Framed Prints £35 at Dunelm This set of three breakfast themed prints will look fabulous in formation next to a dining spot. John Lewis John Lewis Kitchen Art 'orange' Hand Painted Wall Art, 30 X 30cm, Green £9.99 at Amazon This piece of artwork from John Lewis comes in different colours, so you can easily create a gallery look. It looks so much more expensive than it is. ELEANOR BOWMER Set of 4 Electric Coast Icon Cake Plates £24.50 at La Redoute UK Small decorative plates make the ideal wall art, and it's often much more affordable than investing in artwork.

So would you dare to take your artwork right to the bottom of your wall? You might not get to admire it as much, but it's sure to add character and make your kitchen feel like a reflection of you.