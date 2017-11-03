Best places to watch firework displays in the UK this Bonfire Night

It's time to wrap up warm and head out with your sparklers to remember, remember the fifth of November. Check out the most spectacular firework displays to watch around the country

You’ve composted your pumpkins and packed away the Halloween decorations, so now it’s time to mark the anniversary day of November 5th, when poor old Guy Fawkes drew the short straw and headed down to London parliament with several barrels of gunpowder in 1605 . Fast forward 500 hundred years or so and luckily for us we’ve turned a commemoration sermon into the celebration better known as Bonfire Night. And, if you’re hoping head out to watch firework displays at the weekend then we’ve found the best viewing spots up and down the UK showing the most dazzling whizz, pop and bangs.

Prepare to say “ooh – ah”….

Clissold Park, London

The annual stunning display which sees fireworks synchronised to music returns to Clissold Park with the Hackney Fireworks Display. This year’s theme is ‘movies’, and residents are encouraged to channel their creative side and dress up as their favorite movie character. Sat 4 November 2017. Gates open 17:00 – 20:30 GMT. Display starts at 7.30pm.

Book now: Adults £7.50, children £2.50, non resident adults £8.50, children £3.50

Battersea Park, London

The annual Battersea Park Fireworks display is back on Saturday 4 November 2017 to ignite the skies of Wandsworth. The award-winning pyro-technicians, Jubilee Fireworks, are powering up for what promises to be an electrifying 22 minute firework display, set to music inspired by this year’s theme “Power”. This is one for the organised: tickets must be ordered before arrival. Gates open at 6pm, pre-show entertainment, food stalls and bars from 6pm, bonfire lit at 7.30pm, fireworks 8pm. No entry after 8pm.

Book now: Standard £10 tickets still on sale. Children 10 and under require a FREE ticket

Blackheath, London

This is one of the capitals few major displays that remains free and it has turned into a whole day event on Saturday 4th November, with a funfair that opens at 12 noon. There’s an onsite bar and food stalls which open from 5pm before the impressive fireworks display starts at 8pm. While there is no admission fee, donations are welcome.

Book now: no tickets required!

Roundhay Park, Leeds, Yorkshire



This is the biggest display in Leeds tens of thousands of people are expected to gather at Roundhay Park on Friday 3rd November to enjoy Leeds’ biggest bonfire and fireworks event and it’s free to get in! . Bonfire lighting is at 7.3pm. Fireworks display from 8pm (all timings approximate).

Book now: no tickets required!

Meadowbank Sports Centre, Edinburgh Scotland

Meadowbank Sports Centre have been running the city’s biggest fireworks display for over 30 years. With Meadowbank set to close its doors on 3 December 2017 for redevelopment, members of the public will have the chance to attend a final fireworks concert on Sunday, 5 November. Produced by award winning pyrotechnic company 21cc, the fireworks will be accompanied by a sci-fi theme. Doors open 6pm, with entertainment from 6.30pm and the fireworks starting at 7.30pm.

Book now: £7.00 each (a booking fee applies)

Heaton Park, Manchester

Heaton Park will be home to one of the biggest Bonfire Night displays in the region on 5 November. In addition to an epic fireworks display and giant bonfire, a funfair and host of tasty treats will be on offer for families. The bonfire will be lit at 7.30pm followed by fireworks. Admission is free. Personal fireworks, including sparklers, and alcohol are not allowed on site and will be confiscated on entry. Please arrive early for extra security checks.

Book now: no tickets required

Midsummer Common, Cambridge

Over 25,000 people are expected at the city’s annual Bonfire Night and fireworks display on Saturday 4th November. The free event starts at 6pm before the fireworks start at 7pm, followed by the lighting of the bonfire. To give £3 to support Bonfire Night, just Text BANG to 70500 to show your support for this spectacular event!

Book now: no tickets required, although donations are encouraged



Blackweir Fields, Bute Park, Cardiff

Cardiff Round Table presents Wales’ Largest Firework Display. This Years Sparks In The Park, takes place on Saturday November 4th 2017. Not one but TWO Music themed Displays will be taking place again this year; a childrens Firework Display (with noise sensitive effects) from 5pm and Wales’ Largest Firework Display set to entertain from 7pm onwards. Gates open at 4pm. Pre-bought ticket entry only.

Book now: Children £5, Adults £10, Family of four £25, Under 3’s go FREE. Booking fees also apply

And, if you want to be reminded of the whole Guy Fawkes rhyme, then here you go:

“Remember remember the fifth of November

Gunpowder, treason and plot.

I see no reason why gunpowder, treason

Should ever be forgot…”