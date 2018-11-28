Best Christmas lights to make your home shine bright this season

It'll soon be time to turn on the Christmas lights. If you're updating your lighting collection this year check out our pick of the best

Christmas lights are key to create festive ambience. From classic fairy lights dressing the tree to light-up festive figurines, lighting plays such an integral role in setting the scene for Christmas cheer.

Firstly consider how you wish to use lighting to illuminate your home over the festive period? The Christmas tree is a good place to start, it is the real star of Christmas decorating after all.

For trees you can’t go wrong with classic fairy lights, however they are no longer just a string of lights. From extra long cables with multi-coloursed hues to clever smart phone operated sets, the humble fairy light has come a long way in recent years.

Wherever you’re shining light this season, be inspired by our pick of the best Christmas lights to brighten up your home.

The best Christmas lights 2018

Best extra long Christmas tree lights – Matalan

When it comes to decorating the tree with lights, the more the merrier we say. More often than not you’ll end up with 2 sets of lights to make them stretch the entire height of the tree.

Wave goodbye to two sets thanks to this generous set of 400 lights on one enormously long 20m cable, saying goodbye to having two plugs and one awkwardly higher threaded cable. This one set has plenty of warm white lights to dress even the tallest of trees.

Buy now: 400 Warm White LED String Lights, £25, Matalan

Best Christmas window lights – Argos

Dress windows in style with the help of this elegant set of window lights. The warm white lights will create ambience both indoor and out, filling windows with a soft glow. With eight settings the lights can be static or twinkle to your hearts desire. Mains powered.

Buy now: Christmas Net 160 LED Lights, £15, Argos

Best Christmas star light – Next

This magnificent star light is suitable for both indoors and out. The simple wire frame is dressed with warm white lights on a clear cable. The mains power cable is also clear, making the design blend seamlessly where it’s hung.

Buy now: Lit Star Decoration, £30, Next

Best pom-pom lights – Cox & Cox

Pom-poms have been a key trend again this year. What’s not to love about this set of white pom-pom lights – they double up as mini snowballs! This mains powered set are perfect to add a playful touch to your Christmas tree.

Dimensions: Length 5 metres

Buy now: Snowball Cluster Light Garland, £30, Cox & Cox

Best coloured Christmas lights – Wilko

This Christmas a key trend is decorating with vibrant colours and quirky kitsch characters – for this look multi-coloured fairy lights are ideal. If you want to embrace the vibrant decorating trend for this year then a set of colourful lights is must.

These fun colour changing LED ball lights are sure to add vibrancy to any home. Mains powered.

Dimensions: Length 32cm

Buy now: 100 Colour Changing mini Ball Lights, £10, Wilko



Best novelty flamingo light – George Home

This is THE light for Flamingo fans looking to make a statement this Christmas. The fabulous flamingo is mains powered, meaning it won’t run of power to glow pink all Christmas. Best of all, the Santa hat’s removable, so this light can be enjoyed all year round. SOLD!

Dimensions: H98 x W53 x D27cm

Buy now: Pink Flamingo Light, £25, George Home

Best vintage style lights – Rex London

Light up festivities with this string of vintage twenty multicoloured tear drop shaped Christmas lights. The retro tear drop shape sparks a feeling of nostalgia, a sentiment that’s perfect or this years Christmas trends. Battery powered LED lights. Requires 3 x AA batteries (not included).

Dimensions: Length 4.8m

Buy now: Vintage Christmas LED Battery Lights, £19.95, Rex London

Best smart lights – John Lewis

You know you’re living in modern times when you can control your Christmas tree lights using your smart phone. Here are the lights of the future, this set allows you to play with many colourful and animated effects – the only limitation is your imagination. Mains operated.

Dimensions: Length 20.5cm

Buy now: Twinkly 175 LED Christmas Lights, £85, John Lewis

Top tip: When it comes to dressing the tree switch the lights on first so you can clearly see where to place them, ensuring even distributed. Start from the bottom and feed them through the middle to keep wires hidden.