One of my favourite things about December is seeing how all my friends and family have decorated their homes for Christmas, and once again, it seems ceramic light-up houses have captured our hearts for a second year running.

One of the more charming Christmas trends , this decorating idea consists of placing ceramic light-up houses on windowsills and mantelpieces to create a soft, atmospheric glow that makes your home look more welcoming from the outside.

Whether you’re set on creating a whole village or using the atmospheric trinkets to light up your windows, I’ve tracked down the prettiest ceramic light-up houses on the high street right now.

(Image credit: Future PLC/ Katie Lee)

The ceramic light-up house trend has been in effect for a few years now. They’re an amazing, affordable decorating idea , and with our Christmas interiors pushing for a more cosy aesthetic, it’s easy to see why these little lights are so popular.

My top pick is Habitat’s Habitat Light Up Wooden Cottage Set (£14) , which has wooden details to give it a rustic look. The two old-world cottages and church are handcrafted and battery-operated.

These little houses are well-suited to a minimalist home, offering plenty of details without relying on bold colour or sparkle to make a statement. This is great for those still unconvinced by the tinsel revival this year.

They’re easy to style, too. Simply pop along your windowsill, and you have a little village of lights twinkling as you arrive home. I’d also recommend including them in your Christmas tablescape this year. Think about the delighted look on your guests faces when they see a small village extending down the table, casting off a cosy glow.

And if a village is your style, these are the tiny houses I'd stock up on now.

This minimalist trend not only looks great, but is some of the most affordable decor available, too. I think we’ll be seeing this decoration style for years to come.