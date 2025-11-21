My ultimate gift guide for home-lovers – the only edit you need to tick everyone off your list this year

This is your prime time to check as many items off your Christmas checklist, so that there are as few jobs left to do when December is suddenly upon us and you have a calendar bursting at the seams with social and school events, along with a hundred and one other festive prep tasks to worry about.

Every year, I aspire to be the organised person who's done all the Christmas gift shopping by the end of the summer. I know a few people who are absolute pros at this, but I'm definitely not one of them. A more realistic aim for me is to get my shopping all ticked off before the start of December and I've rounded up some of my favourite products.

There's something for everyone here, from those who (like me) love nothing more than to potter at home, to the aspiring gardener in your life, or someone who's been desperate to get their hands on this year's viral kitchen appliance. These gifts are going to hit the spot

For homebodies who love nothing more than a night in

My happy place is at home, where I'm usually to be found either nestled on the sofa, drink within easy reach, binge-watching my latest TV obsession while candles flicker away on the fireplace, or tucked up in bed with a good read and a hot water bottle (a heated blanket is on my wish list for this Christmas)!

The other thing that brings me endless joy is whiling away my time styling up a corner of a room – give me a few new home accessories to turn into a gorgeous display and I'm in heaven. The buys below are things I'd love to be given myself so I'm confident they'll hit the spot with any fellow home-lover.

For foodies and those who love hosting

On the hunt for the perfect something for someone who spends their free time pottering in the kitchen dreaming of the perfect cookware? Or the person on the group chat always offering to host the next get together over coffee (perfectly brewed on the latest bean-to-cup machine) and a spread of delicious baked treats – or maybe cocktails and canapés is more their vibe? This round up is for all those wannabe chefs, star bakers and the folk whose love language is food and feeding others.

In my house we often do a 'family gift' to ourselves if there's an appliance we've been lusting over for months (this year that's most definitely a frozen treat maker!).

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

For green-fingered folk (or those who aspire to be!)

Plant carers, wildlife-lovers and those who are always to be found out in the garden – you don't have to be a seasoned pro to want to up your garden game. I'm an amateur who's fully embracing my gardening era and am taking the rest of my family along on the journey – even if they're just there for the pizza (cooked on the best pizza oven, naturally!). This is the kit I've got my eye on right now.

For your cherished fur babies

My twins are now in their teens, so our dog Lyra is like my youngest child. She's pretty spoiled, but what I love about many of the gifts I can give her for Christmas is that they're usually a treat for me (and my home) too, because there are such stylish pet accessories out there.

Will you be joining me in getting your gift shopping done and dusted by the time you're opening the first door of your advent calendar?