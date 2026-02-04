John Lewis has just dropped its sellout Marcy sling garden chair in three new bold colours, and I'd act fast if you want to get your hands on this statement chair, as it was a sellout success when it launched last year.

Last year, by the time summer came around, the John Lewis Marcy sling garden chair was almost impossible to find in stock. I should know, as I was one of the poor people checking the John Lewis app daily to see if this contender for the best garden furniture had come back into stock (spoiler: I did eventually get my hands on the sofa version).

As soon as I sat on the Marcy garden chair at the John Lewis spring/summer 2025 collection preview, I knew it was going to be a hit. It's marshmallow soft to sit on, super stylish and costs a very reasonable £149. Now this year John Lewis has upped its game and dropped it in three seriously on-trend colours: a beautiful burnt orange, fuchsia and golden olive.

Last year, the hero piece in the Marcy collection was the burnt orange stripe garden chair, so out of the three new block colourways, I'm betting my money on the burnt orange selling out first again.

The three new shades are big and bold, giving retro Palm Beach vibes. I had wrongly predicted that this year's garden furniture colour trends might be going in an earthier, more muted direction. If this is a sign of what's to come in 2026, we're in for a vibrant summer.

Each chair is fully drenched in its statement colour with contrast piping picked out in white. However, if you prefer a more subtle look, the Marcy chair and outdoor sofa have also returned in the more muted green and griege stripes. John Lewis hasn't bought back the burnt orange stripe (yet), but it has introduced an elegant navy stripe garden chair to the collection, too.

The Marcy sling garden sofa in my small courtyard garden (Image credit: Future / Rebecca Knight)

Last year, I eventually managed to nab the griege Marcy 2-seater garden sofa. I had been after the green, but it was the only colour available at the time, and now I'm quite relieved I went for a neutral colourway as it will go perfectly with the new burnt orange chair.

The Marcy was the centrepiece of my small garden ideas last year, lending a little Soho Home style to my relatively dull concrete space. It is unbelievably comfortable to sit on, too. The plump cushions are the star of the show; they are super plush and shower-proof.

However, the downside of the cushions is that to keep them in good condition, they need to be kept inside and take up a lot of space. Both the sofa and chair come with a storage bag for the cushions, but I had to invest in a dedicated outdoor storage box to keep them safe during downpours and over winter.

I have yet to pull my garden sofa cushions out of storage, so it might feel a little early to be talking about a new best garden chairs. However, after my experience last year, I'm buying early so I don't miss out.