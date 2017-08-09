Harry Potter’s childhood home in Godric’s Hollow is for sale for £995,000

By

If you're a fan of the films you'll be sure to recognise this house...

A house made famous by the Harry Potter films is on the market for £995,000, and fans of the fantasy series will instantly recognise its exterior.

Harry Potter house

In Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, this Medieval home forms part of Godric’s Hollow, the birthplace of the famous wizard and the town where Harry’s parents were murdered by ‘He Who Must Not Be Named’.

Read more: The Pendle Witches’ former home is up for sale

In the muggle world, De Vere House exists in the picturesque village of Lavenham in Suffolk. The village is noted for its Medieval cottages, but even here De Vere House stands out as one of the most prestigious and striking of the bunch. This is thanks to its stunning timber-framed façade with herringbone brick nogging, every bit the typical Medieval home.

Harry Potter house

It is one of the most important and historically significant houses in the area, taking its name from its original owners – the De Vere family. This was the second richest family, after the King, in the Medieval era. The family also built Hedingham Castle, and it is widely believed that an ancestor, Edward de Vere, is the true author of the plays attributed to William Shakespeare.

Inside, the house has retained its traditional Medieval and Tudor features, including timber frames, fireplaces, wall painting and a rare stone spiral staircase with a carved brick handrail. The property is currently in two halves, though the agents say it could easily be returned to one family home.

Read more: What does a £1 million house look like around the UK?

Harry Potter houseHarry Potter house

The principal wing comprises a hall, sitting room, dining room, kitchen, utility room, three bedrooms, a bathroom, a cloakroom, and a further en suite attic bedroom.

Harry Potter house Harry Potter house

The smaller wing comprises a reception hall, drawing room, kitchen/dining room, and two en suite bedrooms. It has previously been a successful holiday let.

Harry Potter house

Outside sits a 0.4 acre south-facing garden, blossoming with all the flowers you’d expect to find in an English country cottage garden.

Harry Potter house Harry Potter house

See more: Church conversions worthy of praise

The house is on the market with Carter Jonas and we bet it will be snapped up by a Harry Potter fan quicker than you can say ‘Expelliarmus’!

Image credits: Carter Jonas

