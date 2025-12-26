A dusting of snow over the old stone farmhouse, frost glistening on the trees, and a roaring log fire in the living room all set the scene for a cosy Christmas at this home in the Yorkshire Dales.

‘But it’s beautiful here all year round,’ says its owner, Hannah. ‘We’re about as remote as you can get, and the views across the moors are phenomenal. The seasons really grab you, and the weather can change in an instant. Snow comes out of nowhere.’

The farmhouse, built in 1846 by a stonemason, is set in a remote setting in the ‘forgotten Dale’ of Nidderdale, offering some beautiful views.

For Hannah and her husband, Ashley, both born and bred in Yorkshire, moving here felt like coming home.

‘We were working in London, living in Hertfordshire, and with a toddler and another baby on the way, we were starting to explore a different lifestyle,’ says Hannah.

‘Our property search was about finding a place that would also give us a business opportunity tied to the local economy. We weren’t certain what that would be or how it would look.’

A new life in the country

(Image credit: James French)

All became clear when they found the farmhouse. The potential to create a holiday let in a shepherd's hut was a good reason to start a new life in the country, but for Hannah, the deciding factors were its setting and those ever-changing views.

The sale went through without a hitch, and Ashley worked hard to get the dusty work finished, sanding back the original wooden floors and doors, and painting the walls before they moved in.

Just 10 days later, in the grips of the pandemic, the nation went into lockdown.

‘Moving back up to the Dales at that time felt as though we were having a quiet holiday in the country,’ says Hannah.

Restoring original features

(Image credit: James French)

The solidly built house had been well looked after, but Hannah and Ashley were keen to restore wood-framed traditional windows more in keeping with the age of the property than the uPVC ones that they’d inherited.

Wood-framed sash windows were reinstated throughout the house to bring in more light and make the most of the magnificent views, double-glazed to keep out the Yorkshire chill.

Kitchen makeover

Hannah enlisted the help of a local kitchen company in Skipton to create a bright and simple farmhouse kitchen to fit around some awkward nooks and crannies.

The solid wood Shaker-style units are painted in a warm cream shade. Hannah was delighted when the Everhot range cooker slotted straight into the chimney alcove, with original stone work revealed to add to the rustic look.

(Image credit: James French)

Stone flooring gives classic farmhouse kitchen vibes, while in the adjacent dining space, a woodburning stove that is alight all day long in winter adds to the cosy feel.

A new boot room

Shelving and tongue-and-groove panelling painted in Berrington Blue by Farrow & Ball (Image credit: James French)

Life in the Dales certainly comes with more than its fair share of wet weather, and as the family’s collection of wellies grew by the year, a boot room was essential.

‘Ashley and I designed and fitted it ourselves. It really is my favourite room in the house, because of the practicality and efficiency of it,’ Hannah says.

‘I love the fact that it’s colourful. I’d like to gradually bring in more colour to the rest of the house, too.’

They kept the original stone shelves and fitted shelving and tongue-and-groove wall panelling.

Feature fireplace

The checked throw is from Cox & Cox and the blue striped rug is from John Lewis. The real Christmas tree is from Pines and Needles (Image credit: James French)

In the country living room, the couple fitted a period-style fire surround as a focal point, complete with a crackling fire.

This is a wonderfully cosy scene in winter, especially with a real Christmas tree that fills the room. Cushions in a mix of fabrics create a colourful, cosy feel.

Neutral decor

(Image credit: James French)

Light floods into the stairwell through this arched chapel-style window, which gives a lovely view over the surrounding hills.

The couple decided to decorate with neutrals throughout the home, which does not detract attention from the beautiful views outside and the ever-changing colours of the landscape.

Cottage bedroom schemes

Curtains are in the Safari design, Sophie Allport (Image credit: James French)

Upstairs, the simple cottage bedroom schemes include a mix of vintage and new furnishings, combined with sisal flooring.

'There isn’t a day that goes by that I don’t just stand and marvel at our surroundings,' says Hannah. 'It’s a privilege to be here.’