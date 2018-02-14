Ideal v Great Deal – get a neutral country look on any budget

The question is, will you spend or or will you save?

Classic furniture and elegant accessories in a soft, muted colour palette shape the relaxed, understated look that is neutral country.

Why do we love it? Because it’s inherently timeless, and so simple to update. If you want to add a little glamour, throw in a few metallic accessories like the angel wings, below. Similarly, you can make your scheme cosier with cushions and throws in plaid and chunky knits.

Behind it all you have staple pieces that will never date. So it could be worth splurging on the bigger pieces, and saving on the accents. We’ve given you options at both ends of the price spectrum, so you can decide.

The mirror

Room lacking in natural light? Create your own window with an arched mirror in that most country of finishes – painted white with a distressed look. Trust us, it’s far easier than knocking a hole in the wall!

Ideal: Serrant mirror in white, from £180, Maisons du Monde

Great deal: White arch mirror, £80, Dunelm

The angel wings

Make a heavenly statement with a bold pair of wings. They’d look beautiful above a bed, or hung over a French-style sideboard in a living room or hallway.

Ideal: Angel wings in silver, £219, Furniture Village

Great deal: Feathered metal wings, £165, The French Bedroom Company

The sofa

A buttoned-back sofa is just the right balance of chic and comfy.

Ideal: Abraham three-seater sofa in Finch, £1,049, Living It Up

Great deal: Eliza three-seater sofa in Ash, £599, DFS



The storage hamper

A wicker chest like this won’t just lend your room a rustic feel. It can also do double duty as a storage trunk and a coffee or side table.

Ideal: Large rattan storage basket, £315, Puji

Great deal: Gabbig storage box, £59, Ikea

The check blanket

Go country in an instant with a pale plaid throw. Use one as a bed runner, as a throw on a sofa, or pile up a few in a basket, ready to grab when it gets chilly.

Ideal: Alpaca mix throw in chalk check, £139, Tolly McRae

Great deal: Bronte by Moon Lambswool Prince of Wales Check Throw Grey, £80, Cotswold Trading

Calm and soothing, your relaxed country scheme will always be a joy to come home to. Have fun putting yours together.