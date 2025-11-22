This elegant, soothing home is the perfect example of how to master a neutral festive look
Lovingly renovated by Claire and Simon, this Yorkshire-stone village home is the picture-perfect setting to celebrate
WHO LIVES HERE?
Claire, a holistic stylist, and her husband Simon, a preconstruction lead, live here with their teenage twin boys and two cats.
When looking to downsize, Claire and Simon swapped their detached new-build property for this charming 150-year-old Victorian Yorkshire stone semi-detached house situated in a Lancashire village in the picturesque Ribble Valley.
‘The first six months in our new home were a blur of painting and decorating. Saturdays quickly became our favourite day of the week, where we would pack in DIY projects that we would tackle together.'
'As I’m training to be a holistic stylist, I used the design principles of Feng Shui when renovating to bring harmony to every room. I love that modern-country look, so I decorated in heritage paint shades and floral wallpapers throughout. I wanted our home to be a calm and peaceful retreat for my family.’
‘As with all period homes, we ran into unexpected costs, such as fixing the roof, replacing the boiler, updating the kitchen, and fitting a new woodburner.'
'We salvaged period details, and modernised rooms in a way that respects the original character of the house. We even repurposed our old, chipped iron bath as a strawberry planter in the village allotments!’
‘At Christmas, I love to reflect the seasons within my home. I start decorating on the first Sunday of Advent, adding natural foliage from our garden. My favourite winter foliage is white berry stems, pussy willow, laurel and ivy.'
'This year, I’ve decorated my home with ribbon bows, too – tying them onto the trees, wreaths, around wine glasses, and on the top of picture frames. I love adding these types of little festive touches to make our home feel extra magical at this special time of year.’
The kitchen
When designing the kitchen, Claire worked within the confines of the space. ‘Wall units would have felt too imposing, so we kept them to a minimum and opted for simple shelving instead. We chose fixtures to match the era of our home, like a Belfast sink and brass handles.’
‘We made a feature of the exposed stone and repurposed an old window into open pantry shelves, which I love styling throughout the seasons.’
The utility room
‘This is our smallest room, but it was one of our most effective transformations. We inherited a leaky old downstairs shower room, which had to go. It made sense to turn it into a utility room, but it is also a WC and doubles as a boot room, too.’
The living room
This cosy living room is the heart of Claire and Simon’s home at Christmas. ‘As the nights draw in, we spend most of our family time in here.’
Claire describes her style as modern country. ‘I’m drawn to traditional furniture and natural materials. I love mixing old with new to create a timeless look that is both elegant and cosy.’
The main bedroom
‘Instead of ripping out a poorly placed fireplace, we decided to box it in using wall panelling behind the bed, in case we changed our minds at a later date.’
The top of a chest of drawers is an ideal spot for displaying a carefully curated mix of pretty and practical pieces, like Claire has done here. A candle finishes the look, perfect for winter.
The family bathroom
‘Just before Christmas, I hung this nature-inspired wallpaper to complement the sage green suite and it’s completed the look.’
Son's bedroom
‘We added vertical panelling and a rich heritage colour to the walls to add character and depth, mixed with bespoke fitted modern shelves on black brackets and a rustic chair to add a pop of warmth.’
FOCUS ON… DIY wall panelling
Disguise unwanted features, while injecting character into every room in your home, with wall panelling
- TYPES OF PANELLING From Shaker to slatted, wall panelling is a simple way to transform your space. For a timeless look, try Shaker-style panelling, which has square or rectangular frames. Tongue-and-groove or beadboard panelling gives a more rustic look, while slatted wood adds a more modern style.
- DIY ROUTE You can buy pre-cut MDF panelling kits from sources such as The Wood Veneer Hub or B&Q (starting at £18.97 a pack) making installation quick and easy, and great for DIY enthusiasts. Use grab adhesive or a nail gun to fix panels in place, then caulk, sand and paint for a seamless finish. Ideal spots for panelling include high-traffic areas, such as hallways, bedrooms or even bathrooms.
- ALTERNATIVES Short on time or renting? Fake the look of panelling with wallpaper instead. I Love Wallpaper has a realistic wood-panel effect range (£22 a roll) so you can get the bespoke look without the big spend.
Follow Claire on Instagram @home_at_ivy_corner
