In my opinion, this year Dunelm has nailed affordable autumn bedding better than any other retailer on the high street, and this £10 brushed cotton bedding set is the ultimate proof.

As Ideal Home's Sleep Editor, I've learnt a thing or two about where to buy bedding, and let me tell you, this bedding set was a serious bargain at full price, let alone now it's reduced to half price.

Dunelm Maeva Gingham 100% Brushed Cotton Duvet Cover & Pillowcase Set £10 at Dunelm

Why do I think this bedding set is such a bargain? Firstly, it's made of brushed cotton, a super snuggly material with a fluffy texture that takes the chill off the bedsheets on a cold night.

Brushed cotton bedding is always my go-to in the winter months, and Dunelm has one of the most affordable brushed cotton bedding collections on the high street this year.

Second, this bedding set embodies this year's biggest bedding trends – gingham checks – as made popular by the Piglet in Bed gingham bedding that has taken Instagram by storm.

(Image credit: Dunelm)

And, it nails the gingham trend in a way that's perfect for this time of year. I'm not a huge fan of Christmas bedding, but this duvet and pillowcase set is the perfect nod to seasonal decor whilst not being *so* festive that you can't use it all winter long.

Third, its price. As I mentioned, in my opinion, this bedding was already great value at full price. But now it's reduced to *half* price. That means a single duvet cover and pillowcase set is just £10, a double duvet cover and two pillowcases £12.50, and a king-size just £15!

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It's such a good deal it already has the Ideal Home team 'adding to basket'.

'I've been on the look out for a new brushed cotton bedding set,' says Ideal Home's Editor, Rebecca Knight, 'and I honestly thought this Dunelm set was from a much more expensive retailer when I first saw it online.'

'It was the Spiced Pear colourway that immediately caught my eye, as the yellow undertone to the green and the small gingham pattern looked more sophisticated and punchy than your standard green bedding.'

(Image credit: Dunelm)

'Plus, I've had Dunelm brushed cotton bedding in the past,' shares Rebecca, 'and it's so soft and cosy for winter. So for less than £15 to refresh my bed for winter, I couldn't say no.'

And it seems we're not alone in thinking Dunelm's Maeva bedding set is a great buy.

'Love my new bedding!' says one happy owner of the on-trend duvet set who gave the bedding a 5-star review on the brand's website. 'Lovely warm colour. Beautiful quality and very cosy. Excellent price for the quality.'

'Amazing quality, colouring, texture,' says another happy shopper. '10/10. Going to order more colours!'

(Image credit: Dunelm)

This isn't the only autumnal gingham bedding on the market – I've rounded up two alternative options below – but it is *easily* the best value I've come across. I couldn't believe the price when I saw how much it's now discounted by – 'it costs how much?!' has been the response of everyone I've shared this bargain with, and rightly so!

It's certainly my top recommendation for an affordable autumn update to the bedroom.

Shop alternatives

Dunelm Maeva Gingham 100% Brushed Cotton Duvet Cover & Pillowcase Set £10 at Dunelm Dunelm's 100% Brushed Cotton Gingham bedding is easily the most budget-friendly on the high street. Even more so now it has 50% off, so no wonder certain colourways are selling out fast. The matching Maeva Gingham 100% Brushed Cotton Fitted Sheet is also great value, starting from just £6. Secret Linen Store Gilbert Gingham Brushed 100% Organic Cotton Duvet Cover £47.20 at secretlinenstore.com I've always found Secret Linen Store's brushed cotton bedding to be some of the softest and most snuggly you can shop. The Gilbert gingham brushed cotton bedding collection is available in four colourways – Conker, Olive, Saffron, and Natural – and is made from 100% GOTs certified Organic Cotton. Piglet In Bed Gingham 100% Linen Duvet Cover £169 at Piglet In Bed Piglet In Bed's gingham bedding is made from 100% linen, another great fabric for the winter months that offers insulation without compromising on breathability – perfect for hot sleepers. Plus, there are seven great gingham colourways to choose from. However, you will need to up your budget *considerably*. Prices for the duvet cover alone start from £169.