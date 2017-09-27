He's not Livin' on a Prayer, he's living in a condo!

New Jersey boy Jon Bon Jovi and his wife Dorothea Hurley have just bagged themselves a very rock ‘n’ roll new pad. According to The Wall Street Journal, Jon’s splashed out on a $18.9million four-bedroom apartment between Sixth and Seventh Avenue in Greenwich Village, New York.

The cool condo is part of the newly completed The Greenwich Lane complex. Located on the corner of the building, it has to-die-for views of southern Manhattan and the Hudson River. The magnificent vistas are beautifully framed by floor-to-ceiling windows in every room, which make for lofty and light-filled interiors.

See how the other half live: Want to see Harry Styles house? We hear this TriBeCa apartment block will also be home to Justin Timberlake and Jennifer Lawrence

A private elevator will take Jon up to this vast 40ft living room, with its own south-facing balcony.

The kitchen has been designed with keen cooks in mind. It’s high-spec appliances include a Wolf range cooker, where Jon can ignite a Blaze of Glory or two (!), Miele ovens and a huge Sub-Zero fridge. Dark walnut cabinetry and oak floorboards are offset by pale grey marble worktops and muted walls. We can just imagine Jon picking up a guitar and composing his next big hit on those stools…

This place has everything – a 21-seat cinema, private valet parking, on-site spa and even a cute playroom with its own den of books. There’s no mention of whether any of the four boudoirs have a Bed of Roses, though…

Let’s play: The treehouse that will have every child happily climbing into bed

Clad entirely in marble, the master bathroom has heated floors that won’t ever get Slippery When Wet. There’s also a huge tub and walk-in shower.

If the bath’s not big enough, Jon and his family and friends can always take a dip in the 25m pool, part of The Greenwich Lane’s state-of-the-art fitness centre.

Just a stone’s throw from his native New Jersey, Jon’s home is one of the most impressive NYC apartments we’ve ever seen.

More Big Apple homes: Take a look inside Taylor Swift’s luxury New York apartment

Fancy living next door? Well you could still snap up one of the few remaining residences in the complex. But as for apartment 14A? Let’s just say, This House Is Not For Sale.