Add a fun and flair to your traditional Christmas decorations this year with a liitle help from Lego

Christmas brings the inner child out in everyone, so when we saw these fabulous Lego Christmas decorations we got a little excited – to say the least!

Showing us ways to include everyone’s favourite toy into our Christmas decorating, these baubles, ornaments, wreaths and statues add a contemporary spin to traditional Christmas accessories.

Lego santa

Ho ho ho! Do you have the Lego skills to create a Father Christmas tree decoration?

Buy now: Lego Santa, £11.91, Amazon

Build your own reindeer to accompany Santa on his sleigh. Complete with antlers, red nose, eyes and reindeer hooves, this mini statue of Rudolph would make a fun ornaments to sit on windowsills or position amongst branches in the tree.

Buy now: Lego Reindeer, £12.99, Amazon

Angel Ornament

Angelic tree ornaments hanging in bright white and yellow look fitting alongside stars, fairy lights and dangling frosted ornaments. Build an angel like this one, complete with tiara, wings and carol hymn sheet.

Star Ornament

These Lego star decorations add a fun addition to the Christmas tree and will go down a treat with children. Available in a range of colours and designs, these pieces are a contemporary addition to traditional baubles.

Father Christmas bauble

This custom made Lego tree decoration comes with snow balls to create a scene from the North Pole. A true original, these fun pieces hang on candy cane stripped ribbons and would look great against a white, red or traditional green tree.

Buy now: Vintage Lego Father Christmas Bauble, £16, GeekBlox at Etsy

Gift Box

Lego Gift Box as seen on Pinterest

Whether it’s simply for decoration, for holding chocolate goodies or a real gift box, this Lego box complete with bow and white lining would be an entertaining toy amongst traditional decorations

The Elf on the Shelf Statue

Lego Elf on the Shelf as seen on Pinterest

If your kids are going crazy for The Elf on the Shelf this year, why not build the scout elf a buddy like this statue? He can act as another set of eyes and ears, so beware children!

Need ideas for your Elf on the shelf? Read Elf on the Shelf is back! Check out these festive shelfie ideas

Christmas Tree Ornaments

These quirky Christmas trees can be hung anywhere to add some festive cheer – try the car, the mantelpiece or in a contrasting colour on the tree. Each decoration comes wrapped in a gift box.

Buy now: Handmade Lego Tree Figure, £4 each, What’s That UK at Etsy

Gingerbread House

Lego Gingerbread House as seen on Pinterest

This gingerbread house looks good enough to eat with multi coloured tiles and swirling candy canes. Build a Lego gingerbread house with your children this year for a contemporary spin on a Christmas tradition.

Christmas Tree Bauble

Build your own 26-piece Christmas tree and place it inside this clear bauble before hanging it centre stage. You can even add chunks of cotton wool to create a snow globe effect.

Buy now: Lego Seasonal Holiday Tree Bauble, £14.98, Amazon

Sleigh Statue

Lego Sleigh as seen on Pinterest

Hear the bells ring and the sound of 14 dancing hooves when you build a sleigh like this one.

Create a modern nativity-like scene by placing it amongst other reindeer and Father Christmas ornaments.

Build your own Bauble

Build your own baubles with these fun sets made from real Lego bricks – great for children’s stocking fillers. They are even available for custom order in various patterns and Christmassy themes.

Buy now: Christmas Decoration with Lego(r) Bricks, £9.60 each, Bits and Badges at Etsy

Christmas Wreath

We saw this Lego Wreath on Pinterest

This brick wreath is constructed using foliage looking pieces, red berries and a prominent bow.

Hang it from children’s bedroom doors to show Santa the way on Christmas Day.

Snowflake Ornament

Blue Lego Snowflake as seen on Pinterest

This twinkly ornament will sit in your tree like a real snowflake glistening under the glow of fairy light stars. It looks a bit fiddly but once it’s constructed you’ll be hanging them everywhere.

Build yourself a Lego tree

Forget the ornaments, if you’re a Lego super-fan, go all out and create your very own Christmas tree from the famous building bricks!

The found this tremendous tree on Pinterest, and although it’s very impressive and clearly took some time to construct we think any dedicated Lego fan could give it a go!

Merry decorating to all you fellow Lego elves out there.