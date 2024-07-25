IKEA playroom ideas – 7 ways to use affordable flatpack furniture to maximise storage and your little ones’ playtime

IKEA is one of the most popular furniture brands across the board, if not the most popular. The Swedish company is loved for its affordability, as well as customisable simplicity and versatility – all of which makes for the perfect recipe when it comes to designing a playroom for your children. But if you’re not sure where to start, we’ve come up with 7 IKEA playroom ideas to put into practice.

Coming up with playroom ideas in general can be challenging as there are several boxes they need to tick – they need to be versatile enough so that they can adapt to your child’s changing needs as they grow, they need to be durable and they also need to appeal to your little one.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Tim Young)

But IKEA playroom ideas in particular are having a bit of a moment as Pinterest reports searches for ‘IKEA playroom’ have double in the last three months, while ‘IKEA storage’ has seen a 70% increase and searches for ‘IKEA TROFAST’ - which is known as an efficient toy storage idea - rose by 105% in the same timeframe.

‘Over recent months people have increasingly been heading to Pinterest to search for IKEA playrooms, including everything from toys to play tables and storage units,’ says Matt Siberry, head of home at Pinterest UK. ‘TROFAST boxes have proven particularly popular as the handy boxes free up floor space and make room for a fun and functional play area.’

1. Customise storage bins with wall stickers

(Image credit: Courtney Bavis @playroominspo)

On that note, since IKEA TROFAST storage units are among the most popular playroom storage ideas from the brand’s range, it’s worth seeing how you could customise them. The frame is made of wood so you could of course paint it a different colour or even with a playful pattern. But don’t forget about the storage bins themselves.

‘The TROFAST system offers a variety of frames and removable storage boxes, perfect for storing small toys, art supplies, and building blocks,’ says Courtney Bavis, toy and organisation influencer of @playroominspo, who’s designed an IKEA playroom for her own children. ‘The low height of the frames makes it accessible for young children. I am currently creating a LEGO building area for my kids and am using all TROFAST. Its colourful bins add a pop of fun and make clean-up time a breeze. I have used wall decals to decorate the outside of our TROFAST bins.’

2. Utilise KALLAX cubby holes for toy storage

(Image credit: Future PLC/Douglas Gibb)

Whenever we ask professional organisers and interior experts about toy storage tips, the IKEA KALLAX cubby hole units are always one of their top recommendations.

‘The KALLAX shelving unit is ideal for storing toys, books, and craft supplies with its versatile cubic design,’ confirms Alex Stubbs, Flitch interior stylist. ‘Place the KALLAX shelving unit against a wall to maximise floor space. Use the upper cubbies for books and decor, and the lower ones for baskets filled with toys, keeping the playroom tidy and visually appealing.’

By organising them this way, your kids will have easy access to their toys when they want to play with them and will also have no excuse not to put them away once they’re done playing. It’s a win-win.

Courtney adds an extra tip, ‘Fill the cubes with a mix of baskets for toys and open spaces for books and display items. I love the RISATORP wire baskets for this since they are low and see-through. This allows kids to see exactly what is in each basket so the toys get played with more. I find the full cube bins can easily become a bottomless pit of toys that get dumped and not played with.’

3. Use the FLISAT shelves in a reading nook

(Image credit: Future PLC/Maxwell Attenborough)

A cosy reading nook is a must in a well-designed playroom, in our opinion. And every reading nook needs a set of easily accessible books, of course. While there are plenty of slim wall-mounted bookshelves for kids on the market, the £15 FLISAT shelves from IKEA are very inexpensive and versatile – and make for a lovely book display.

‘I’d place the FLISAT wall storage in the corner to create a cosy reading nook. Place the wall storage at child-height to create an inviting book display and to encourage reading,’ Courtney suggests.

4. Turn a KALLAX storage unit into a bench

(Image credit: Courtney Bavis @playroominspo)

Apart from storage, the IKEA KALLAX can also be turned into a bench which then becomes a multipurpose piece of furniture – an essential for small playroom ideas.

‘Turn a KALLAX unit on its side to create a reading bench with storage underneath. We have done this in our playroom,’ Courtney says.

5. Create a magnetic wall

(Image credit: Future PLC/Dominic Blackmore)

When coming up with ideas for your children’s playroom walls, something stimulating as well as interactive should be at the top of the list. And creating a magnetic wall with the IKEA SVENSÅS magnetic memo boards is a perfect example of the latter.

‘Add these magnetic memo boards to your wall for an instant magnetic play area for your kids. Use as many as you want side-by-side to make it as large as you want! This hack is always very popular when I post about it,’ Courtney exclaims.

6. DIY a doll house

(Image credit: Future PLC)

By now, you’ve probably gathered that the IKEA KALLAX is at the centre of many IKEA hacks, both for the playroom and the rest of the house. So you won’t be surprised when we present you with yet another, turning a KALLAX cube storage unit into a DIY dollhouse.

‘One idea is to transform a KALLAX unit into a dollhouse by adding decorative paper or fabric to the back of each cubby and using smaller boxes or bins within the cubbies as rooms or storage for doll accessories,’ Alex says.

7. Break up an IKEA playroom with unique decor

(Image credit: Future PLC/Joanna Henderson)

Lastly, it’s worth pointing out that as wonderful as IKEA playrooms are, it is recommended to incorporate other non-IKEA pieces in your playroom scheme to break it up a little and make it more personalised to you and your kids.

‘Mixing IKEA pieces with other products can add unique elements and personalisation to a playroom. Incorporating handmade toys, custom furniture, or vintage items can create an eclectic and individualised space. This approach allows for the inclusion of specialised items that IKEA might not offer, catering to specific interests and needs,’ Alex says.

Courtney agrees, ‘IKEA offers a great foundation for a playroom, but mixing in pieces from elsewhere can add personality and uniqueness. Blending in a few special items—like a fun rug (we love our rainbow rug!), unique wall art, or a play structure—can make the space feel more personalised and warm. The key is to strike a balance that suits your style and your child’s needs.’

How to mix up an IKEA playroom – our top picks

There are many different benefits to IKEA playroom ideas from affordability to versatility. Just make sure to make it your own with the use of a few clever and creative IKEA hacks along the way.