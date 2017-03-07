Planters – our pick of the best buys

By
14 images

Garden planters, pots and containers are a simple way to add instant style to your living space – whether that’s houseplants in the hallway or conservatory, or to create a pretty arrangement on your patio or dotted around the garden.

For every garden, big or small there is a planting solution. If you don’t have much outdoor space planters and pots are the perfect way to add greenery – with small decorative trees, topiary and seasonal plants on patios or balcony gardens. Check out the clever Burgon & Ball designs that even adorn fences, where there is a will there is a way when it comes to the modern world of planting.

Larger gardens can still embrace potted plants to beautifully frame a lawn, or for a classic look, planted box in square wooden planters can be used to flank a doorway, garden gate or line a path to create beautiful symmetry.

Glazed pots are a great way to add a splash of colour to brighten up a small space such as a terrace or a front garden, simply plant with lavender for a welcoming scent or an array of colourful bedding plants. Alternatively you can use contemporary colourful planters indoors, to display your favourite houseplants in the living room, conservatory or hallway.

Elegant planters similar to those in country gardens in galvanised steel and rustic materials will add timeless beauty – these taller containers are perfect for feathery ornamental grasses. Contemporary pots will look fantastic with sculptural planting and solar lights in an urban garden.

Whether you’re a balcony gardener, or want to create a beautiful display in your garden or courtyard, take a look our pick of the best new outdoor planters and pots.

Rowlinson Rectangular Planter and Lattice Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is image 1 of 14

Rowlinson Rectangular Planter and Lattice

This lattice wooden planter makes an attractive feature in any garden and provides support for climbing plants and shrubs. Having a trellis attached means you don’t have to buy two separate pieces, or be limited to only planting next to a fence that can accommodate climbing plants. Also a great buying solution to cover up otherwise bare brick walls. Made from natural timber, pressure treated against rot. H138 W90 D42cm.

£61.99
Amazon

Buy it now!
Beam Multi-coloured Ceramic Planter Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is image 2 of 14

Beam Multi-coloured Ceramic Planter

Perfect for the current geometric trend these delightful pots from Habitat are a great way to have fun when displaying greenery. Designed in-house, the fashionable planters have a pre-drilled hole in the base which can be knocked out for drainage – you could easily have them indoors on a protective plate. Suitable for outdoors, however they’re not frost proof, so be sure to store safely in the colder months. Sold individually. H23.5 by 20cm diameter.

£20
Habitat

Buy it now!
Swing Garden Basket Planter Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is image 4 of 14

Swing Garden Basket Planter

Add character to windows with the addition of this charming swing basket design by The Orchard. As practical as it is pretty, the ornate suspended planter is made from hand-forged steel that has been coated in durable antique black paint to stand up the ever-changing British weather. H60 W117 D45

£149
Not On The High Street

Buy it now!
Burgon & Ball Verti Planter Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is image 6 of 14

Burgon & Ball Verti Planter

This clever set of planters is a great way to utilise space – ideal for small gardens or balcony spaces. The three fold-down pockets with six separate compartments provide plentiful space for planting herbs, flowers or fruit to create a wonderful wall of greenery. H63 W30.

£9.95
John Lewis

Buy it now!
Askholmen Flower Box Wooden Planter Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is image 9 of 14

Askholmen Flower Box Wooden Planter

A great price point for those on a budget or buying multiple planters. You can place the shelf at the bottom of the flower box or higher up, depending on how you want to display your plants. For added durability the furniture has been pre-treated with a layer of semi-transparent wood stain. Solid acacia. Acrylic stain. H38 W62 D39cm.

£25
Ikea

Buy it now!
Tetbury Planters Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is image 10 of 14

Tetbury Planters

This set of two Tetbury planters from Garden Trading have been inspired by the weighty antique lead versions. Crafted from galvanised steel, they each feature a smart olive finish and their simple square shape is complemented by classic bull nose handles and riveted detailing. Largest planter 43cm square.

£82
Amara

Buy it now!
Three Tier Hanging Wooden Planter Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is image 13 of 14

Three Tier Hanging Wooden Planter

This three-tier hanging wall planter is a pretty design that can be used indoors or out to create a statement look on a wall – a great idea when space is limited! This design is so versatile; perfect addition to a kitchen, filled with herbs, living room with succulents or patio when dressed with bedding plants. Each planter has a sealed pot inside and hangs from a solid oak wall hook. The planters are made from recycled pallet wood, finished with a leather strap. H86 W8cm.

£59.99
Not On The High Street

Buy it now!
Acacia Barrel Garden Wooden Planter Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is image 14 of 14

Acacia Barrel Garden Wooden Planter

Add a country vibe to your garden with this decorative barrel planter made from acacia wood, The classic design looks great when planted on a patio and makes an ideal addition to any garden. Drainage hole provided, frost resistant and can be painted. H28 x 46cm diameter.

£35
Homebase

Buy it now!

Ideal Home loves...

Painted bargain bench with cushions
Garden ideas

Budget garden ideas – 10 of the best
Craft room ideas
Home office ideas

Craft room ideas for creative days
Teenage girl bedroom ideas
Children's room ideas

Teenage girl bedroom ideas
Sewing room
Home office ideas

7 lovely sewing rooms to make you stitch with a smile
Shabby chic kitchen ideas
Kitchen ideas

Shabby chic kitchen ideas that are packed with character
Clothes airer
Utility room ideas

Novel ways with drying racks