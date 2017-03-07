Planters – our pick of the best buys
Garden planters, pots and containers are a simple way to add instant style to your living space – whether that’s houseplants in the hallway or conservatory, or to create a pretty arrangement on your patio or dotted around the garden.
For every garden, big or small there is a planting solution. If you don’t have much outdoor space planters and pots are the perfect way to add greenery – with small decorative trees, topiary and seasonal plants on patios or balcony gardens. Check out the clever Burgon & Ball designs that even adorn fences, where there is a will there is a way when it comes to the modern world of planting.
Larger gardens can still embrace potted plants to beautifully frame a lawn, or for a classic look, planted box in square wooden planters can be used to flank a doorway, garden gate or line a path to create beautiful symmetry.
Glazed pots are a great way to add a splash of colour to brighten up a small space such as a terrace or a front garden, simply plant with lavender for a welcoming scent or an array of colourful bedding plants. Alternatively you can use contemporary colourful planters indoors, to display your favourite houseplants in the living room, conservatory or hallway.
Elegant planters similar to those in country gardens in galvanised steel and rustic materials will add timeless beauty – these taller containers are perfect for feathery ornamental grasses. Contemporary pots will look fantastic with sculptural planting and solar lights in an urban garden.
Whether you’re a balcony gardener, or want to create a beautiful display in your garden or courtyard, take a look our pick of the best new outdoor planters and pots.
Rowlinson Rectangular Planter and Lattice
This lattice wooden planter makes an attractive feature in any garden and provides support for climbing plants and shrubs. Having a trellis attached means you don’t have to buy two separate pieces, or be limited to only planting next to a fence that can accommodate climbing plants. Also a great buying solution to cover up otherwise bare brick walls. Made from natural timber, pressure treated against rot. H138 W90 D42cm.
£61.99
Amazon
Beam Multi-coloured Ceramic Planter
Perfect for the current geometric trend these delightful pots from Habitat are a great way to have fun when displaying greenery. Designed in-house, the fashionable planters have a pre-drilled hole in the base which can be knocked out for drainage – you could easily have them indoors on a protective plate. Suitable for outdoors, however they’re not frost proof, so be sure to store safely in the colder months. Sold individually. H23.5 by 20cm diameter.
£20
Habitat
Kingham Large Wooden Planter
Designed especially for the garden, this tapered wooden planter will add grace to any patio, decking or walkway. Create a striking first impression by placing one, complete with decorative topiary, either side of a front door. H60 W60cm.
£160
Garden Trading
Swing Garden Basket Planter
Add character to windows with the addition of this charming swing basket design by The Orchard. As practical as it is pretty, the ornate suspended planter is made from hand-forged steel that has been coated in durable antique black paint to stand up the ever-changing British weather. H60 W117 D45
£149
Not On The High Street
Large Terracotta Planter
Inspired by old Portuguese tiles, this beautiful planter is a move on from traditional plain terracotta pots. The hand-painted design is perfect for adding a pretty touch to indoor plants or covered outdoor living spaces. H20 by 22cm diameter.
£17.50
Marks & Spencer
Burgon & Ball Verti Planter
This clever set of planters is a great way to utilise space – ideal for small gardens or balcony spaces. The three fold-down pockets with six separate compartments provide plentiful space for planting herbs, flowers or fruit to create a wonderful wall of greenery. H63 W30.
£9.95
John Lewis
Tall Metal Planter
Tall and elegant in shape this new addition to Cox & Cox collection is perfect for housing decorative grasses. The on-trend copper finish has a unique finish that will weather with age, adding to the rustic appearance. H58 W38 D38cm.
£50
Cox & Cox
Square Wooden Planter Set
Accentuate the exterior of your home with this this set of two square planters. Made from strong pinewood for lasting durability. Shown here in a fresh shade of Cream, but also available in fashionable Grey. Largest H40 W40 D40cm.
£58.99
Fallen Fruits at Wayfair
Askholmen Flower Box Wooden Planter
A great price point for those on a budget or buying multiple planters. You can place the shelf at the bottom of the flower box or higher up, depending on how you want to display your plants. For added durability the furniture has been pre-treated with a layer of semi-transparent wood stain. Solid acacia. Acrylic stain. H38 W62 D39cm.
£25
Ikea
Tetbury Planters
This set of two Tetbury planters from Garden Trading have been inspired by the weighty antique lead versions. Crafted from galvanised steel, they each feature a smart olive finish and their simple square shape is complemented by classic bull nose handles and riveted detailing. Largest planter 43cm square.
£82
Amara
Roble Garden Wooden Planter
This traditional, square planter made of the sustainable hardwood roble, will enhance your garden with its classic good looks. We love the fact this design carries a material warranty of 10 years, making the price more affordable. H38 W42 D42cm.
£155
Out There Interiors
Maceta Planter
House your plants in ultimate style with this stunning Maceta Planter from Vondom. Made from polyethylene resin with a luxurious matt white finish, this planter makes a sophisticated and contemporary. Colour White. H43 50cm diameter.
£106
Amara
Three Tier Hanging Wooden Planter
This three-tier hanging wall planter is a pretty design that can be used indoors or out to create a statement look on a wall – a great idea when space is limited! This design is so versatile; perfect addition to a kitchen, filled with herbs, living room with succulents or patio when dressed with bedding plants. Each planter has a sealed pot inside and hangs from a solid oak wall hook. The planters are made from recycled pallet wood, finished with a leather strap. H86 W8cm.
£59.99
Not On The High Street
Acacia Barrel Garden Wooden Planter
Add a country vibe to your garden with this decorative barrel planter made from acacia wood, The classic design looks great when planted on a patio and makes an ideal addition to any garden. Drainage hole provided, frost resistant and can be painted. H28 x 46cm diameter.
£35
Homebase