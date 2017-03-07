14 images

Garden planters, pots and containers are a simple way to add instant style to your living space – whether that’s houseplants in the hallway or conservatory, or to create a pretty arrangement on your patio or dotted around the garden.

For every garden, big or small there is a planting solution. If you don’t have much outdoor space planters and pots are the perfect way to add greenery – with small decorative trees, topiary and seasonal plants on patios or balcony gardens. Check out the clever Burgon & Ball designs that even adorn fences, where there is a will there is a way when it comes to the modern world of planting.

Larger gardens can still embrace potted plants to beautifully frame a lawn, or for a classic look, planted box in square wooden planters can be used to flank a doorway, garden gate or line a path to create beautiful symmetry.

Glazed pots are a great way to add a splash of colour to brighten up a small space such as a terrace or a front garden, simply plant with lavender for a welcoming scent or an array of colourful bedding plants. Alternatively you can use contemporary colourful planters indoors, to display your favourite houseplants in the living room, conservatory or hallway.

Elegant planters similar to those in country gardens in galvanised steel and rustic materials will add timeless beauty – these taller containers are perfect for feathery ornamental grasses. Contemporary pots will look fantastic with sculptural planting and solar lights in an urban garden.

Whether you’re a balcony gardener, or want to create a beautiful display in your garden or courtyard, take a look our pick of the best new outdoor planters and pots.