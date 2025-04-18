Aldi is launching a £200 day bed with four different features - its sleek design is suited to the whole family
You don't want to miss out on this Specialbuy
Aldi fans, stop what you’re doing and listen up because their hit garden furniture is returning to the middle aisle - and the Acacia Day Bed (£199.99) is worth your attention.
Landing in the middle aisle on 1 May this year, the Acacia Day Bed is a multi-function piece that’s perfect for your garden furniture ideas - and it’s not the only garden furniture good to check out either.
But you know the drill, as with all Specialbuys, when it’s gone, it’s gone - and as we've seen before, Aldi’s garden furniture is expected to sell out quickly.
The Acacia day bed has four different functions, including a corner sofa and sun lounger, making it a practical for the whole family.
Last year, shoppers went wild for the sell-out rattan corner sofa, and while it’s back on the middle aisle this time around, I’d argue the Acacia Day bed outshines it. This is largely because you can customise it to suit your garden layout and your personal needs.
You can switch between a three-seater sofa, a left or right corner sofa, a full day bed or even twin sun loungers with a handy central table. Alongside this, you get three back cushions and three foldable base cushions.
The cushions are large for added comfort and are a creamy neutral beige, which will blend effortlessly with the rest of your garden. Plus, with a wooden base, the overall look of the day bed is natural and muted, as not to take away from the rest of your garden.
The multi-functional features of this day bed is what set it apart from other Aldi garden furniture. You can set it up to share, or enjoy your own individual space with a side table.
While I haven’t had a chance to test the Acacia day bed myself, like you, I’m waiting for 1 May - Aldi garden furniture has a reputation for selling out. At £199 per day bed, it’s also an affordable garden furniture choice.
Alongside the day bed, Aldi also has a new Marrakesh Bistro Set (£69.99) launching on 24 April, if you don’t want to wait until May. This brand new design features framing curls and a stunning mosaic tabletop and backrests, making it a beautiful choice for Mediterranean garden ideas.
If you’ve been wondering where to buy garden furniture, Aldi is an affordable option that’s not to be sniffed at. Now all you need are these accessories to complete the look.
Finish off your day bed with some decorative outdoor cushions. Stripes have been hugely popular this year, making these cushions an easy way to give your garden furniture an on trend look.
Make the most out of the day bed side table with a gorgeous rattan drinks tray.
Kezia Reynolds joined the Ideal Home team as News Writer in September 2024. After graduating from City, University of London in 2022 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism, Kezia kicked off her career spending two years working on women’s weekly magazines. She is always on the lookout for the latest home news, finding you the best deals and trends - so you don’t miss a thing!
-
