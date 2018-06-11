Explore our beautiful garden decking ideas to inspire your next garden project

If you’re looking to carve out a zone for al-fresco dining, a well-designed and covered decking space or roof terrace can offer an all-year-round option. Taking your living space into the outdoors is very on-trend right now, so statement garden furniture coupled with cushions and throws will make the outside as comfortable and personalised as indoors.

There’s a wealth of garden decking options to suit your lifestyle, budget and taste. You could opt for attractive wood, create imaginative patterns or go environmentally friendly with plastic- and wood-waste blends. Slip-resistant finishes are vital with our often-damp British weather, too.

Think about the lines of your garden, the amount of space you’ll need to make decking a truly useful addition to your garden and how you’re going to lay it. Don’t forget to complete the effect with dramatic lighting touches for the perfect decked garden that will work well into the evening.

1. Build a boardwalk

Use decking to create a pathway through your garden – perhaps to a more solid decked area. This boardwalk-style route is given even more of a seaside feel with white pebbles, which help to keep weeds at bay.

2. Level uneven ground

Decking is absolutely ideal if your garden is uneven or on a slope. It’s great for levelling out awkward spaces, as it’s built on a structure. It can also have split levels and include steps. A little shelter has been built at the far end, which means that the great outdoors can be enjoyed even on the more drizzly of days.

3. Be bold with colour

Give a small decking area some special treatment. Block-coloured brights in various complementary hues are sure to make an impact. If you have wooden furniture you’re thinking of getting rid of, a coat of paint will give it a new look and repurpose it for the garden. Do make sure to choose a weather-resistant finish, though.

4. Mix and match

Get an ultra-modern look for your garden by mixing wooden decking with stone paving. The combination of materials provides interest and a contrast between the light and dark colours. Without the lightening effect of the stone, the wood decking would look quite heavy in such a large garden. Architectural beds in the middle inject some greenery.

5. Aim high

This beautiful mountain chalet enjoys gorgeous views even when the cloud has descended. Decking is great for all kinds of outdoor spaces, from gardens to roof terraces, as it can be built off the ground. One colour of wood has been used here to tone with the all-timber chalet. Raised beds add uplifting flashes of greenery.

6. Design an urban space

This urban rooftop has a lot of great design elements to it, from the pale-coloured decking to the carved Buddha-style statues. A 19th-century advertisement on the wall adds character to the space, too. Raised flower beds have been cleverly designed to include beautiful greenery, while providing seating at the same time.

7. Sit in comfort

Take the comfort of your sofa out to the garden with rattan furniture and water-resistant seat pads. For a truly indoor-meets-outdoor approach to decorating your roof decking, add colourful cushions in a patchwork of bright patterns. There is a lot of vivid colour to be found in nature, so they won’t look out of place against the vibrant greens of surrounding trees.

8. Opt for a dark varnish

Try a dark stain on your decking boards. Decking is often quite pale or in warm natural woody shades, so this will lend a more unusual look to your rooftop terrace. Potted plants around the edge add interest but also provide some privacy in this cityscape. A standout chaise longue is ideal for catching some rays.

9. Provide cover with plants on a trellis

Make your garden decking an extension of your home. Decking can be easily levelled with your internal floor so that the boundaries between inside and outside are almost blurred. A trellis overhead adds some cover and shade, and plants can be trained up and over it to add interest. Outdoor kitchen cupboards make preparing outdoor meals a cinch.

10. Paint raised beds white in contrast

Plant raised flower beds to add interest to the centre of your decking. It avoids having a large area of open decking and also elevates the plants so that everything isn’t at ground level. The beds here have been painted white, which adds a striking contrast with the dark wood and the greenery. Choose plants with interesting shapes to create an architectural look.

11. Float on stairs

Soften the hard edges of your decking with an abundance of pretty flowers and herbs that creep right up to the door. Floating steps made out of the same material as the decking create continuity between the two levels and add a note of fun by bridging the water feature below.

