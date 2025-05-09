Le Creuset just added some seriously clever BBQ cookware to its cast iron range – I'm already eyeing up the pizza pan

Le Creuset's first-ever collection of pans designed specifically for outdoor use has arrived, just in time for you to get stuck into outdoor cooking.

Made from durable cast iron and safe on open flames up to 450°C, there couldn't be a better purchase to make if you're serious about grilling, or if you're struggling to think of a good Father's Day present this year.

As the most iconic creator of cast iron cookware, it feels like a long time coming for the brand to have an outdoor offering that's compatible with the best BBQs. Here's a look at my favourite pieces and how you can use them to cook up a storm alfresco this summer.

The range encompasses pans, a BBQ-safe casserole, an array of BBQ tools, a wooden preparation board and cleaning tools. The pans are all safe up to 450°C, which is their distinguishing feature. The brand's kitchen range of cast iron is only oven safe up to 250°C.

Prices start from £139 for the pans, which is certainly pricey – cost was one of the reservations I had before I invested in my Le Creuset cookware too.

(Image credit: Le Creuset)

If you're a keen outdoor chef, it's easier to think about a pan like this as an investment that will last you for decades to come, rather than just something you'll use this summer. This is easier considering just how easy Le Creuset pans are to look after.

That's because Le Creuset pans are enameled cast iron and don't require seasoning or specialist cleaning. Instead, once you're done using it on your BBQ, you can just use warm soapy water and a good soak to rid it of any leftovers.

(Image credit: Le Creuset)

While the skillet is likely to be a favourite from this collection, I also love the round pizza pan, which is perfect for those who don't want to splash out on a standalone pizza oven. It can act as a stand-in pizza stone, with the ability of reaching high enough temperatures to provide a much coveted crispy base.

So, if you've been waiting to kit out your outdoor kitchen, I can't think of a better (or longer lasting!) brand to do it with.