Le Creuset just added some seriously clever BBQ cookware to its cast iron range – I'm already eyeing up the pizza pan

You can now take your favourite cookware brand outside too

Le Creuset&#039;s outdoor cooking range
(Image credit: Le Creuset)
Molly Cleary's avatar
By
published

Le Creuset's first-ever collection of pans designed specifically for outdoor use has arrived, just in time for you to get stuck into outdoor cooking.

Made from durable cast iron and safe on open flames up to 450°C, there couldn't be a better purchase to make if you're serious about grilling, or if you're struggling to think of a good Father's Day present this year.

As the most iconic creator of cast iron cookware, it feels like a long time coming for the brand to have an outdoor offering that's compatible with the best BBQs. Here's a look at my favourite pieces and how you can use them to cook up a storm alfresco this summer.

Cast Iron Bbq Outdoor Round Skillet
Le Creuset
Cast Iron Bbq Outdoor Round Skillet

A BBQ-proof skillet is an essential for an outdoor kitchen and this one has ample room too.

Cast Iron Bbq Outdoor Round Pizza Pan
Le Creuset
Cast Iron Bbq Outdoor Round Pizza Pan

Cheat your way to one of the best pizza ovens with this stone, which can provide the heat source you need for those crispy bases.

Cast Iron Bbq Outdoor Square Grill
Cast Iron Bbq Outdoor Square Grill

The vertical texture on this pan helps to drain fat from meat while its cooking and the zoning means that you can cook different foods at the same time.

The range encompasses pans, a BBQ-safe casserole, an array of BBQ tools, a wooden preparation board and cleaning tools. The pans are all safe up to 450°C, which is their distinguishing feature. The brand's kitchen range of cast iron is only oven safe up to 250°C.

Prices start from £139 for the pans, which is certainly pricey – cost was one of the reservations I had before I invested in my Le Creuset cookware too.

Le Creuset's outdoor cooking range

(Image credit: Le Creuset)

If you're a keen outdoor chef, it's easier to think about a pan like this as an investment that will last you for decades to come, rather than just something you'll use this summer. This is easier considering just how easy Le Creuset pans are to look after.

That's because Le Creuset pans are enameled cast iron and don't require seasoning or specialist cleaning. Instead, once you're done using it on your BBQ, you can just use warm soapy water and a good soak to rid it of any leftovers.

Le Creuset's outdoor cooking range

(Image credit: Le Creuset)

While the skillet is likely to be a favourite from this collection, I also love the round pizza pan, which is perfect for those who don't want to splash out on a standalone pizza oven. It can act as a stand-in pizza stone, with the ability of reaching high enough temperatures to provide a much coveted crispy base.

So, if you've been waiting to kit out your outdoor kitchen, I can't think of a better (or longer lasting!) brand to do it with.

Molly Cleary
Molly Cleary
Kitchen Appliances Editor

Molly is Ideal Home’s Kitchen Appliances Editor, the Ideal Home Certified Expert on Appliances. An all-around cooking and baking enthusiast, she loves finding the next must-have product for readers that will their kitchen a better place. She joined the team in September 2022 after working on the editorial teams of Real Homes, Homes & Gardens and Livingetc.

For the last 4 years, she's been reviewing hundreds of small appliances; conducting tests at home or in the Ideal Home test kitchen. She would be hard-pressed to pick a Mastermind specialist subject but air fryers are her ultimate area of expertise, after testing just about every single one released since 2022.

To keep ahead of trends and new releases, Molly has visited the testing and development spaces of multiple kitchen brands including Ninja Kitchen and Le Creuset as well as attended consumer shows such as IFA, hosted in Berlin to see the cooking innovations of the future.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸