New season paint colours – our pick of the best
Has the new year left you feeling like it’s time for a paint refresh? Maybe you are looking to decorate the bedroom or planning a living room overhaul? Here at Ideal Home we’ve selected the statement paint colours that are going to be big in 2017. Whatever project you’re tackling, be sure to take a look at this season’s hottest new shades to help you do the job. With the new spring summer trends coming through there’s a wealth of gorgeous paint colours around, from sunshine yellows and vibrant happy greens to the deep moody blues that look so great with metallics. Read on to stay ahead of the interior colour trends for the year ahead…
Denim Drift
Dulux announced Denim Drift as its colour of the year, a beautiful calming shade of blue-grey, perfect for adding serenity to your home. In a world so busy this delightfully fresh tone is ideal for adding a laid back vibe to any room; seen here in a bedroom it gives an instant feeling of stillness. Denim Drift is a timeless shade that will stand the test of time, far from the trends of ‘here today, gone tomorrow’ thanks to its easy to live with qualities. Price show is for Endurance+ Matt
£29.99 for 2.5L
Dulux
Lemon Squash
There has been a lot of noise around green and blue for 2017 with yellow being slightly left out in the cold. We want to welcome this zesty shade into our homes – what’s not to love about this uplifting hue, reminiscent of sunshine? This versatile colour takes us from mustards in the darker months to buttercup as we move into more warm months. For this spring, Crown has chosen Lemon Squash as the key yellow for decorating our homes. This calming shade is part of Crown’s ‘stillness’ trend, all about mindfulness, contemplation and reflection; using colour to create a living environment that soothes the soul. Price shown is for Matt Emulsion.
£20.50 for 2.5L
Crown
Studio Green No.93 by Farrow & Ball
Paint experts Farrow & Ball have chosen this shade of green as a key colour for 2017. It’s a great alternative to ubiquitous charcoals that are a popular choice right now. Decorating with shades greens is renowned for creating a sense of calm and serenity, therefore great for any room that you can enjoy some downtime in. Don’t be afraid to choose dark colours; they can look wonderfully rich and sophisticated, especially when teamed with warm wood or metallics.
£43.50 for 2.5L
Designer Paint
Carmine 189 by Little Greene
Embrace your romantic side with a splash of pink. Interiors is never far behind the fashion world – which is currently full of luscious shades of pink. In fashion everything goes from vibrant fuchsia to baby pink but with interiors it’s more about the more chalky, earthy tones of pink. This Carmine shade is a divine example. Pink is one of those great wall colours that looks fabulous with accents of green, navy and grey.
£27 for 1L
John Lewis
Pantone Greenery by Valspar
The Pantone Colour of the Year 2017 was announced as ‘Greenery’, a bold fresh green perfect for bringing the outdoors in! Pantone has chosen greens in the past for this accolade, but none quite as bright and fresh as Greenery, which is meant to evoke thoughts of nature in full bloom. It’s a refreshing colour that aims to reassure, rejuvenate and revitalise. So whether you’re ready for a complete overhaul in 2017, or you just want to invite tranquility and peace into you home, this harmonious hue might just provide the inspiration you need. To accentuate this luscious green further add dark accents colours to really make it pop. Valspar are exclusively offering Greenery, made to order at B&Q.
£28.43 for 2.5L
B&Q
Radicchio No.96
Pink has become a popular decorating colour and it’s only a matter of time before the trend moves on to deeper red tones. It’s this thinking that has lead Farrow & Ball to flag this rich optimistic shade as a key colour for 2017. Radiccho is a romantic, rich colour with great depth thanks to the underlying blue tones in the pigment. This colour sits seamlessly with cool greys and stone to great a sense of drama to interiors – perfect for bring walls to life. Be brave enough to use Radiccho on all four walls and pick out woodwork in the accent shades, allowing it to take centre stage. Price shown is for Estate Emulsion.
£43.50 for 2.5L
Farrow & Ball
Buddleia Paint by Graham & Brown
Give walls a stunning refresh with this rich shade of purple; think less Cadbury’s and more aubergine – the species of nightshade with a gloriously dark coloured skin. This brooding colour is set to be big for 2017 thanks to its sophisticated, glamorous qualities. Deep purple is ideal for bedrooms and dining rooms, dark enough to create atmosphere and romantic enough to create an intimacy within the space. Layer with accents of brass and gold to enhance the look. Price shown is for Premium Matt Emulsion.
£30 for 2.5L
House of Fraser
Sugared Almond by Designers Guild
Soft pink was one of last year’s hottest fashion and interior trends, which shows no sign of waning. Pastels are still key for 2017, with sorbet pink being key. This delicious shade looks beautiful when combined with metallic accents – seen expertly done with Graham & Brown’s wallpaper of the year. This extremely matt, hard-wearing emulsion from Designers Guild has excellent colour saturation and is suitable for use throughout the home. Price shown is for Perfect Matt Emulsion.
£40
Designer Paint
Bone China Blue by Little Greene Paint Co.
Grey is the colour that just keeps giving, the not-so-new beige for the decorating world. The beauty of this shade are the underlying blue tones that move it on from last years grey. We love it in Little Greene’s groundbreaking paint finish, Intelligent Matt Emulsion. Totally flat and yet completely washable, it’s a quick-drying, environmentally-friendly paint for high-traffic areas where an easy-to-maintain, beautiful, matt finish is desired. Can also be used on woodwork and even radiators.
£45 for 2.5L
John Lewis
Carbon Blue by Fired Earth
Embrace the dark side with this fabulous black blue. An intense blue, as though hewn out of carbon black, to produce a fundamental earth tone with power and depth. It’s often thought that dark colours make a room feel smaller, this isn’t the case – in fact we think quite the opposite provided there is enough natural light dark can give a great depth of field. Dark walls give the illusion of pushing away from you, creating an optical illusion of more space. We also love dark walls for creating drama and framing whatever sits on the wall; fireplace or picture frames etc. A soft, wipeable emulsion paint which dries to a chalky matt finish. Suitable for interior walls and ceilings, it provides excellent coverage and colour retention.
£39.50 for 2.5L
Designer Paint