New season paint colours – our pick of the best

10 images

Has the new year left you feeling like it’s time for a paint refresh? Maybe you are looking to decorate the bedroom or planning a living room overhaul? Here at Ideal Home we’ve selected the statement paint colours that are going to be big in 2017. Whatever project you’re tackling, be sure to take a look at this season’s hottest new shades to help you do the job. With the new spring summer trends coming through there’s a wealth of gorgeous paint colours around, from sunshine yellows and vibrant happy greens to the deep moody blues that look so great with metallics. Read on to stay ahead of the interior colour trends for the year ahead…