Kitchen tables – our pick of the best
The kitchen is the heart of the home and your table works hard to fulfill many functions – as a place for evening meals, family gatherings, somewhere children can do their homework, or a spot to sit with a cuppa and your laptop. Consider the space available, an extending kitchen table could be the best choice if you entertain occasionally. Choose from farmhouse tables with exposed wood tops, in raw oak or painted finishes to add classic style, and if you have space, a refectory table that can be paired with benches is perfect for families. Get a mid-century modern look with the curves and tapered legs of an Ercol table, or go for a contemporary style with a white steel frame kitchen table.
HND Katrina 6 Seater Rectangular Dining Table
This super stylish table would add a touch of contemporary cool to any kitchen. The high quality granite top sits on a study beech base, a great mix of form and function. Granite is a great material for a kitchen table due to its durable qualities – no worries about spills and stains that are typical with wood. Seats up to six. H74 W110 D70cm.
£275
John Lewis
Betty Extending Dining Table
The trend for embracing dark colours in the kitchen is going from strength to strength, making this a great kitchen table option. The Betty table features masterfully carved conical solid wood legs, in striking dark grey with a chunky farmhouse plain wooden top. The clever design features a hidden extension panel to extend from six to eight people. H76 W210 D90cm.
£599
Made.com
Arlington Extending Dining Table
This compact, versatile dining table from the Arlington range is a superb mix of traditional craftsmanship and fresh, modern style. The smooth lacquered top shows off the beautiful grain of American oak to its full effect and wood veneers complete the expert construction. H77 W125-165 D80cm.
£449
Furniture Village
Hambledon Raw Oak Round Dining Table
This round raw oak table combines contemporary elegance with durability to create a timeless look in any style interior. Crafted in raw oak. Simple self-assembly required. H70 W120 D120cm.
£650
Garden Trading
Shabby Chic Willow Extending Dining Table
This vintage inspired piece is a quintessential classic, constructed from billet repaired mango wood and veneers with reclaimed pine tops. Each piece has been hand treated and therefore will vary in a distressed finish, adding to the look and style of the piece creating a truly unique product. Extending table, seats 4-8 people.
£999
House of Fraser
Ercol Originals Plank Dining Table
This iconic wooden dining table has been created by Ercol with a classic 1950s design that is still popular today. Made from solid elm and beech it is available in seven different colour finishes so you’re guaranteed a great fit with your current furniture and colour schemes. Hand-finished in soft sheen lacquer, the natural grain can be clearly seen making every one effectively unique. Made from solid elm and beech with a soft sheen lacquer finish. H72 W152 D76cm.
£1030
Furniture Village
Square Extending Dining Table
This convenient dining table starts out as a compact square, then extends to a more roomy rectangle when you need a bit more space for mealtimes. Great value, it comes in walnut-effect, oak-effect and black colour options. The space-saving nature of the table means it’s ideal for homes with limited room. H78 W87 L87-174cm.
£169
Littlewoods
Regent Round Extending Dining Table
This elegant dining table makes a stylish statement piece for any kitchen or dining area. A painted circular table is a classic design that would look particularly beautiful in a country-style kitchen. It features a solid FSC-certified oak top and soft grey beech legs for a distinctive finish. If you need to accommodate more people, the versatile table can be conveniently extended to suit your requirements. Seats up to six. H75 x 120-160cm diameter.
£599
John Lewis
Garrat Honey Extending Dining Table
The Garrat extending dining table is crafted from solid birch and stained to show the natural look of real wood. Honey finish solid birch Smooth topped dining table. Extension leaf stores within. Seats 6 to 8. Honey finish solid birch. H75 W160-217 D95cm.
£665
Laura Ashley
Normann Copenhagen My Table
My Table is an all-round table with a simple construction and harmonic look. Designed by Nicholai Wiig Hansen for Normann Copenhagen. The table consists of a hard-wearing laminate table top and a steel frame. Large. Colour White. H74 W200 D90cm.
£789.90
The Livingetc Edit at Clippings