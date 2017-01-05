Kitchen tables – our pick of the best

By
10 images

The kitchen is the heart of the home and your table works hard to fulfill many functions – as a place for evening meals, family gatherings, somewhere children can do their homework, or a spot to sit with a cuppa and your laptop. Consider the space available, an extending kitchen table could be the best choice if you entertain occasionally. Choose from farmhouse tables with exposed wood tops, in raw oak or painted finishes to add classic style, and if you have space, a refectory table that can be paired with benches is perfect for families. Get a mid-century modern look with the curves and tapered legs of an Ercol table, or go for a contemporary style with a white steel frame kitchen table.

HND Katrina 6 Seater Rectangular Dining Table Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is image 1 of 10

HND Katrina 6 Seater Rectangular Dining Table

This super stylish table would add a touch of contemporary cool to any kitchen. The high quality granite top sits on a study beech base, a great mix of form and function. Granite is a great material for a kitchen table due to its durable qualities – no worries about spills and stains that are typical with wood. Seats up to six. H74 W110 D70cm.

£275
John Lewis

Buy it now!
Betty Extending Dining Table Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is image 2 of 10

Betty Extending Dining Table

The trend for embracing dark colours in the kitchen is going from strength to strength, making this a great kitchen table option. The Betty table features masterfully carved conical solid wood legs, in striking dark grey with a chunky farmhouse plain wooden top. The clever design features a hidden extension panel to extend from six to eight people. H76 W210 D90cm.

£599
Made.com

Buy it now!
Arlington Extending Dining Table Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is image 3 of 10

Arlington Extending Dining Table

This compact, versatile dining table from the Arlington range is a superb mix of traditional craftsmanship and fresh, modern style. The smooth lacquered top shows off the beautiful grain of American oak to its full effect and wood veneers complete the expert construction. H77 W125-165 D80cm.

£449
Furniture Village

Buy it now!
Shabby Chic Willow Extending Dining Table Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is image 5 of 10

Shabby Chic Willow Extending Dining Table

This vintage inspired piece is a quintessential classic, constructed from billet repaired mango wood and veneers with reclaimed pine tops. Each piece has been hand treated and therefore will vary in a distressed finish, adding to the look and style of the piece creating a truly unique product. Extending table, seats 4-8 people.

£999
House of Fraser

Buy it now!
Ercol Originals Plank Dining Table Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is image 6 of 10

Ercol Originals Plank Dining Table

This iconic wooden dining table has been created by Ercol with a classic 1950s design that is still popular today. Made from solid elm and beech it is available in seven different colour finishes so you’re guaranteed a great fit with your current furniture and colour schemes. Hand-finished in soft sheen lacquer, the natural grain can be clearly seen making every one effectively unique. Made from solid elm and beech with a soft sheen lacquer finish. H72 W152 D76cm.

£1030
Furniture Village

Buy it now!
Square Extending Dining Table Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is image 7 of 10

Square Extending Dining Table

This convenient dining table starts out as a compact square, then extends to a more roomy rectangle when you need a bit more space for mealtimes. Great value, it comes in walnut-effect, oak-effect and black colour options. The space-saving nature of the table means it’s ideal for homes with limited room. H78 W87 L87-174cm.

£169
Littlewoods

Buy it now!
Regent Round Extending Dining Table Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is image 8 of 10

Regent Round Extending Dining Table

This elegant dining table makes a stylish statement piece for any kitchen or dining area. A painted circular table is a classic design that would look particularly beautiful in a country-style kitchen. It features a solid FSC-certified oak top and soft grey beech legs for a distinctive finish. If you need to accommodate more people, the versatile table can be conveniently extended to suit your requirements. Seats up to six. H75 x 120-160cm diameter.

£599
John Lewis

Buy it now!

Ideal Home loves...

Painted bargain bench with cushions
Garden ideas

Budget garden ideas – 10 of the best
Craft room ideas
Home office ideas

Craft room ideas for creative days
Teenage girl bedroom ideas
Children's room ideas

Teenage girl bedroom ideas
sewingroomstyles|countryhomes&interiors|housetohome.co.uk
Home office ideas

7 lovely sewing rooms to make you stitch with a smile
Shabby chic kitchen ideas
Kitchen ideas

Shabby chic kitchen ideas that are packed with character
Clothes airer
Utility room ideas

Novel ways with drying racks