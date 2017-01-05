Kitchen tables – our pick of the best

10 images

The kitchen is the heart of the home and your table works hard to fulfill many functions – as a place for evening meals, family gatherings, somewhere children can do their homework, or a spot to sit with a cuppa and your laptop. Consider the space available, an extending kitchen table could be the best choice if you entertain occasionally. Choose from farmhouse tables with exposed wood tops, in raw oak or painted finishes to add classic style, and if you have space, a refectory table that can be paired with benches is perfect for families. Get a mid-century modern look with the curves and tapered legs of an Ercol table, or go for a contemporary style with a white steel frame kitchen table.