It’s that time of the year when we could start to feel a bit sad about summer slipping away, and the school holidays coming to an end. But it’s not all bad, because The Great British Bake Off is back! Turn that frown upside down and rejoice that eating cake is trending once again.

As a nation we love both baking and bagging bargains! The lovely folk at Aldi have catered brilliantly for both passions, with a whole range of affordable baking SpecialBuys – including the classic stand mixer. The dynamic baking accessory is joined by baking tins and plenty of helpful baking accessories.

The Classic Stand Mixer is available to pre-order online from this Sunday 1st September.

In other Bake Off news: Own the Great British Bake Off house! Harptree Court is up for sale

Affordable Aldi stand mixer returns

The show-stopper from the kitchen collection has the be this Classic Stand Mixer.

The iconic ‘branded’ design we see in many celebrity kitchens is more than double the price – making this a great affordable buy. Available in Red, as before, and a contemporary new White version, there’s a shade to suit pretty much every kitchen decor.

Pre-order now: Ambiano Classic Stand Mixer, £49.99, Aldi

Having a stand mixer takes all the hard work out of whipping up meringues, cake batters and frosting – doing the job in a fraction of the time.

The Aldi stand mixer features a six-speed rotary control, balloon whisk, beater and dough hook.

Video Of The Week

This Speciabuy offering is the icing on the cake, quite literally! The range comprises all manner of baking accessories to whip up any cake creation you desire. Look out for the full range coming soon.

Whipping up tasty homemade bakes has never been easier thanks to new baking range. Look out for further baking buys to be added to the offering over the coming weeks.

Be quick because as with all Specialbuys, once they’re gone, they’re gone!