From cool cocktail parties to big bang bashes celebrate in style with these decorative effects

Looking for New Year party ideas? Let the count down begin with these fabulous and glamorous rooms that bring on the New Year’s Eve party vibe.

1. Make a room pop

Create a fun party for the grown-ups with decorations that will bring the nostalgia out in your guests. Make sure there is plenty of room for people to mingle by clearing the room of large pieces of furniture leaving just a sleek table with stylish chairs is all you need in this funky atmosphere. Jazz up plain whites wall with random geometric luxe triangles to and continue the glitzy gold theme with a table display of gleaming candle sticks, sparkling crystal pineapples. Then, fill the remainder of the room with ‘old school’ party balloons.

Read more: 6 ways to detox your home for the New Year

2. Curate your cocktail cabinet

Treat yourself and your guests to a sophisticated tipple during the party season by creating a calm cocktail lounge vibe. Start with an exotic backdrop of opulent trellis wallpaper then go Gatsby style with a statement piece cocktail cabinet. Continue the decadent theme with a display of gold pineapples and adorn the top with curious and fascinating bird shaped candlesticks. The ornate deco patterns and embellishments get us in the mood for fun and party games.

3. Put on the Ritz

Chose gold for a luxurious New Years Eve dining table theme. Keep the look consistent with candle sticks, cutlery to glassware and crackers. The opulent tone pairs easily with a dramatic colour like peacock blue. Accessorise with yellow hued fairy lights to make the metal sparkle which will in turn throw a vintage ambience around the room.

Read more: Christmas party ideas for hosting the best festive soirée

4. Set up a bar

Turn kitchen storage into a drinks station. A pretty kitchen dresser filled with favourite festive tipples, sparkling glass and cocktail accessories makes an enticing bar area, while a scattering of baubles adds to the celebratory mood. The cranberry-coloured glass, silver details and white china feel super festive, while tealights add a warm and welcoming glow for guests.

5. Light your living room

Transform your living room into a blissful social lounge with plenty of gentle mood lighting. Enhance a Nordic blue and linen scheme with a rustic twig planter set centrally in the room and drape with fairy lights and silver ornaments. Then complement with LED lit fir garlands entwined with pine cones and arranged on sideboards. Finally set a pretty display of candle light in hurricane lamps on a low coffee table for an atmospheric and ambient finish.

6. Feast the senses

Create a beautiful buffet that is rich in both food and colour. Turn your cheese table into sensational display by presenting the varieties on wooden boards, cake stands and stylish glass domes set at different levels. Offset the fine cheese with an abundance of seasonal fruits in rich jewel purple tones. Transform the offering into a work of art by echoing the colours with a dramatic wreath mounted above filled with dried flowers in rich crimson tones. Add a vintage ambience with silver candlesticks and votives.

7. Rustic retreat

Use country motifs for a cosy woodland feel. For a winter cabin get-together dress a dining table with tactile fabrics in earthy tones scatter real pine cones in abundance on the table in amongst chunky church candles. Wreaths and decorations in shining rust and copper finishes will reflect the candlelight and warm the cosy look.

8. Continue a trend

Keep the festive feel alive right up to the twelfth night with a traditional Christmas colour theme on your New Years Eve party. Serve up a feast with a wintery grey backdrop and Nordic linen table cloth. Then Layer table settings with charming gingham placemats and delightful robin motif crackers. Finish the rich red and green scene with fresh berry garlands tied to the back of chairs with ribbon and plenty of candlelight for that perfect celebratory ambience that is perfect for family and friends.

9. Adopt a ‘Rock and Roll’ style

Video Of The Week

Decorate a funky party that’s set to last into the New Year. Give your urban room gritty glitz by hanging star wall art against an exposed brick wall and drape casually with fairy lights. Throw in some party props like drumsticks to lighten the mood and a single red armchair to rest those dancing feet also injects a pop of vibrant colour. Finish with a display of punkish skull motif candle votives to give the scheme a touch gothic glamour.

How will you be decorating your home for your New Year party?