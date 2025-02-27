I asked interior stylists for their top decorating tips for under £5 – these are the 9 they all recommended

The need and desire to decorate and elevate our homes is pretty much never-ending - our budgets, however, do have a limit. That’s why knowing how to inject some new life and energy into your space without spending too much is so important. And that’s where these decorating tips for under £5 come in handy.

I’ve asked interior stylists for their top-budget decorating ideas and tips that cost no more than a fiver – and they did not disappoint with their creative and savvy tricks that they use on the job or in their own homes.

Of course, the ultimate advice is to get creative yourself and repurpose whatever you already have at home which is the best way to redecorate for free. ‘Get creative and start to think about items around the house that can be repurposed in another room, from lighting and soft furnishings, to tableware and decorative accessories that can be restyled to breathe new life into a space,’ says Will Plowden, founder of The Roost. ‘You'll be surprised at how easily a small change in accessories can change the scene.’

But don’t worry, they’ve also provided some more specific tips.

1. Add a fringed trim to lampshades and chairs

‘I’ve been adding tassel fringe trimming to so many things recently,’ says Aurélien Farjon, interior stylist of Style Makers. ‘It’s so fun. I buy the trimming very cheaply on eBay. And stick it on the edge of lampshades. You can also add it to the edge of a shelf. Or around the base of a chair. Make sure to use the thick red double-sided tape, it’s a lot stronger.’

Putting a modern twist on vintage styles is one of the biggest home decor trends this year so fringed trims on lampshades and chair or sofa skirts would make the perfect on-trend addition to your home.

Fringe Trim Tassel 8inch Wide 2 Yards Long £4.99 at Amazon Not only that this fringed trim from Amazon is affordable, costing less than £5, but it's also available in different colours to choose from.

2. Make your own artwork

Original artwork is notoriously expensive. And even though art prints are far cheaper, they are still fairly pricey. So why not make an original artwork yourself? That way it will also have a meaning behind it and it will be the perfect conversation starter when you have guests over.

‘I always think making your own artwork can be super easy and affordable,’ says Laurie Davidson, interior stylist of Style Makers. ‘I'd recommend buying a canvas from a charity shop - it doesn't have to be one you like the picture of - and then using it as a base to create your own artwork. You don't even have to be any great artist – if you mix paint with bicarbonate of soda it creates a more textured, thick paint that's ideal for an abstract design.’

Art Studio Premium Canvas - A3 £4.99 at The Range If painting over a canvas from a charity shop is not quite to your taste, you can also buy a new canvas rather cheaply from places like The Range. This A3 canvas is less than £5.

3. Paint your furniture

Giving a tired-looking piece of furniture a new lease of life with a lick of paint is one of my favourite paint ideas. And the best part is that you can use any leftover paint or paint sample pots that you already own to get the job done – so no extra money gets spent.

‘Use up left over paint samples or paint pots by painting over some old vases or ornaments you have or charity finds. I’ve totally transformed some old and tired looking items into super fun contemporary monochrome gems using that trick. Go for one unified block colour and you can also do two or three objects in the same shade for effect,’ Aurélien says.

4. Use fruit as a table centrepiece

Buying lots of flowers to create a tablescaping centrepiece with can be spenny. But do you know what’s relatively affordable? Fruit! Or at least more so than flowers. Aurélien specifically loves employing lemons to create his table centrepiece.

‘Create a fun table runner with lemons. Place two whole lemons in the centre of the table. Peel the skin of two lemons all around slowly in a spiral so you can use the twirled peels stretched over the table. Cut the ends of the two peeled lemons and cut them in half, carve out some of the middle and place tealights in the holes.’

5. Forage for seasonal foliage

Still on the topic of table centrepieces or alternatively a way to decorate a console table, instead of going for a flower bouquet from the florist, forage for seasonal foliage from your local park, forest or the garden if you have one.

‘Pick up a small bunch of supermarket blooms or even better, forage for some seasonal greenery,’ says Sam Sutherland, Flitch interior stylist. ‘Popping them in a reused glass jar creates a simple but elegant centrepiece.’

6. Create fun patterns with washi tape

If you’re feeling crafty, there are several ways to brighten up your home with washi tape – and a set of the tapes is very affordable, often costing less than £5. If you really want to make an impact, you can create patterns with it on your walls, for example.

‘Use washi tape to create geometric patterns on a plain wall. It’s easy to apply and remove, and perfect for renters looking to add a pop of colour,’ Sam at Flitch says.

G4GADGET Rainbow Washi Decorative Tape, pack of 10 £3.99 at Amazon The best thing about washi tape is its never-ending potential and versatility that knows no bounds. Not to mention that you can get as many as 10 different colours or styles for only a few pounds.

7. Swap out door and drawer handles

Swapping out cabinet door and drawer handles for more stylish designs is one of the oldest tricks in the book. But it works and instantly elevates any space. One of the biggest benefits of this trick is that it’s completely renter-friendly.

‘Swap out plain drawer knobs for quirky alternatives – think vintage finds from charity shops or even a bit of DIY with rope or ribbon for a rustic touch,’ Sam at Flitch suggests.

Dunelm Luste Round Door Knob £4 at Dunelm Your new cabinet door knobs and drawer handles don't need to be anything overly extravagant. Just something more stylish than the common plain styles will do. Perhaps something with a brass-effect finish for a luxurious look like this Dunelm design?

8. Frame anything you like

Whether you’re after budget living room ideas or some for the bedroom, framing pretty much anything you like is one of the most affordable ways to decorate your walls - from leftover wallpaper to a pretty silk scarf you like the pattern of. And it will also inject some personality and individuality into your space.

‘Frame pages from an old magazine, calendar, or even beautiful wrapping paper. It’s a super affordable way to get “new” art on your walls,’ Sam confirms.

9. Swap out a cushion cover or a throw

‘Swap out cushion covers or add a throw you find in a sale. Even just one fresh pattern or colour can totally transform a sofa or bed,’ Sam at Flitch advises.

Knowing where to shop for budget-friendly home accessories is invaluable in situations like these. While you should certainly check out the sale and clearance sections of your favourite brands, shopping second-hand in charity shops or at car boot sales is also a great idea. Alternatively, brands like Dunelm, George Home at ASDA and The Range are some of my favourite go-tos for affordable soft furnishings all year round.

Dunelm Amal Cotton Cushion Cover £3 at Dunelm You don't even need to raid the sale section to get a bargain like this £3 Dunelm cushion cover made with 100% cotton. And the olive green colourway is right on trend. Emma Barclay Herringbone Cotton Throw £4.99 at Robert Dyas This chic neutral throw is the perfect example for why the sale section can hold some real treasures though. Originally selling for £14.99, this herringbone number has been discounted to just £4.99. What a bargain! George Home Blue Solid Dyed Cushion £4.50 at George Home at ASDA If you want to add a new cushion rather than swap out the cover of one you already own, my top pick would be this timeless design from George Home. And it comes in six different colours.

Which of these interior stylist-recommended tips are you going to be implementing in your home?